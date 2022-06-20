JCK International Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)

Headline: Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5) Security Symbol: JCK

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 20-Jun-2022

Details of additional shares allocation shown as follows

Offered to Number of allotted shares Subscription price (baht per Subscription and payment Number of subscribed shares (shares) share) period (shares) Private Placement allocation based on shareholders' resolution totally 263,492,852 shares. The number of allotted and subscribed shares equal to 25,000,000 shares and remaining shares equal to 238,492,852 shares. Detail as following Pol.Col. Ruamnakorn 25,000,000 0.60 From 20-Jun-2022 to 25,000,000 Tubtimthongchai 20-Jun-2022 Summary 25,000,000 Total amount (baht) 15,000,000.00 Total expense (baht) 15,000.00 Expense details MOC Fee = 15,000.00 Baht Net amount received (baht) 14,985,000.00

Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Anukul Ubonnuch) (Ms. Siriporn Tamenant) Director Director Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

