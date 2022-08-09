JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
08/09/2022 | 11:28am EDT
Ref. AIT/22 - 342
August 9, 2022
Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCK") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.16/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") and the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.17/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") then AO Fund 1 and AO Fund notified the conversion of convertible debenture on August 9, 2022 as follows;
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.16/2022 due 2025" amount 5,000 units (Baht 5 million) to 14,044,943 ordinary shares.
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "JCK International Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No.17/2022 due 2025" amount 2,000 units (Baht 2 million) to 5,617,977 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund 1 and AO Fund of 0.356 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 8 business days is as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 Baht)
08/08/2022
15,967,104
6,229.17
05/08/2022
2,207,415
877.75
04/08/2022
20,286,049
7,941.39
03/08/2022
2,447,240
992.9
02/08/2022
8,112,389
3,323.74
01/08/2022
2,703,979
1,087.17
27/07/2022
5,788,980
2,290.82
26/07/2022
7,026,602
2,745.55
Total
64,539,758
25,488.49
Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com
2
Weighted average market price for 8 business days (Baht/Share)
=
Trading Volume
Trading Value
=
25,488,490
64,539,758
=
0.395
90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)
=
0.356
The convertible price of August 9, 2022 of AO Fund 1 and AO Fund is equal to 0.356 Baht per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on August 9, 2022 in the amount of 19,662,920 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 313,314,888 shares.
