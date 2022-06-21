Log in
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
0.5600 THB   +1.82%
06/20JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
PU
06/20JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement
PU
06/20JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")
PU
JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

06/21/2022
Ref. AIT/22-269

June 21, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCK") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.13 /2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") then AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of convertible debenture on June 21, 2022 as follows;

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to

Remaining debentures after

Company's

debentures

debentures

conversion (unit)

conversion (unit)

long-term

(units)

before

convertible

conversion

AO

AO

Total

AO

AO

Total

debentures

(unit)

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

No. 1/2021

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 1/2022

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

50,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 8/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 9/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 10/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 11/2022

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

เลขที่18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดี แขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120

โทรศัพท์ (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ. 294) No. 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand.

Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (Former : BorMorJor 294)

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to

Remaining debentures after

Company's

debentures

debentures

conversion (unit)

conversion (unit)

long-term

(units)

before

(June 21, 2022)

convertible

conversion

AO

AO

Total

AO

AO

Total

debentures

(unit)

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

No. 12/2022

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 13/2022

20,000

10,000

-

10,000

10,000

-

-

-

Total

410,000

10,000

-

10,000

10,000

-

-

-

June 21, 2022

  • AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.13/2022 due 2025" amount 10,000 units (Baht 10 million) to 19,762,845 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.506 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

20/06/2022

7,919,110

4,361.48

17/06/2022

29,659,705

16,215.43

16/06/2022

26,312,143

14,744.13

15/06/2022

13,417,150

7,456.87

14/06/2022

9,232,533

5,104.29

13/06/2022

17,642,441

9,706.60

10/06/2022

70,982,839

40,854.20

Total

175,165,921

98,443.00

Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com

Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)

=

Trading Volume

Trading Value

=

98,443,000

175,165,921

=

0.562

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

0.506

2

The convertible price of June 21, 2022 of AO Fund 1 is equal to 0.506 Baht per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 19,762,845 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 426,273,607 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

3

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
