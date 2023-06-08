JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results -（962KB）
FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results-
May 12, 2023
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
【Securities code 】 4552, PRIME, TSE
Financial Highlights (FY2022 Results)
Decrease in sales and profit due to decrease in license revenue and AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing
Net sales
： 34,343 million yen, Year-on-year (32.8) ％
Operating income
： 4,975 million yen, YoY (75.0) ％
Ordinary income
： 5,418 million yen, YoY (73.6) ％ Profit : 3,772 million yen, YoY (74.0) ％
■ Core products: Sales of IZCARGO ® increased YoY but sales for GROWJECT ® and treatments for renal anemia decreased YoY due to the impact of NHI price revisions.
■ SG&A expenses decreased YoY as a result of accumulated cost-cutting despite an increase in personnel expenses due to an increase in employee numbers. Meanwhile, R&D expenses increased YoY due to steady progress.
Consolidated Results
（ Unit: million yen ）
FY2021
FY2022
Reference
(Apr. 1, 2022-Mar. 31, 2023)
Consolidated
(Apr. 1, 2021-
Year-on- Forecast
Mar. 31, 2022)
◆Operating income 4,975 million yen
Year-on-year: (14,958) million yen
A
B
year
(after
(B-A)/A
revision)
Net sales
51,082
34,343
(32.8)%
34,200
Cost of sales
10,461
8,886
(15.1)%
ー
Gross profit
40,620
25,456
(37.3)%
ー
SG&A
13,511
11,678
(13.6)%
11,500
R&D expenses
7,175
8,802
＋22.7%
8,900
Operating income
19,933
4,975
(75.0)%
5,000
Ordinary income
20,512
5,418
(73.6)%
5,200
FY2021 Net sales Cost of sales SG&A R&D Expenses FY2022
19,933
(16,738)
(1,
626)
4,975
（ Unit: million yen ）
Profit attributable to
14,507
3,772
(74.0)%
3,800
owners of parent/Profit
Ratio of cost of sales
20.5%
25.9%
＋5.4%
Ratio of cost of R&D
14.0%
25.6%
＋11.6%
Operating income ratio
39.0%
14.5%
(24.5)%
（Reference)
R&D expenses
*
7,671
9,480
＋23.6%
ー
*R&D expenses before deducting contribution amount by collaborative R&D destinations
Main change factors (YoY)
Decrease in net sales due to decrease in license revenue and end to AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing
(16,738) million yen
Decrease in cost of sales accompanying decrease in net sales
+1,574 million yen
SG&A expenses improved due to accumulated cost-cutting
+1,832 million yen
• Proactive investment in R&D
(1,626) million yen
Breakdown of Net Sales (Consolidated)
（ Unit: million yen ）
FY2021
FY2022
Reference
(Apr. 1, 2021-
(Apr. 1, 2022-Mar. 31, 2023)
Mar. 31, 2022)
品目
Composition
Composition
Year-on-year
Forecast
(after
ratio
ratio
(B-A)/A
revision)
GROWJECT
®
12,945
25.3%
12,261
35.7%
(5.3)%
12,000
IZCARGO
®
3,003
5.9%
4,428
12.9%
＋47.4%
4,500
Treatments for renal
5,875
11.5%
4,696
13.7%
(20.1)%
4,750
anemia
Epoetin Alfa BS Inj.
2,876
5.6%
2,710
7.9%
(5.8)%
2,650
[JCR]
Darbepoetin Alfa BS
2,998
5.9%
1,986
5.8%
(33.7)%
2,100
Inj. [JCR]
TEMCELL
® HS Inj.
3,497
6.9%
3,404
9.9%
(2.7)%
3,400
Agalsidase Beta BS
711
1.4%
964
2.8%
＋35.6%
1,000
I.V. Infusion [JCR]
Total
26,032
51.0%
25,755
75.0%
(1.1)%
25,650
pharmaceutical
products
License revenue
10,571
20.7%
6,546
19.1%
(38.1)%
6,500
Other
102
0.2%
109
0.3%
＋7.3%
120
AZD1222 bulk
14,375
28.1%
1,931
5.6%
(86.6)%
1,930
Total net sales
51,082
100.0%
34,343
100.0%
(32.8)%
34,200
◆Net sales
34,343 million yen
Year-on-year: (16,738) million
yen
FY2021
51,082
GROWJECT
(683)
IZCARGO
+1,424
TEMCELL
(92)
Epoetin Alfa BS
(166)
Darbepoetin Alfa BS
(1,
0
11)
Agalsidase Beta BS
＋
253
License Revenue
(4
,02
5)
Other
＋
7
AZD1222 bulk
(12,443)
FY2022
34,343
（ Unit: million yen ）
Main change factors (YoY)
GROWJECT ® NHI price revision (8.1)%
million yen
IZCARGO ® started prescribing for 17 cases
+1,424 million yen
Adjusted sales price with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Darbepoetin NHI price revision (12.3)%, etc.
(1,011) million yen
License revenue impacted by delayed contract negotiations and other factors
(4,025) million yen
AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing ended as scheduled
(12,443) million yen
Net Sales Trends by Product
Recombinant human growth hormone product
GROWJECT
®
12,650
13,256
12,945
12,261
NHI
NHI
NHI
price
price
price
revision
revision
revision
(6.4)%
(8.1)%
FY2019*
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
* NHI price revision in Oct.
(Unit: million yen)
Recombinant therapeutic enzyme for
mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II)
IZCARGO
® I.V. infusion 10mg
1,262
1,059
957
1,070
1,047
1,047
761
224
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Human somatic stem cell-processed products Human (allogenic) bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells
TEMCELL
® HS Inj.
Recombinant erythropoietin product
Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
Epoetin Alfa
Long-actingerythropoiesis-stimulating agent
Darbepoetin
Recombinant treatment for Fabry disease
Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion [JCR]
Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
Apr. 2022: Sales transferred to Sumitomo Pharma
964
711
2,441
FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022
1,412
3,809
2,998
1,986
NHI price
NHI price
4,097
NHI
revision
revision
price
Epo (8.4)%
Epo (6.7)%
3,278 Darbe (12.1) ％
2,876
Darbe (11.8)
％ 2,710
revision
FY2019*
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
*NHI price revision
in Oct.
470
317
NHI
NHI
NHI
price
price
price
revision
revision
revision
(3.1)%
(5.2)%
FY2019*
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
NHI price revision in Oct.
