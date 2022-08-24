Log in
    4552   JP3701000006

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(4552)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00 24/08/2022 BST
2171.00 JPY   -3.73%
10:58aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2022-Q1 Financial Report (Apr. 1-Jun. 30, 2022)（349KB）
PU
08/16JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of underwriting a third-party allotment of new shares from Mycenax Biotech Inc.
PU
08/03JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Update on application for manufacturing and marketing approval of JR-141 for Treatment of MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) in Brazil
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022-Q1 Financial Report (Apr. 1-Jun. 30, 2022)（349KB）

08/24/2022 | 10:58am BST
Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

Financial Summary

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended June 30, 2022 (FY2022)

(Japanese standard)

July 27, 2022

Listed company name: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

4552

URL: https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/

Representative:

(Title) Representative Director, Chairman and President

(Name) Shin Ashida

Person in charge of inquires:

(Title) Senior Corporate Officer, Executive Director, Administration Division

(Name) Yutaka Honda

TEL: 0797(32)1995

Scheduled date to file quarterly report: August 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplemental information for this financial summary: Available

IR Conference: None

(Fractions smaller than one million yen omitted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage shows year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three Months Ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

June30, 2022

9,606

(2.1)

1,536

(48.5)

2,083

(30.5)

1,368

(10.7)

June30, 2021

9,813

89.4

2,984

280.3

3,000

247.6

1,532

99.8

(Reference) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,370 million yen (-7.2%)

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 1,476 million yen (92.3%)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

(basic)

(diluted)

Three Months Ended

yen

yen

June30, 2022

11.06

11.02

June30, 2021

12.40

12.34

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

AS of

million yen

million yen

%

June30, 2022

92,499

50,979

54.3

March 31, 2022

97,134

51,089

51.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022: 50,193 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 50,316 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2021

-

10.00

-

12.00

22.00

FY2022

-

FY2022 (Forecast)

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

(Notes) 1. No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.

2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Ordinary dividend: 10.00 yen

Special dividend: 2.00yen

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending

45,000

(11.9)

14,500

(27.3)

14,500

(29.3)

10,300

(29.0)

83.25

March 31, 2023

(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.

Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

*Note

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): None
  2. Application of specific accounting practices for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

2.

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons.

: None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4.

Restatements

: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes, (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policy)" on page 9 of the attached material.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
    2. Number of shares treasury stock at the end of the period
    3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (quarterly cumulative amount)

As of June 30, 2022

129,686,308 shares

As of March 31, 2022

129,686,308 shares

As of June 30, 2022

5,919,644 shares

As of March 31, 2022

5,929,344 shares

As of June 30, 2022

123,762,831 shares

As of June 30, 2021

123,623,198 shares

  • The quarterly financial statements are outside of the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results and other comments (Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)
    Forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of financial results, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumption that are judged as rational. The Company does not assure the achievement of these forecasts. In addition, actual financial results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various reasons. For assumptions underlying forecasts of financial results and notes regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements, (3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results" on page 4 of the attached material.

Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

Table of Contents for Attached Material

1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements..............................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on financial results ..............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on financial status ...............................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results ......................................................

4

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes ...................................................................................

5

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ....................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...

7

(Quarterly consolidated statements of income).......................................................................................................

7

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)..............................................................................

8

(3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................

9

(Notes on going concern assumption).....................................................................................................................

9

(Notes on any significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) .............................................................

9

(Changes in accounting policy) ..............................................................................................................................

9

(Concerning quarterly consolidated statements of income) ....................................................................................

9

- 1 -

Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements

(1) Explanation on financial results

  1. Financial results for 1Q FY2022

Net sales amounted to 9,606 million yen (down 2.1% year on year).

Sales volume for our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT® increased, but sales were affected by the NHI price revision in April 2022. Total net sales of our main products increased year on year, although sales of treatment for renal anemia decreased significantly as a result of similar NHI price revisions, there was a substantial contribution from IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg, which was placed on the NHI reimbursement price list in May 2021. In areas other than our main products, total net sales decreased year on year, due to factors such as the completion of the contract to manufacture AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine solution in Japan as planned, while there was an increase in income from contractual payments.

Operating income decreased 48.5% year on year to 1,536 million yen, ordinary income decreased 30.5% year on year to 2,083 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 10.7% year on year to 1,368 million yen, marking a decline in earnings at each of those profit levels.

As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 2,191 million yen (up 437 million yen, or 24.9%, year on year).

Previous quarterly consolidated results

Current quarterly consolidated results

Increase-decrease

(cumulative)

(cumulative)

rate

(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Amount (millions of yen)

Amount (millions of yen)

%

Net sales

9,813

9,606

(2.1)

Operating income

2,984

1,536

(48.5)

Ordinary income

3,000

2,083

(30.5)

Profit attributable to owners of the

1,532

1,368

(10.7)

parent

[2] Main components of sales

Previous quarterly consolidated results

Current quarterly consolidated results

Increase-decrease

(cumulative)

(cumulative)

ratio

(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Amount (millions of yen)

Amount (millions of yen)

%

Human growth hormone product

3,311

3,134

(5.3)

GROWJECT®

Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II

224

1,070

376.8

IZCARGO® for I.V. Infusion

Treatment for renal anemia

1,603

875

(45.4)

Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]

644

660

2.5

Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]

958

214

(77.6)

Regenerative medical products

813

1,041

28.1

TEMCELL® HS Inj.

Treatment for Fabry disease

Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion

154

519

236.1

[JCR]

AZD1222 stock solution

3,671

1,931

(47.4)

Income from contractual payment

10

1,010

--

- 2 -

Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

[3] The Status of R&D

[Treatments for lysosomal storage disorders]

  • Currently, we are focused on research and development of new drugs that employ our unique blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology, J- Brain Cargo®, as treatments for over 17 types of lysosomal storage disorders. Moreover, we are also focused on research to expand the possibilities for applying our J-Brain Cargo® technology to various modalities.
  • For pabinafusp alfa (development code: JR-141/ IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg), our BBB-penetrating product for the treatment of patients with Hunter syndrome launched in Japan in May 2021. Furthermore, we filed for marketing approval of JR-141 in Brazil with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) in December 2020. In other regions, JR-141 received Fast Track (*1) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021, and PRIME (*2) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October 2021. Moreover, in February 2022, the first patient was dosed in a global Phase III clinical trial of JR-141.
  • For lepunafusp alfa (development code: JR-171), our BBB-penetrating product candidate for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), we are currently conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial in Japan, Brazil, and the U.S., and completed scheduled patient enrolment in March 2022.JR-171 received orphan drug designation from the FDA in February 2021 and from the European Commission (EC) in March 2021. Additionally, JR-171 received Fast Track designation from the FDA in September 2021.This designation is expected to expedite clinical development in the U.S. and to enable priority review and accelerated approval.
  • A treatment enzyme formulation for mucopolysaccharidosis III-A (Sanfilippo syndrome type A) (development code: JR-441) was granted orphan drug status by the European Commission (EC) in January 2022, enabling receipt of various incentives to promote development within the European Union (EU). Efforts are currently moving ahead toward starting a global clinical trial in the first half of 2023.
  • We have also been successively conducting R&D into other treatments for lysosomal storage disorders that employ J-Brain Cargo®, including a treatment for Pompe disease (development code: JR-162), a treatment for Sly syndrome (development code: JR-443), a treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (development code: JR-446), and a treatment for GM2 gangliosidosis (development code: JR-479). We will also develop each of these treatments globally.

[Regenerative medicine products]

  • We are conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of TEMCELL® HS Inj. for the additional indication of neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) (development code: JR-031HIE).
  • In April 2022, we reached an agreement with Teijin Ltd. to terminate our contract to co-develop an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (development code: JTR-161/JR-161).

[Human growth hormone product]

  • We are conducting a Phase III clinical trial for an additional indication for GROWJECT® in patients with short stature homeobox- containing gene SHOX deficiency (development code: JR-401X).
  • We also initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a recombinant long-acting growth hormone (development code: JR-142).

*1 FDA Fast Track Designation

The FDA Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose is to enable early delivery of important new drugs to the patients. A drug that receives Fast Track designation may be allowed more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss the drug's development plan, followed by priority review and an accelerated approval when relevant criteria are met.

2 EMA PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) Designation

PRIME is a scheme launched by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to enhance support for the development of medicines that target an unmet medical need. Through PRIME, EMA offers early and proactive support to medicine developers to enable accelerated assessment of medicines applications and may grant eligibility for accelerated assessment.

- 3 -

