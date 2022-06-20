JCK International Public : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement

Ref. AIT/22 - 264 June 20, 2022 Subject : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement To : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure : Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate (F53-4-1) Reference is made to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JCK International Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on April 29, 2022 approving the Company to allot and offer newly issued ordinary shares in an amount not exceeding 263,492,852 shares by offering in the same time or to separate into partial for offering in lots from time to time to investors via Private Placement under a General Mandate. The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022, has approved the allotment of newly issued ordinary shares in an amount 25,000,000 shares to an investor via Private Placement ("PP") totaling 1 person (Details are shown in Enclosure: Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate (F53-4-1)) which such persons are not connected persons of the Company. The offering price is Baht 0.600 per share and the subscription period and payment period is on June 20, 2022, such offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share which is Baht 0.515 per share (The market price is calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The offering price to private placement will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The market price is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) retrospectively for a period of 15 business days prior to the date of the Board of Directors' meeting that approved the issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares at this time between May 27, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (information from SETSMART)), therefore, the offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share as in accordance with the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003) and amended Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours, (Ms.Siriporn Tamenant) Director and Company Secretary เลขที่ 18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดี แขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120 โทรศัพท์: (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ.294) 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand. Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (former: BorMorJor.294)

Enclosure (F 53-4-1) Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate JCK International Public Company Limited June 20, 2022 JCK International Public Company Limited hereby reports the resolution of the Board of Directors No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022 in respect of a share allotment under a General Mandate as follows: 1. Number of new shares under a General Mandate that has been previously issued before this allocation:

The meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022

has passed a resolution approving the capital increase and share allotment in the amount of not exceeding 526,985,704 shares to Existing Shareholders (Right Offering) under General Mandate type, and in the amount of not exceeding 263,492,852 shares for the allotment to investors via Private Placement under General Mandate type. The meeting of Board of Directors No. ……-……., held on ……-…… has passed a resolution approving the issuance and allocation of newly issued shares under General Mandate type No. .....-

......, as a result, the capital increase shares under General Mandate type are left for allocation, the details are summarized as Allotted to Type of share Number (shares) Note Existing Shareholders Ordinary shares 526,985,704 - General Public Ordinary shares - - Specific Persons Ordinary shares 263,492,852 - 2. Issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate in this time: 2.1 The details of issuance and allotment are as follows: Allotted to Type of share Number Ratio Offering Subscription and Note (shares) (old : price payment period new) (Baht/share) Existing Ordinary shares - - - - - shareholders General public Ordinary shares - - - - - Specific persons Ordinary shares 25,000,000 - 0.600 June 20, 2022 Details as specified in the remarks Remarks: (A) Details of the allotment of newly issued ordinary shares The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022 approving the Company to offer newly issued ordinary shares in the amount of 25,000,000 shares with the par value of Baht 1.00 per share to an investor via Private Placement totaling 1 person with the offering price of Baht 0.600 per share totaling Baht 15,000,000.- and the subscription period and payment period is on June 20, 2022, such offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share which is Baht 0.515 per share (The market price is calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The offering price to private placement will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The market price is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

(SET) retrospectively for a period of 15 business days prior to the date of the Board of Directors' meeting that approved the issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares at this time between May 27, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (information from SETSMART)), therefore, the offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share as in accordance with The Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 72/2558 Re: Approval for Listed Companies to Offer Newly Issued Shares through Private Placement (Codified). The investor who has shares allotted is the investor who has strong financial status with good potential and knowledge to invest in the Company's business, thus, such person is not connected persons to the Company as in accordance with the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003) and amended. (B) Details of Investors who have shares allotted in Private Placement No. Details of Investor 1 Name Pol.Col. Ruamnakorn Tubtimthongchai Address No. 5/55, Karuehaad Tayard Village, Ban Mai Subdistrict, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province 11120 Career / Business type Business Man Board of Directors / Major - Shareholders (In the case of juristic person) Number of shares to be allotted 25,000,000 shares Relationship with the Company None Offering Price per share Baht 0.600 2.2 The Company's plan in case there is a fraction of shares remaining Disregarded - 3. Remaining of newly issued ordinary share under a General Mandate: Allotted to Type of share Number (shares) Note Existing shareholders Ordinary shares 526,985,704 - General public Ordinary shares - - Specific persons Ordinary shares 238,492,852 - The completion date for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate is the date that the Company set the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. 4. Specification of the right to subscribe newly issued ordinary shares - None - 5. The Progress of the capital increase/share allotment by relevant governmental agency and conditions thereto (if any) - None -

6. Objectives of the capital increase and plans for utilizing proceeds received from the capital increase To be used as a working capital, paying debt, and to be reserved fund for the improvement of current branches and for branch expansion in the future, and to be capital support for the expansion of investment in the future. Benefits which the Company will receive from the capital increase To enhance the Company's liquidity and to be used as the working capital. To have sufficient capital to be used in business operation, and project development of the Company and subsidiaries. It will affect to raise profitability and the Company's performance trend will be better in the future. To strengthen the Company's financial position, and to help reducing the burden of loans from financial institutions which make the Company's financial costs lower. Benefits which the shareholders will receive from the capital increase Policy of Paying Dividend

The Company will pay no fewer than 60% of net profit in a relevant year based on a separated financial statement as a dividend if there is enough profit to do so unless the Board of Directors and shareholders find it is reasonable and necessary to suspend the dividend payment or to pay less than the stated rate. In addition, the Board of Directors may consider paying an interim dividend from time to time as appropriate, and it shall be reported to the shareholders at the next shareholders meeting. Rights in Dividend for Subscribers of Capital Increase

The ordinary shares issued on this occasion are entitled to receive the same dividend as the

Company's shareholders do as long as such shareholders are listed in the shareholder's register book as of the record date for the rights to receive dividend. Other details necessary for shareholders to approve the capital increase/share allotment: 9.1 The effect which could incur from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares. 9.1.1 Control Dilution = PP shares (paid-up shares + PP shares) = 25,000,000 (2,847,360,705 + 25,000,000) = 0.87 % Earnings Per Share Dilution

This shares offering will not cause any Earning Per Share Dilution due to the Company's operating results shown net loss. Price Dilution = Market price (Pre PP) - Market price (Post PP) Market price (Pre PP) = 0.572 - 0.572 0.572 = 0.00%