Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-16
0.5500 THB    0.00%
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK International Public : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. AIT/22 - 264

June 20, 2022

Subject : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement

To : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure : Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate (F53-4-1)

Reference is made to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JCK International Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on April 29, 2022 approving the Company to allot and offer newly issued ordinary shares in an amount not exceeding 263,492,852 shares by offering in the same time or to separate into partial for offering in lots from time to time to investors via Private Placement under a General Mandate.

The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022, has approved the allotment of newly issued ordinary shares in an amount 25,000,000 shares to an investor via Private Placement ("PP") totaling 1 person (Details are shown in Enclosure: Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate (F53-4-1)) which such persons are not connected persons of the Company. The offering price is Baht 0.600 per share and the subscription period and payment period is on June 20, 2022, such offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share which is Baht 0.515 per share (The market price is calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The offering price to private placement will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The market price is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) retrospectively for a period of 15 business days prior to the date of the Board of Directors' meeting that approved the issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares at this time between May 27, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (information from SETSMART)), therefore, the offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share as in accordance with the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003) and amended

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

เลขที่ 18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดี แขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120

โทรศัพท์: (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ.294) 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand.

Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (former: BorMorJor.294)

Enclosure

(F 53-4-1)

Report on the issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate

JCK International Public Company Limited

June 20, 2022

JCK International Public Company Limited hereby reports the resolution of the Board of Directors No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022 in respect of a share allotment under a General Mandate as follows:

  • 1. Number of new shares under a General Mandate that has been previously issued before this allocation:

  • The meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022
    has passed a resolution approving the capital increase and share allotment in the amount of not exceeding 526,985,704 shares to Existing Shareholders (Right Offering) under General Mandate type, and in the amount of not exceeding 263,492,852 shares for the allotment to investors via Private Placement under General Mandate type.
  • The meeting of Board of Directors No. ……-……., held on ……-…… has passed a resolution approving the issuance and allocation of newly issued shares under General Mandate type No. .....-
    ......, as a result, the capital increase shares under General Mandate type are left for allocation, the details are summarized as

Allotted to

Type of share

Number (shares)

Note

Existing Shareholders

Ordinary shares

526,985,704

-

General Public

Ordinary shares

-

-

Specific Persons

Ordinary shares

263,492,852

-

2. Issuance and allotment of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate in this time:

2.1 The details of issuance and allotment are as follows:

Allotted to

Type of share

Number

Ratio

Offering

Subscription and

Note

(shares)

(old :

price

payment period

new)

(Baht/share)

Existing

Ordinary shares

-

-

-

-

-

shareholders

General public

Ordinary shares

-

-

-

-

-

Specific persons

Ordinary shares

25,000,000

-

0.600

June 20, 2022

Details as

specified

in the

remarks

Remarks:

(A) Details of the allotment of newly issued ordinary shares

The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company No. 5/2565, held on June 20, 2022 approving the Company to offer newly issued ordinary shares in the amount of 25,000,000 shares with the par value of Baht 1.00 per share to an investor via Private Placement totaling 1 person with the offering price of Baht 0.600 per share totaling Baht 15,000,000.- and the subscription period and payment period is on June 20, 2022, such offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share which is Baht 0.515 per share (The market price is calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The offering price to private placement will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place has a value of 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The market price is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the Stock Exchange of Thailand

(SET) retrospectively for a period of 15 business days prior to the date of the Board of Directors' meeting that approved the issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares at this time between May 27, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (information from SETSMART)), therefore, the offering price is not lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's share as in accordance with The Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 72/2558 Re: Approval for Listed Companies to Offer Newly Issued Shares through Private Placement (Codified).

The investor who has shares allotted is the investor who has strong financial status with good potential and knowledge to invest in the Company's business, thus, such person is not connected persons to the Company as in accordance with the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Jor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (2003) and amended.

(B) Details of Investors who have shares allotted in Private Placement

No.

Details of Investor

1

Name

Pol.Col. Ruamnakorn Tubtimthongchai

Address

No. 5/55, Karuehaad Tayard Village, Ban Mai

Subdistrict, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province

11120

Career / Business type

Business Man

Board of Directors / Major

-

Shareholders

(In the case of juristic person)

Number of shares to be allotted

25,000,000 shares

Relationship with the Company

None

Offering Price per share

Baht 0.600

2.2 The Company's plan in case there is a fraction of shares remaining

  • Disregarded -

3. Remaining of newly issued ordinary share under a General Mandate:

Allotted to

Type of share

Number (shares)

Note

Existing shareholders

Ordinary shares

526,985,704

-

General public

Ordinary shares

-

-

Specific persons

Ordinary shares

238,492,852

-

  • The completion date for allocation of newly issued ordinary shares under a General Mandate is the date that the Company set the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

4. Specification of the right to subscribe newly issued ordinary shares

- None -

5. The Progress of the capital increase/share allotment by relevant governmental agency and conditions thereto (if any)

- None -

6. Objectives of the capital increase and plans for utilizing proceeds received from the capital increase

To be used as a working capital, paying debt, and to be reserved fund for the improvement of current branches and for branch expansion in the future, and to be capital support for the expansion of investment in the future.

  1. Benefits which the Company will receive from the capital increase
    1. To enhance the Company's liquidity and to be used as the working capital.
    2. To have sufficient capital to be used in business operation, and project development of the Company and subsidiaries. It will affect to raise profitability and the Company's performance trend will be better in the future.
    3. To strengthen the Company's financial position, and to help reducing the burden of loans from financial institutions which make the Company's financial costs lower.
  3. Benefits which the shareholders will receive from the capital increase
    1. Policy of Paying Dividend
      The Company will pay no fewer than 60% of net profit in a relevant year based on a separated financial statement as a dividend if there is enough profit to do so unless the Board of Directors and shareholders find it is reasonable and necessary to suspend the dividend payment or to pay less than the stated rate. In addition, the Board of Directors may consider paying an interim dividend from time to time as appropriate, and it shall be reported to the shareholders at the next shareholders meeting.
    2. Rights in Dividend for Subscribers of Capital Increase
      The ordinary shares issued on this occasion are entitled to receive the same dividend as the
      Company's shareholders do as long as such shareholders are listed in the shareholder's register book as of the record date for the rights to receive dividend.
  5. Other details necessary for shareholders to approve the capital increase/share allotment: 9.1 The effect which could incur from the offering of newly issued ordinary shares.

9.1.1 Control Dilution

=

PP shares

(paid-up shares + PP shares)

=

25,000,000

(2,847,360,705 + 25,000,000)

=

0.87 %

  1. Earnings Per Share Dilution
    This shares offering will not cause any Earning Per Share Dilution due to the Company's operating results shown net loss.
  2. Price Dilution

=

Market price (Pre PP) - Market price (Post PP)

Market price (Pre PP)

=

0.572 - 0.572

0.572

=

0.00%

Therefore, this shares offering will not cause any Price Dilution due to Market price (Post PP) which is higher than Market price (Pre PP).

Whereas

Market price (Pre PP) = The weighted average price of shares traded in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) 15 business days prior to the offering date in this time.

Market price (Post PP) = (Market Price (Pre PP) x Paid-upShares) + (PP Price x PP Shares)Paid-up shares + PP Shares

  • (0.572 x 2,847,360,705) + (0.600 x 25,000,000)2,847,360,705 + 25,000,000
  • 0.572

In addition, in order to comply with Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), the Company would like to demonstrate the market price of the Company's share for 15 business day prior to the first date of the shares offering, between May 27, 2022 - June 17, 2022 (information from SETSMART) by the details as follows;

No.

Date

Trading Volume

Trading Value

(Share)

('000 Baht)

1

17/06/2022

29,659,705

16,215.43

2

16/06/2022

26,312,143

14,744.13

3

15/06/2022

13,417,150

7,456.87

4

14/06/2022

9,232,533

5,104.29

5

13/06/2022

17,642,441

9,706.60

6

10/06/2022

70,982,839

40,854.20

7

09/06/2022

20,808,952

12,719.91

8

08/06/2022

55,813,572

33,600.59

9

07/06/2022

8,605,246

4,909.74

10

06/06/2022

14,867,117

8,555.23

11

02/06/2022

46,004,857

26,753.99

12

01/06/2022

15,329,086

8,567.59

13

31/05/2022

18,275,051

10,074.44

14

30/05/2022

66,221,446

36,912.58

15

27/05/2022

4,320,700

2,538.16

Total

417,492,838

238,713.75

Weighted average market price for 15 working days (Baht/Share) =

Trading Volume

Trading Value

=

238,713,750

417,492,838

=

0.572

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to priva..
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Priva..
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")
PU
06/19JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Waiver of issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares..
PU
06/14JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on June 16, 2022
PU
06/09JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
06/08JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on June 10, 2022
PU
06/02JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
06/02JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
06/02JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 13/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2021 -225 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net Debt 2021 6 035 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 566 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-48.60%44
CTP N.V.-41.71%4 936
MONTEA NV-32.07%1 524
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.07%1 297
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.19%1 160
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-22.82%889