JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

Financial Summary

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2023 (FY2023)

(Japanese standard)

July 26, 2023

Listed company name: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 4552 URL: https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp

1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (Percentage shows year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three Months Ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % June30, 2023 10,808 12.5 2,066 34.5 2,260 8.5 1,610 17.7 June30, 2022 9,606 (2.1) 1,536 (48.5) 2,083 (30.5) 1,368 (10.7) (Reference) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 1,789 million yen (30.5%) Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,370 million yen (-7.2%) Earnings per Earnings per share (basic) share (diluted) Three Months Ended yen yen June30, 2023 12.91 12.85 June30, 2022 11.06 11.02 (2) Consolidated Financial Conditions Total assets Net assets Equity ratio AS of million yen million yen % June30, 2023 95,775 52,959 54.3 March 31, 2023 94,937 52,413 54.2

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: 51,969 million yen As of March 31, 2023: 51,421 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Annual yen yen yen yen yen FY2022 - 10.00 - 10.00 20.00 FY2023 - FY2023 (Forecast) 10.00 - 10.00 20.00

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

