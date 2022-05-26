JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（3,744KB）

Presentation

Ashida: My name is Ashida. Thank you all for your support. Today, we will present the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

These marked the 10th consecutive fiscal year of revenue growth. We achieved record revenue and profits for the second consecutive fiscal year. The production of AstraZeneca's vaccine stock solution was successfully completed as contracted. Even excluding the consideration for AstraZeneca's vaccine solution, sales and profits increased and reached a record high.

In May 2021, IZCARGO began sales in Japan, where sales exceeded initial expectations. We look forward to further market penetration in the future. In September 2021, we entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical for JR-141. In March 2022, we entered into a joint research and development agreement for J-Brain Cargo gene therapy with Takeda. In this fiscal year, we have achieved the sales and operating profit forecasts set for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the final year of the REVOLUTION mid- term plan. Of course, we will continue to take on our key management issues.

We are also actively working to further accelerate and enhance our efforts to date under the principles of the SDGs. Regarding CO2 reduction, we introduced hybrid or electric vehicles over 10 years ago. Each plant is also implementing measures to save energy. In addition, we have created a comfortable work environment for our employees, with the aim of ensuring that they can work for a long time regardless of gender or age. The turnover rate for the previous year was 1.1%.

I believe that research will be a very important issue for our company in the future. Research and development expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, totaled JPY7.1 billion. Research and development expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, are expected to be JPY9 billion. We would like to accelerate our research for the evolution and development of J-Brain Cargo technology and for the development of new fundamental technology to follow J-Brain Cargo. To this end, we would like to invest R&D funds without hesitation.

We appreciate your continued understanding and support.

