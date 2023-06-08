JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results -（962KB）

Financial Highlights (FY2022 Results)

Decrease in sales and profit due to decrease in license revenue and AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing

Net sales： 34,343 million yen, Year-on-year (32.8)％

Operating income： 4,975 million yen, YoY (75.0)％

Ordinary income： 5,418 million yen, YoY (73.6)％ Profit : 3,772 million yen, YoY (74.0)％

■ Core products: Sales of IZCARGO® increased YoY but sales for GROWJECT® and treatments for renal anemia decreased YoY due to the impact of NHI price revisions.

■ SG&A expenses decreased YoY as a result of accumulated cost-cutting despite an increase in personnel expenses due to an increase in employee numbers. Meanwhile, R&D expenses increased YoY due to steady progress.