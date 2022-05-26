JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session Q&A -Script-（322KB）

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Yamaguchi [Q]: This is Yamaguchi from Citi, thank you. My first question is about the assumptions made in the forecast for this fiscal year, the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Moderator [M]: Thank you very much for joining us for today's conference call for JCR Pharmaceuticals' financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Today, we will hold a Q&A session regarding the financial results presentation held on May 12.

The contract amount is about JPY15 billion, which is quite large. I understand that you cannot talk about all of the details. The figure in the previous period was at a similarly high level. Does this high figure include a new partnership other than 141, such as for 171?

Is there anything that will be triggered by the partnership?

Given the large amount of the contract, I'd be grateful if you could give some more details.

Ohta [A]: I will take this question. Contract revenues are forecast to be over JPY15 billion for the fiscal year. I am afraid we are unable to provide a detailed breakdown of that figure.

However, I can say the figure includes items that have a high probability of coming to fruition, and to a certain extent, items that we will work to achieve. Also, this is not a single contract, but multiple contracts.

In addition, there are many items that are currently under negotiation. We have created the forecast amount based on the current progress of the negotiations.

The items to be covered are not limited to the existing range of products and include a wide variety of items.

Yamaguchi [Q]: Thank you. I think there was some interference on the line, so I would appreciate it if you could speak a little louder next time. Thank you very much.

The second question is about the JR-141-GS31 trial. The primary is in August 2024, so I would expect the initial results to be released six months before that. In this case, I believe your company is considering applying based on the interim results. In terms of timing, does that mean that the interim will probably be released at the beginning of 2024, and depending on the result, will you consider applying on the basis of that? Thank you.

Schmidt [A]*: This is Mathias Schmidt. I will answer your question. Application can be possible based on the data from the interim analysis. At this stage, we are still in the beginning stages of the trial, so it is difficult to speculate on the outcome or timeline at this stage.

Yamaguchi [Q]: But is it safe to say that the timing of the interim analysis is scheduled at this 53-week point?

Schmidt [A]*: Yes, correct.

Yamaguchi [M]: I understand. That's all for now. Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Yes, thank you very much. Now I would like to move on to the next questioner.

Mr. Sakai of Credit Suisse Securities, please go ahead.

Sakai [Q]: This is Sakai from Credit Suisse. I have two questions.

In the financial results presentation materials, there is an update on the vaccine solution manufacturing business. It talks about the completion of construction in October. How will the facility be utilized?

I will ask a more general question on this later, but I would like to know your thinking on this plant, including the capital investment for this fiscal year, and the amount of this depreciation. That's my first question.

Honda [A]: This is Honda from Administration. Thank you for your question.

