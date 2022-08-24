JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022-Q1 Financial Report (Apr. 1-Jun. 30, 2022)（349KB）

Scheduled date to file quarterly report: August 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplemental information for this financial summary: Available
IR Conference: None
(Fractions smaller than one million yen omitted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage shows year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three Months Ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June30, 2022
9,606
(2.1)
1,536
(48.5)
2,083
(30.5)
1,368
(10.7)
June30, 2021
9,813
89.4
2,984
280.3
3,000
247.6
1,532
99.8
(Reference) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,370 million yen (-7.2%)
Three months ended June 30, 2021: 1,476 million yen (92.3%)
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
(basic)
(diluted)
Three Months Ended
yen
yen
June30, 2022
11.06
11.02
June30, 2021
12.40
12.34
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
AS of
million yen
million yen
%
June30, 2022
92,499
50,979
54.3
March 31, 2022
97,134
51,089
51.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022: 50,193 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 50,316 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2021
-
10.00
-
12.00
22.00
FY2022
-
FY2022 (Forecast)
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
(Notes) 1. No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.
2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Ordinary dividend: 10.00 yen
Special dividend: 2.00yen
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending
45,000
(11.9)
14,500
(27.3)
14,500
(29.3)
10,300
(29.0)
83.25
March 31, 2023
(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.
Translation - Original Text in Japanese
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
*Note
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): None
Application of specific accounting practices for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
2.
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons.
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4.
Restatements
: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes, (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policy)" on page 9 of the attached material.
Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of shares treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (quarterly cumulative amount)
As of June 30, 2022
129,686,308 shares
As of March 31, 2022
129,686,308 shares
As of June 30, 2022
5,919,644 shares
As of March 31, 2022
5,929,344 shares
As of June 30, 2022
123,762,831 shares
As of June 30, 2021
123,623,198 shares
The quarterly financial statements are outside of the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results and other comments (Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)
Forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of financial results, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumption that are judged as rational. The Company does not assure the achievement of these forecasts. In addition, actual financial results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various reasons. For assumptions underlying forecasts of financial results and notes regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements, (3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results" on page 4 of the attached material.
Translation - Original Text in Japanese
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
Table of Contents for Attached Material
1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements..............................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation on financial results ..............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation on financial status ...............................................................................................................................
4
(3)
Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results ......................................................
4
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes ...................................................................................
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...
7
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income).......................................................................................................
7
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)..............................................................................
8
(3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................
9
(Notes on going concern assumption).....................................................................................................................
9
(Notes on any significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) .............................................................
9
(Changes in accounting policy) ..............................................................................................................................
9
(Concerning quarterly consolidated statements of income) ....................................................................................
9
- 1 -
Translation - Original Text in Japanese
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements
(1) Explanation on financial results
Financial results for 1Q FY2022
Net sales amounted to 9,606 million yen (down 2.1% year on year).
Sales volume for our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT® increased, but sales were affected by the NHI price revision in April 2022. Total net sales of our main products increased year on year, although sales of treatment for renal anemia decreased significantly as a result of similar NHI price revisions, there was a substantial contribution from IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg, which was placed on the NHI reimbursement price list in May 2021. In areas other than our main products, total net sales decreased year on year, due to factors such as the completion of the contract to manufacture AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine solution in Japan as planned, while there was an increase in income from contractual payments.
Operating income decreased 48.5% year on year to 1,536 million yen, ordinary income decreased 30.5% year on year to 2,083 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 10.7% year on year to 1,368 million yen, marking a decline in earnings at each of those profit levels.
As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 2,191 million yen (up 437 million yen, or 24.9%, year on year).
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
Increase-decrease
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
rate
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Amount (millions of yen)
Amount (millions of yen)
%
Net sales
9,813
9,606
(2.1)
Operating income
2,984
1,536
(48.5)
Ordinary income
3,000
2,083
(30.5)
Profit attributable to owners of the
1,532
1,368
(10.7)
parent
[2] Main components of sales
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
Increase-decrease
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
ratio
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Amount (millions of yen)
Amount (millions of yen)
%
Human growth hormone product
3,311
3,134
(5.3)
GROWJECT®
Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II
224
1,070
376.8
IZCARGO® for I.V. Infusion
Treatment for renal anemia
1,603
875
(45.4)
Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
644
660
2.5
Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
958
214
(77.6)
Regenerative medical products
813
1,041
28.1
TEMCELL® HS Inj.
Treatment for Fabry disease
Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion
154
519
236.1
[JCR]
AZD1222 stock solution
3,671
1,931
(47.4)
Income from contractual payment
10
1,010
--
- 2 -
Translation - Original Text in Japanese
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
[3] The Status of R&D
[Treatments for lysosomal storage disorders]
Currently, we are focused on research and development of new drugs that employ our unique blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology, J- Brain Cargo®, as treatments for over 17 types of lysosomal storage disorders. Moreover, we are also focused on research to expand the possibilities for applying our J-Brain Cargo® technology to various modalities.
For pabinafusp alfa (development code: JR-141/ IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg), our BBB-penetrating product for the treatment of patients with Hunter syndrome launched in Japan in May 2021. Furthermore, we filed for marketing approval of JR-141 in Brazil with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) in December 2020. In other regions, JR-141 received Fast Track (*1) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021, and PRIME (*2) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October 2021. Moreover, in February 2022, the first patient was dosed in a global Phase III clinical trial of JR-141.
For lepunafusp alfa (development code: JR-171), our BBB-penetrating product candidate for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), we are currently conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial in Japan, Brazil, and the U.S., and completed scheduled patient enrolment in March 2022.JR-171 received orphan drug designation from the FDA in February 2021 and from the European Commission (EC) in March 2021. Additionally, JR-171 received Fast Track designation from the FDA in September 2021.This designation is expected to expedite clinical development in the U.S. and to enable priority review and accelerated approval.
A treatment enzyme formulation for mucopolysaccharidosis III-A (Sanfilippo syndrome type A) (development code: JR-441) was granted orphan drug status by the European Commission (EC) in January 2022, enabling receipt of various incentives to promote development within the European Union (EU). Efforts are currently moving ahead toward starting a global clinical trial in the first half of 2023.
We have also been successively conducting R&D into other treatments for lysosomal storage disorders that employ J-Brain Cargo®, including a treatment for Pompe disease (development code: JR-162), a treatment for Sly syndrome (development code: JR-443), a treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (development code: JR-446), and a treatment for GM2 gangliosidosis (development code: JR-479). We will also develop each of these treatments globally.
[Regenerative medicine products]
We are conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of TEMCELL® HS Inj. for the additional indication of neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) (development code: JR-031HIE).
In April 2022, we reached an agreement with Teijin Ltd. to terminate our contract to co-develop an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (development code: JTR-161/JR-161).
[Human growth hormone product]
We are conducting a Phase III clinical trial for an additional indication for GROWJECT® in patients with short stature homeobox- containing gene SHOX deficiency (development code: JR-401X).
We also initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a recombinant long-acting growth hormone (development code: JR-142).
*1 FDA Fast Track Designation
The FDA Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose is to enable early delivery of important new drugs to the patients. A drug that receives Fast Track designation may be allowed more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss the drug's development plan, followed by priority review and an accelerated approval when relevant criteria are met.
2 EMA PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) Designation
PRIME is a scheme launched by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to enhance support for the development of medicines that target an unmet medical need. Through PRIME, EMA offers early and proactive support to medicine developers to enable accelerated assessment of medicines applications and may grant eligibility for accelerated assessment.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 09:57:01 UTC.