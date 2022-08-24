JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022-Q1 Financial Report (Apr. 1-Jun. 30, 2022)（349KB）

(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Ordinary dividend: 10.00 yen

(Notes) 1. No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022: 50,193 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 50,316 million yen

Average number of shares outstanding during the period (quarterly cumulative amount)

Number of shares treasury stock at the end of the period

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes, (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policy)" on page 9 of the attached material.

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons.

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

(Notes on any significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) .............................................................

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...

Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results ......................................................

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements

(1) Explanation on financial results

Financial results for 1Q FY2022

Net sales amounted to 9,606 million yen (down 2.1% year on year).

Sales volume for our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT® increased, but sales were affected by the NHI price revision in April 2022. Total net sales of our main products increased year on year, although sales of treatment for renal anemia decreased significantly as a result of similar NHI price revisions, there was a substantial contribution from IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg, which was placed on the NHI reimbursement price list in May 2021. In areas other than our main products, total net sales decreased year on year, due to factors such as the completion of the contract to manufacture AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine solution in Japan as planned, while there was an increase in income from contractual payments.

Operating income decreased 48.5% year on year to 1,536 million yen, ordinary income decreased 30.5% year on year to 2,083 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 10.7% year on year to 1,368 million yen, marking a decline in earnings at each of those profit levels.

As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 2,191 million yen (up 437 million yen, or 24.9%, year on year).

Previous quarterly consolidated results Current quarterly consolidated results Increase-decrease (cumulative) (cumulative) rate (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) Amount (millions of yen) Amount (millions of yen) % Net sales 9,813 9,606 (2.1) Operating income 2,984 1,536 (48.5) Ordinary income 3,000 2,083 (30.5) Profit attributable to owners of the 1,532 1,368 (10.7) parent [2] Main components of sales Previous quarterly consolidated results Current quarterly consolidated results Increase-decrease (cumulative) (cumulative) ratio (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) Amount (millions of yen) Amount (millions of yen) % Human growth hormone product 3,311 3,134 (5.3) GROWJECT® Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II 224 1,070 376.8 IZCARGO® for I.V. Infusion Treatment for renal anemia 1,603 875 (45.4) Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR] 644 660 2.5 Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR] 958 214 (77.6) Regenerative medical products 813 1,041 28.1 TEMCELL® HS Inj. Treatment for Fabry disease Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion 154 519 236.1 [JCR] AZD1222 stock solution 3,671 1,931 (47.4) Income from contractual payment 10 1,010 --

