Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4552   JP3701000006

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(4552)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/26 02:00:00 am EDT
2407.00 JPY   -3.49%
04:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session Q&A -Script-（322KB）
PU
04:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（3,744KB）
PU
05/25JCR Pharmaceuticals to Donate Shares to Kyoto University
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session Q&A -Script-（322KB）

05/26/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 Q&A

May 16, 2022

Event Summary

[Company Name]

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

[Company ID]

4552-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 Q&A

[Fiscal Period]

FY2021 Q4

[Date]

May 16, 2022

[Number of Pages]

16

[Time]

13:00 - 13:52

(Total: 52 minutes, Q&A: 52 minutes)

[Venue]

Dial-in

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

6

Shin Ashida

Representative Director Chairman, President

and CEO

Toru Ashida

Senior Vice President, Sales and

Administration, Executive Director, Sales

Division

Mathias Schmidt

Vice President, Clinical Development, Global

Business Strategy and Business Development

Hiroyuki Sonoda

Vice President, Research and Corporate

Strategy, Executive Director, Research

Division

Yutaka Honda

Corporate Officer, Executive Director,

Administration Division (reporting to the

president) and Director, General Affairs

Department

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

1

Yoshihiro Ohta

Director, Accounting Department

Management Division

[Analyst Names]*

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Limited

Shinya Tsuzuki

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Ryuta Kawamura

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

Hiroyuki Matsubara

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yo Mizuno

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co., Ltd.

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

2

Question & Answer

Moderator [M]: Thank you very much for joining us for today's conference call for JCR Pharmaceuticals' financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Today, we will hold a Q&A session regarding the financial results presentation held on May 12.

Before we begin the conference, I would like to say a few words to our investors.

In the following discussion, we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised that actual results may differ materially from the forecasts.

I will now introduce today's speakers. Shin Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO.

Shin Ashida [M]: Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Toru Ashida, Senior Vice President, Sales and Administration.

Toru Ashida [M]: Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Dr. Mathias Schmidt, Vice President, Clinical Development, Global Business Strategy, and Business Development.

Schmidt [M]: Thank you.

Moderator [M]: Dr. Hiroyuki Sonoda, Vice President, Research and Corporate Strategy.

Sonoda [M]: Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Yutaka Honda, Corporate Officer, Administration and Director, General Affairs.

Honda [M]: Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Yoshihiro Ohta, Director, Accounting.

Ohta [M]: Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: These are today's speakers.

I'll say a few words about our procedure for asking questions. We are accepting questions at any time during today's session.

We will now begin the conference call.

Please note that each person is limited to two questions at a time in a one-question,one-answer format, but you may send as many questions as you wish.

Let's get started. Mr. Yamaguchi of Citigroup Global Markets Japan, please go ahead.

Yamaguchi [Q]: This is Yamaguchi from Citi, thank you. My first question is about the assumptions made in the forecast for this fiscal year, the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

3

The contract amount is about JPY15 billion, which is quite large. I understand that you cannot talk about all of the details. The figure in the previous period was at a similarly high level. Does this high figure include a new partnership other than 141, such as for 171?

Is there anything that will be triggered by the partnership?

Given the large amount of the contract, I'd be grateful if you could give some more details.

Ohta [A]: I will take this question. Contract revenues are forecast to be over JPY15 billion for the fiscal year. I am afraid we are unable to provide a detailed breakdown of that figure.

However, I can say the figure includes items that have a high probability of coming to fruition, and to a certain extent, items that we will work to achieve. Also, this is not a single contract, but multiple contracts.

In addition, there are many items that are currently under negotiation. We have created the forecast amount based on the current progress of the negotiations.

The items to be covered are not limited to the existing range of products and include a wide variety of items.

Yamaguchi [Q]: Thank you. I think there was some interference on the line, so I would appreciate it if you could speak a little louder next time. Thank you very much.

The second question is about the JR-141-GS31 trial. The primary is in August 2024, so I would expect the initial results to be released six months before that. In this case, I believe your company is considering applying based on the interim results. In terms of timing, does that mean that the interim will probably be released at the beginning of 2024, and depending on the result, will you consider applying on the basis of that? Thank you.

Schmidt [A]*: This is Mathias Schmidt. I will answer your question. Application can be possible based on the data from the interim analysis. At this stage, we are still in the beginning stages of the trial, so it is difficult to speculate on the outcome or timeline at this stage.

Yamaguchi [Q]: But is it safe to say that the timing of the interim analysis is scheduled at this 53-week point?

Schmidt [A]*: Yes, correct.

Yamaguchi [M]: I understand. That's all for now. Thank you very much.

Moderator [M]: Yes, thank you very much. Now I would like to move on to the next questioner.

Mr. Sakai of Credit Suisse Securities, please go ahead.

Sakai [Q]: This is Sakai from Credit Suisse. I have two questions.

In the financial results presentation materials, there is an update on the vaccine solution manufacturing business. It talks about the completion of construction in October. How will the facility be utilized?

I will ask a more general question on this later, but I would like to know your thinking on this plant, including the capital investment for this fiscal year, and the amount of this depreciation. That's my first question.

Honda [A]: This is Honda from Administration. Thank you for your question.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
04:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session Q&A -Script-（322K..
PU
04:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（3,744KB&..
PU
05/25JCR Pharmaceuticals to Donate Shares to Kyoto University
MT
05/12JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session - Business Highlights -&..
PU
04/27JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
04/27JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/27JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Boa..
PU
04/27JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/27JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 841 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2022 15 578 M 122 M 122 M
Net cash 2022 13 211 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 309 B 2 426 M 2 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 494,00 JPY
Average target price 2 857,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Ashida Chairman & President
Hiroyuki Sonoda MD, GM-Research & Head-Corporate Strategy
Yutaka Honda Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Toshihiro Ishikiriyama Independent Outside Director
Takashi Suetsuna Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.12.14%2 426
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.00%472 652
PFIZER, INC.-9.04%301 361
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.16%281 908
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.15%276 358
ABBVIE INC.12.23%268 530