JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
Financial Summary
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2023 (FY2023)
(Japanese standard)
July 26, 2023
Listed company name: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number:
4552
URL: https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp
Representative:
(Title) Representative Director, Chairman and President
(Name) Shin Ashida
Person in charge of inquiries:
(Title) Senior Corporate Officer, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Division
(Name) Yoh Ito
TEL: 0797(32)1995
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplemental information for this financial summary: Available
IR Conference: None
(Fractions smaller than one million yen omitted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage shows year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Three Months Ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June30, 2023
10,808
12.5
2,066
34.5
2,260
8.5
1,610
17.7
June30, 2022
9,606
(2.1)
1,536
(48.5)
2,083
(30.5)
1,368
(10.7)
(Reference)
Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 1,789 million yen (30.5%)
Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,370 million yen (-7.2%)
Earnings per
Earnings per
share (basic)
share (diluted)
Three Months Ended
yen
yen
June30, 2023
12.91
12.85
June30, 2022
11.06
11.02
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
AS of
million yen
million yen
%
June30, 2023
95,775
52,959
54.3
March 31, 2023
94,937
52,413
54.2
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: 51,969 million yen As of March 31, 2023: 51,421 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2022
-
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
FY2023
-
FY2023 (Forecast)
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)
Profit
Earnings per
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners
share
of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending
36,900
7.4
5,600
12.5
5,200
(4.0)
3,800
0.7
30.56
March 31, 2024
(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.
*Note
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): None
- Application of specific accounting practices for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1. Changes in accounting policy due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
2.
Changes in accounting principles other than 1.
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4.
Restatement
: None
- Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
- Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
- Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period (quarterly cumulative amount)
As of June 30, 2023
129,686,308 shares
As of March 31, 2023
129,686,308 shares
As of June 30, 2023
4,897,814 shares
As of March 31, 2023
4,910,773 shares
As of June 30, 2023
124,782,090 shares
As of June 30, 2022
123,762,831 shares
- The quarterly financial statements are outside of the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
- Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results and other comments (Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)
Forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of financial results, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumption that are judged as rational. The Company does not assure the achievement of these forecasts. In addition, actual financial results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various reasons. For assumptions underlying forecasts of financial results and notes regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements, (3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results" on page 4 of the attached material.
1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements
(1) Explanation on financial results
- Financial results for 1Q FY2023
Net sales amounted to 10,808 million yen (up 12.5% year on year).
Sales volumes for our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT® and treatment for renal anemia increased significantly in spite of an NHI price revision in April 2023, while sales were also brisk for IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg. Strong sales of our main products ensured total net sales increased year on year although there was a decrease in income due to the completion of the contract to manufacture AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine solution in Japan as planned.
All profit lines grew, as operating profit increased by 34.5% year on year to 2,066 million yen, ordinary profit increased by 8.5% to 2,260 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 17.7% to 1,610 million yen.
As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 2,294 million yen (up 103 million yen, or 4.7%, year on year).
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
Rate of change
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Amount (millions of yen)
Amount (millions of yen)
%
Net sales
9,606
10,808
12.5
Operating profit
1,536
2,066
34.5
Ordinary profit
2,083
2,260
8.5
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,368
1,610
17.7
[2] Main components of sales
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
Rate of change
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Amount (millions of yen)
Amount (millions of yen)
%
Human growth hormone product
3,134
4,222
34.7
GROWJECT®
Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II
1,070
1,239
15.8
IZCARGO® for I.V. Infusion
Treatment for renal anemia
875
1,615
84.5
Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
660
602
(8.8)
Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
214
1,012
371.0
Regenerative medicine products
1,041
1,063
2.1
TEMCELL® HS Inj.
Treatment for Fabry disease
Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion
519
471
(9.3)
[JCR]
Others
－
547
－
Medical devices
21
37
69.5
Income from contractual payment
1,010
1,612
59.6
AZD1222 stock solution
1,931
－
－
[3] The Status of R&D
[Treatments for lysosomal storage disorders]
- Currently, we are focused on research and development of new drugs that employ our unique blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetrating technology, J-Brain Cargo®, as treatments for over 17 types of lysosomal storage disorders (LSD).
- For pabinafusp alfa (development code: JR-141), our BBB penetrating product for the treatment of patients with Hunter syndrome, in the U.S. we received Rare Pediatric Disease (*) designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2022. In February 2022, the first patient was dosed in a global Phase III clinical trial, and we are now in the process of conducting patient enrolment. Furthermore, although we had filed for marketing approval of JR-141 in Brazil with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) in December 2020, our application was denied in August 2022. We plan to file another application using the results of the global Phase III clinical trial currently being conducted.
- For lepunafusp alfa (development code: JR-171), our BBB-penetrating product for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), in the ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial in Japan, Brazil, and the U.S., we completed scheduled patient enrolment in March 2022, and are conducting a final analysis. Preparations are underway to quickly begin the global Phase III clinical trial.
- Regarding the BBB-penetrating product for MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome type A) (development code: JR-441), the Paul-Ehrlich- Institut (PEI), the regulatory authority for the Federal Republic of Germany, accepted a clinical trial application (CTA) for a Phase I/II clinical trial. We are currently finalizing the clinical trial protocol and aim to start recruitment in the first half of FY2023.
- As for the BBB-penetrating product for MPS IIIB (Sanfilippo syndrome type B) (development code: JR-446), we are currently making efforts to begin a global clinical trial at an early stage during FY2024.
- We have also been successively conducting R&D into other treatments for LSDs that employ J-Brain Cargo®, including a treatment for Pompe disease (development code: JR-162), a treatment for Sly syndrome (development code: JR-443), and a treatment for GM2 gangliosidosis (development code: JR-479). We will also develop each of these treatments globally. Furthermore, with regard to our fucosidosis therapeutic (development code: JR-471), based on a licensing agreement concluded in October 2022, MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION was granted the right to obtain an exclusive license with sublicensing rights for global commercialization which includes research, development, manufacturing and marketing outside Japan. We will participate from the position of licenser as the company that created this therapeutic, and help to commercialize it at an early stage.
[Creating platform technologies]
- In addition to research that will widen the potential for application of JCR's unique BBB-penetrating technology J-Brain Cargo® to various modalities, we are focused on creating new platform technologies following J-Brain Cargo® technology.
- In May 2023 we entered into an exclusive global development and commercialization agreement with Angelini Pharma S.p.a. for the development of novel biologic therapies applying J-Brain Cargo® technology for the treatment of epilepsy.
[Regenerative medicine products]
- We have completed a Phase I/II clinical trial of TEMCELL® HS Inj. for the additional indication of neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) (development code: JR-031HIE), and are currently conducting analysis.
[Human growth hormone product]
- In June 2023, we received partially amended approval for an expanded indication of GROWJECT® in patients with short stature homeobox containing gene (SHOX) deficiency (development code: JR-401X).
- We also initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a recombinant long-acting growth hormone (development code: JR-142), have completed the scheduled statistical analysis and are preparing to start a Phase III clinical trial.
* Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
This designation is intended to facilitate the development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of rare pediatric diseases. JCR may become eligible to receive a voucher for a priority review of a subsequent marketing application in the U.S.
