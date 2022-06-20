JCK International Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)

|
Headline:
Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
Security Symbol:
JCK
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 20-Jun-2022
Details of additional shares allocation shown as follows
Offered to
Number of allotted shares
Subscription price (baht per
Subscription and payment
Number of subscribed shares
(shares)
share)
period
(shares)
Private Placement allocation based on shareholders' resolution totally 263,492,852
shares. The number of allotted and subscribed shares equal to
25,000,000 shares and remaining
shares equal to 238,492,852
shares. Detail as following
Pol.Col. Ruamnakorn
25,000,000
0.60
From 20-Jun-2022 to
25,000,000
Tubtimthongchai
20-Jun-2022
Summary
25,000,000
Total amount (baht)
15,000,000.00
Total expense (baht)
15,000.00
Expense details
MOC Fee = 15,000.00 Baht
Net amount received (baht)
14,985,000.00
Signature ________________________________
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Anukul Ubonnuch)
(Ms. Siriporn Tamenant)
Director
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
