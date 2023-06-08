Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4552   JP3701000006

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(4552)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
1361.00 JPY   -1.27%
03:22aJcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results -（962KB）
PU
05/30Jcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Full Year Financial Report（475KB）
PU
05/29JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results -（962KB）

06/08/2023 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results-

May 12, 2023

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Securities code 4552, PRIME, TSE

Copyright © 2023 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financial Highlights (FY2022 Results)

Decrease in sales and profit due to decrease in license revenue and AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing

Net sales 34,343 million yen, Year-on-year (32.8)

Operating income 4,975 million yen, YoY (75.0)

Ordinary income 5,418 million yen, YoY (73.6) Profit : 3,772 million yen, YoY (74.0)

Core products: Sales of IZCARGO® increased YoY but sales for GROWJECT® and treatments for renal anemia decreased YoY due to the impact of NHI price revisions.

SG&A expenses decreased YoY as a result of accumulated cost-cutting despite an increase in personnel expenses due to an increase in employee numbers. Meanwhile, R&D expenses increased YoY due to steady progress.

Copyright © 2023 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financial 1

Consolidated Results

Unit: million yen

FY2021

FY2022

Reference

(Apr. 1, 2022-Mar. 31, 2023)

Consolidated

(Apr. 1, 2021-

Year-on- Forecast

Mar. 31, 2022)

Operating income 4,975 million yen

Year-on-year: (14,958) million yen

A

B

year

(after

(B-A)/A

revision)

Net sales

51,082

34,343

(32.8)%

34,200

Cost of sales

10,461

8,886

(15.1)%

Gross profit

40,620

25,456

(37.3)%

SG&A

13,511

11,678

(13.6)%

11,500

R&D expenses

7,175

8,802

22.7%

8,900

Operating income

19,933

4,975

(75.0)%

5,000

Ordinary income

20,512

5,418

(73.6)%

5,200

FY2021 Net sales Cost of sales SG&A R&D Expenses FY2022

19,933

(16,738)

  • 1,574 + 1,832

(1,626)

4,975

Unit: million yen

Profit attributable to

14,507

3,772

(74.0)%

3,800

owners of parent/Profit

Ratio of cost of sales

20.5%

25.9%

5.4%

Ratio of cost of R&D

14.0%

25.6%

11.6%

Operating income ratio

39.0%

14.5%

(24.5)%

Reference)

R&D expenses*

7,671

9,480

23.6%

*R&D expenses before deducting contribution amount by collaborative R&D destinations

Main change factors (YoY)

  • Decrease in net sales due to decrease in license revenue and end to AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing

(16,738) million yen

  • Decrease in cost of sales accompanying decrease in net sales

+1,574 million yen

  • SG&A expenses improved due to accumulated cost-cutting

+1,832 million yen

• Proactive investment in R&D

(1,626) million yen

Copyright © 2023 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financial 2

Breakdown of Net Sales (Consolidated)

Unit: million yen

FY2021

FY2022

Reference

(Apr. 1, 2021-

(Apr. 1, 2022-Mar. 31, 2023)

Mar. 31, 2022)

品目

Composition

Composition

Year-on-year

Forecast

(after

ratio

ratio

(B-A)/A

revision)

GROWJECT®

12,945

25.3%

12,261

35.7%

(5.3)%

12,000

IZCARGO®

3,003

5.9%

4,428

12.9%

47.4%

4,500

Treatments for renal

5,875

11.5%

4,696

13.7%

(20.1)%

4,750

anemia

Epoetin Alfa BS Inj.

2,876

5.6%

2,710

7.9%

(5.8)%

2,650

[JCR]

Darbepoetin Alfa BS

2,998

5.9%

1,986

5.8%

(33.7)%

2,100

Inj. [JCR]

TEMCELL® HS Inj.

3,497

6.9%

3,404

9.9%

(2.7)%

3,400

Agalsidase Beta BS

711

1.4%

964

2.8%

35.6%

1,000

I.V. Infusion [JCR]

Total

26,032

51.0%

25,755

75.0%

(1.1)%

25,650

pharmaceutical

products

License revenue

10,571

20.7%

6,546

19.1%

(38.1)%

6,500

Other

102

0.2%

109

0.3%

7.3%

120

AZD1222 bulk

14,375

28.1%

1,931

5.6%

(86.6)%

1,930

Total net sales

51,082

100.0%

34,343

100.0%

(32.8)%

34,200

Net sales

34,343 million yen

Year-on-year: (16,738) million

yen

FY2021

51,082

GROWJECT

(683)

IZCARGO

+1,424

TEMCELL

(92)

Epoetin Alfa BS

(166)

Darbepoetin Alfa BS

(1,

0

11)

Agalsidase Beta BS

253

License Revenue

(4

,02

5)

Other

7

AZD1222 bulk

(12,443)

FY2022

34,343

Unit: million yen

Main change factors (YoY)

  • GROWJECT® NHI price revision (8.1)%
    1. million yen
  • IZCARGO® started prescribing for 17 cases

+1,424 million yen

  • Adjusted sales price with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Darbepoetin NHI price revision (12.3)%, etc.

(1,011) million yen

  • License revenue impacted by delayed contract negotiations and other factors

(4,025) million yen

  • AZD1222 bulk solution manufacturing ended as scheduled

(12,443) million yen

Copyright © 2023 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financial 3

Net Sales Trends by Product

Recombinant human growth hormone product

GROWJECT®

12,650

13,256

12,945

12,261

NHI

NHI

NHI

price

price

price

revision

revision

revision

(6.4)%

(8.1)%

FY2019*

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

* NHI price revision in Oct.

(Unit: million yen)

Recombinant therapeutic enzyme for

mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II)

IZCARGO® I.V. infusion 10mg

1,262

1,059

957

1,070

1,047

1,047

761

224

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Human somatic stem cell-processed products Human (allogenic) bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells

TEMCELL® HS Inj.

Recombinant erythropoietin product

Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]

Epoetin Alfa

Long-actingerythropoiesis-stimulating agent

Darbepoetin

Recombinant treatment for Fabry disease

Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion [JCR]

3,126

3,497 3,404

Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]

Apr. 2022: Sales transferred to Sumitomo Pharma

964

711

2,441

FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022

1,412

3,809

2,998

1,986

NHI price

NHI price

4,097

NHI

revision

revision

price

Epo (8.4)%

Epo (6.7)%

3,278 Darbe (12.1)

2,876

Darbe (11.8) 2,710

revision

FY2019*

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

*NHI price revision

in Oct.

470

317

NHI

NHI

NHI

price

price

price

revision

revision

revision

(3.1)%

(5.2)%

FY2019*

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

  • NHI price revision in Oct.

Copyright © 2023 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financial 4

Disclaimer

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
03:22aJcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Financial Results -A..
PU
05/30Jcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Full Year Financial Report（475KB）
PU
05/29JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year..
CI
05/29Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Provides Second Quarter and Year End Dividend Guidance fo..
CI
05/29JCR Pharmaceuticals Plans Issuance of Stock Options
MT
05/16Jcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（6,169KB&..
PU
05/12Jcr Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session - Business Highlights -&..
PU
05/11Angelini Pharma and JCR Pharmaceuticals Announce Global Collaboration for the Developme..
BU
05/11Italy's Angelini invests up to $506 million in Japan's JCR for epilepsy drug
RE
05/11Angelini Pharma and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Enters into an Exclusive Global Devel..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 38 989 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2023 7 575 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net cash 2023 18 011 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 172 B 1 230 M 1 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 816
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 378,50 JPY
Average target price 2 085,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Ashida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Sonoda MD, GM-Research & Head-Corporate Strategy
Yutaka Honda Senior Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Toshihiro Ishikiriyama Independent Outside Director
Takashi Suetsuna Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-18.00%1 230
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%442 504
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.28%420 594
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.00%362 337
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.11%279 143
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.57%259 696
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer