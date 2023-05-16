JCR Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 Second-Half Results Briefing Session -Script-（6,169KB）

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Moderator: Thank you very much for your patience. We will now begin the meeting on FY2022 results and new midterm business plan of JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

First, we'd like to explain the language settings for those who are attending through the web. Please select off or Japanese or English, from the interpreting icon at the bottom of your Zoom window.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you of a few important points. In this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. However, investors should be aware that actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The presentation and the materials here today are intended to provide shareholders, investors, and the press with information about our business. The information of our products on the market and in the pipeline is not intended for the purpose of advertising or medical advice. This meeting is being recorded for the purpose of posting on our website. Please note that some of the presenters may speak while wearing a mask during presentation.

First of all, I would like to introduce today's speakers.

From the right, Shin Ashida, Representative Director, Chairman, President, and CEO; Toru Ashida, Senior Vice President, Executive Director, Sales Division; Mathias Schmidt, Vice President, Clinical Development, he is joining remotely from the US; Hiroyuki Sonoda, Vice President, Executive Director, Research Division.

In the back row from the left, Yoh Ito, Senior Corporate Officer, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Division; Yutaka Honda, Senior Corporate Officer, Executive Director Administration Division; and Yoshihiro Ohta, Director, Accounting Development, Management Division.

Next, I'd like to explain the materials we will use today. The materials have been posted on our website at 16:00 on May 11. If you need the materials at hand, please refer to them. The materials will also be distributed at the venue. Please raise your hand if you don't have one.

Let me explain the flow of today's briefing. Today's meeting will last two hours, including the Q&A session. Questions will be taken after all the presentations have been completed. The Q&A session is expected to last approximately one hour.

Now, Mr. Shin Ashida, President and the CEO, would like to make a few remarks.

Shin Ashida: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your attendance. My name is Ashida of JCR Pharma. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued understanding and support for our company.

In today's financial results briefing session, each of our officers in charge will report on the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as well as our research and development activities, and also explain our new midterm business plan, Reach Beyond Together, which we have newly formulated.

During the past midterm plan period, we have achieved stable growth and produced many positive results. In particular, the world's first successful commercialization of J-Brain Cargo was a major achievement for us. This achievement was made possible entirely because of our strength in R&D and manufacturing. We are one of

