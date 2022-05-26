JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2021 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（3,744KB）

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 Presentation
May 12, 2022
Shin Ashida
Representative Director Chairman,
President, CEO
Hiroyuki Sonoda
Vice President Research and Corporate
Strategy
Yoshihiro Ohta
Director, Accounting Dept.
Management Division
Support
Presentation
Ashida: My name is Ashida. Thank you all for your support. Today, we will present the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
These marked the 10th consecutive fiscal year of revenue growth. We achieved record revenue and profits for the second consecutive fiscal year. The production of AstraZeneca's vaccine stock solution was successfully completed as contracted. Even excluding the consideration for AstraZeneca's vaccine solution, sales and profits increased and reached a record high.
In May 2021, IZCARGO began sales in Japan, where sales exceeded initial expectations. We look forward to further market penetration in the future. In September 2021, we entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical for JR-141. In March 2022, we entered into a joint research and development agreement for J-Brain Cargo gene therapy with Takeda. In this fiscal year, we have achieved the sales and operating profit forecasts set for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the final year of the REVOLUTION mid- term plan. Of course, we will continue to take on our key management issues.
We are also actively working to further accelerate and enhance our efforts to date under the principles of the SDGs. Regarding CO2 reduction, we introduced hybrid or electric vehicles over 10 years ago. Each plant is also implementing measures to save energy. In addition, we have created a comfortable work environment for our employees, with the aim of ensuring that they can work for a long time regardless of gender or age. The turnover rate for the previous year was 1.1%.
I believe that research will be a very important issue for our company in the future. Research and development expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, totaled JPY7.1 billion. Research and development expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, are expected to be JPY9 billion. We would like to accelerate our research for the evolution and development of J-Brain Cargo technology and for the development of new fundamental technology to follow J-Brain Cargo. To this end, we would like to invest R&D funds without hesitation.
We appreciate your continued understanding and support.
Ohta: I am Ohta from accounting. I would like to provide an overview of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
During the period under review, we achieved record figures and business results. Net sales totaled JPY51.082 billion, up 69.8% from the previous year. Operating profit also increased 141.1% YoY to JPY19.933 billion. Ordinary income was JPY20.512 billion, up 141.6% YoY. Net income was JPY14.507 billion, up 110.5% YoY, a significant increase in both sales and income.
Our main product, IZCARGO, was launched in the current fiscal year, and so far, results have greatly exceeded our initial forecast. Sales of GROWJECT increased by 4.7% on a volume basis but were affected by the NHI drug price revision.
Although both selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses increased from the same period of the previous year, each stage of profit increased significantly due to the effect of increased sales.
I would like to continue with an overview of the financial results.
Net sales increased significantly to JPY51.082 billion, up 69.8% from the same period last year. Gross profit was JPY40.62 billion, a significant increase over the previous year.
Meanwhile, selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled JPY13.511 billion, up 56.3% YoY. Research and development expenses, also here, totaled JPY7.175 billion, up 33.9% YoY.
As a result, operating profit increased significantly to JPY19.933 billion, up 141.1% YoY. Ordinary income was JPY20.512 billion, and final income was JPY14.507 billion, an increase of 110.5% over the same period last year.
The ratio of net sales to total sales is shown below. The cost of sales ratio was 20.5%, a negative of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. The ratio of R&D expenses was 14.0%, down from 17.8% in the previous year. The operating profit ratio for the current fiscal year was 39.0%, compared to 27.5% in the previous fiscal year, a significant increase of 11.5%.
The main reasons for the change are listed on the right side. First, operating profit increased due to a JPY20.996 billion increase in net sales compared with the same period last year. As a result, cost of sales increased by JPY2.648 billion. In addition, selling, general, and administrative expenses and R&D expenses increased. As a result, operating profit was JPY19.933 billion.
