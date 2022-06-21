JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

According to JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCK") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.13 /2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") then AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of convertible debenture on June 21, 2022 as follows;

The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.506 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past

The convertible price of June 21, 2022 of AO Fund 1 is equal to 0.506 Baht per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 19,762,845 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 426,273,607 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

