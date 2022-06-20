Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-16
0.5500 THB    0.00%
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK International Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)

Security Symbol:

JCK

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 20-Jun-2022

Details of additional shares allocation shown as follows

Offered to

Number of allotted shares

Subscription price (baht per

Subscription and payment

Number of subscribed shares

(shares)

share)

period

(shares)

Private Placement allocation based on shareholders' resolution totally 263,492,852

shares. The number of allotted and subscribed shares equal to

25,000,000 shares and remaining

shares equal to 238,492,852

shares. Detail as following

Pol.Col. Ruamnakorn

25,000,000

0.60

From 20-Jun-2022 to

25,000,000

Tubtimthongchai

20-Jun-2022

Summary

25,000,000

Total amount (baht)

15,000,000.00

Total expense (baht)

15,000.00

Expense details

MOC Fee = 15,000.00 Baht

Net amount received (baht)

14,985,000.00

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Anukul Ubonnuch)

(Ms. Siriporn Tamenant)

Director

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
