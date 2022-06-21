JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
06/21/2022
Ref. AIT/22-269
June 21, 2022
Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCK") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.13 /2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") then AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of convertible debenture on June 21, 2022 as follows;
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.13/2022 due 2025" amount 10,000 units (Baht 10 million) to 19,762,845 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.506 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 Baht)
20/06/2022
7,919,110
4,361.48
17/06/2022
29,659,705
16,215.43
16/06/2022
26,312,143
14,744.13
15/06/2022
13,417,150
7,456.87
14/06/2022
9,232,533
5,104.29
13/06/2022
17,642,441
9,706.60
10/06/2022
70,982,839
40,854.20
Total
175,165,921
98,443.00
Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com
Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)
=
Trading Volume
Trading Value
=
98,443,000
175,165,921
=
0.562
90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)
=
0.506
2
The convertible price of June 21, 2022 of AO Fund 1 is equal to 0.506 Baht per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 19,762,845 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 426,273,607 shares.
