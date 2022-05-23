Log in
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-19
0.5800 THB    0.00%
01:56aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
PU
05/20JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
PU
05/20JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
Ref. AIT/22-226

May 23, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCK") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.9/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") and the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.11/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") then AO Fund 1 and AO Fund notified the conversion of convertible debenture on May 23, 2022 as follows;

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to

Remaining debentures after

Company's

debentures

debentures

conversion (unit)

conversion (unit)

long-term

(units)

before

(May 23, 2022)

convertible

conversion

AO

AO

Total

AO

AO

Total

debentures

(unit)

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

No. 1/2021

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 1/2022

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 8/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 9/2022

40,000

2,000

-

2,000

2,000

-

-

-

No. 10/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 11/2022

10,000

9,000

2,000

-

2,000

7,000

-

7,000

Total

360,000

11,000

2,000

2,000

4,000

7,000

-

7,000

เลขที่18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดี แขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120

โทรศัพท์ (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ. 294) No. 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand.

Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (Former : BorMorJor 294)

May 23, 2022

  • AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.9/2022 due 2025" amount 2,000 units (Baht 2 million) to 3,853,564 ordinary shares.
  • AO Fund notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.11/2022 due 2025" amount 2,000 units (Baht 2 million) to 3,853,564 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund 1 and AO Fund of 0.519 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 9 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

20/05/2022

10,483,845

6,006.51

19/05/2022

8,430,800

4,876.81

18/05/2022

11,625,628

6,959.69

17/05/2022

9,098,636

5,271.62

13/05/2022

8,302,202

4,565.85

12/05/2022

5,715,062

3,218.68

11/05/2022

4,311,956

2,555.02

10/05/2022

6,108,147

3,537.54

09/05/2022

7,525,922

4,288.66

Total

71,602,198

41,280.38

Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com

Weighted average market price for 9 business days (Baht/Share)

=

Trading Volume

Trading Value

=

41,280,380

71,602,198

=

0.577

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

0.519

2

The convertible price of May 23, 2022 of AO Fund 1 and AO Fund is equal to 0.519 Baht per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on May 23, 2022 in the amount of 7,707,128 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 92,427,083 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

3

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
