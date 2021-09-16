JCR Pharmaceuticals : Financial Summary Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021) (Japanese Standard)

Scheduled date to file quarterly report: August 12, 2021
(Fractions smaller than one million yen omitted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three Months Ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June 30, 2021
9,813
89.4
2,984
280.3
3,000
247.6
1,532
99.8
June 30, 2020
5,181
0.5
784
70.2
862
84.8
767
107.4
(Reference)
Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 1,476 million yen (92.3%)
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 767 million yen (215.2%)
Ernings per Share
Erningsper Share
(basic)
(diluted)
Three Months Ended
yen
yen
June 30, 2021
12.40
12.34
June 30, 2020
6.22
6.19
(Note)
We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. Calculations of "Earnings per share (basic)" and "Earnings per share
(diluted)" are based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
AS of
million yen
million yen
%
June 30, 2021
76,262
39,113
50.4
March 31, 2021
73,784
38,557
51.3
(Reference)
Shareholders' equity: As of Jun. 30, 2021: 38,404 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021: 37,864 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2020
-
18.00
-
7.50
-
FY2021
-
FY2021 (Forecast)
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
(Notes) 1. No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.
2.
We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. The year-end dividend per share shown for the fiscal year ended March
31, 2021 reflects the impact of this stock split, and the annual dividend is presented as "-". If the stock split is assumed to have
been implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year, the 2nd quarter-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2021 would be 4.50 yen and the annual dividend per share would be 12.00 yen.
2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Ordinary dividend: 7.00 yen
Commemorative dividend: 0.50 yen
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)
Profit
Earnings per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
share
of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending
49,000
62.9
18,700
126.1
18,700
120.3
13,300
92.9
107.68
March 31, 2022
(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
*Note
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): None
Application of specific accounting practices for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1. Changes in accounting policy due to the revision of accounting standards, etc. :Yes
2.
Changes in accounting policy other than 1.
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4.
Restatements
: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes, (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policy)" on page 9 of the attached material.
Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of outstanding shares
as of the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock as of the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period (quarterly
As of June 30, 2021
129,686,308 shares
As of March 31, 2021
129,686,308 shares
As of June 30, 2021
6,060,744 shares
As of March 31, 2021
6,071,644 shares
As of June 30, 2021
123,623,198 shares
As of June 30, 2020
123,324,858 shares
cumulative amount)
(Note) We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. Calculations for "Average number of shares during the period" are based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
The quarterly financial statements are outside of the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results and other comments
(Note on forward-looking statements, etc.)
Forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of financial results, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumption that are judged as rational. The Company does not assure the achievement of these forecasts. In addition, actual financial results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various reasons. For assumptions underlying forecasts of financial results and notes regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements, (3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results" on page 4 of the attached material.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
Table of Contents for Attached Material
1.
Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements .................................................................................................
2
(1) Explanation on financial results ..............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation on financial status ...............................................................................................................................
4
(3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results ......................................................
4
2.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes.......................................................................................
(2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...
7
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income) ........................................................................................................
7
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income) ...............................................................................
8
(3)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................................................................................
9
(Notes on going concern assumption) ......................................................................................................................
9
(Notes on any significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ..............................................................
9
(Changes in accounting policy) ................................................................................................................................
9
(Concerning quarterly consolidated statements of income) .....................................................................................
9
1
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements
Explanation on financial results
Financial results for 1Q FY2021
Net sales amounted to 9,813 million yen (up 89.4% year on year).
Sales of our mainstay products, such as our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT®, increased year on year due to an increase in sales volume, despite an NHI price revision in April 2021.
In addition, total net sales rose year on year as a result of sales launches for stock solution for AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine and IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg, which was added to the NHI price list in May 2021.
Profits increased year on year at every level, with operating income of 2,984 million yen (up 280.3%), ordinary income of 3,000 million yen (up 247.6%), and quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,532 million yen (up 99.8%).
In May 2021, we terminated an agreement concluded for first right of refusal pertaining to certain products currently in the preclinical stage of development upon mutual agreement of the parties. This resulted in a loss on contract termination of 1,000 million yen, which has been recorded as an extraordinary loss.
As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 1,754 million yen (up 620 million yen, or 54.7%, year on year).
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
Rate of change
(April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Amount (million yen)
Amount (million yen)
%
Net sales
5,181
9,813
89.4
Operating income
784
2,984
280.3
Ordinary income
862
3,000
247.6
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
767
1,532
99.8
[2] Main components of sales
Previous quarterly consolidated results
Current quarterly consolidated results
(cumulative)
(cumulative)
Rate of change
(April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Amount (million yen)
Amount (million yen)
%
Human growth hormone product
3,302
3,311
0.3
GROWJECT®
Regenerative medical products
235
813
244.6
TEMCELL® HS Inj.
Treatment for renal anemia
1,508
1,603
6.3
Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
903
644
(28.7)
Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR]
604
958
58.5
Treatment for Fabry disease
112
154
37.4
Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion [JCR]
Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II
－
224
－
IZCARGOⓇ for I.V. Infusion
AZD1222 stock solution
－
3,671
－
Income from contractual payment
10
10
0.0
2
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)
Status of R&D
[Treatments for lysosomal storage disorders]
In treatments for lysosomal storage disorders, a priority field for development, we are currently conducting development of new drugs that employ our unique blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology, J-Brain Cargo®
For pabinafusp alfa (development code: JR-141/ IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg), our BBB-penetrating product for the treatment of patients with Hunter syndrome, we commenced sales in Japan in May 2021. Furthermore, we filed for marketing approval of JR-141 in Brazil with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) in December 2020. In other regions, JR-141 received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018 and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in February 2019. Moreover, in February 2021, JR-141 received FDA Fast Track designation along with approval to begin a Phase III clinical trial. In addition to the U.S., we are preparing to start studies in Brazil and Europe as a global clinical trial.
For our BBB-penetrating product candidate for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) (development code: JR-171), we started a Phase I/II clinical trial in Japan and Brazil in October 2020 as our first global clinical trial, and received approval to begin clinical trials in the U.S. JR-171 received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021 and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2021
We have also been successively conducting R&D into other treatments for lysosomal storage disorders that employ J - Brain Cargo®, including a treatment for Pompe disease (development code: JR-162), a treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (development code: JR-441), a treatment for Sly syndrome (development code: JR-443), and a treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (development code: JR-446). We will also develop each of these treatments globally.
[Regenerative medicine products]
In July 2019, we commenced Phase I/II clinical trial of TEMCELL® HS Inj. for the additional indication of neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) (development code: JR-031HIE).
In February 2019, we commenced Phase I/II clinical trial of an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction with Teijin Limited.(development code: JTR- 161/JR-161).
[Human growth hormone product]
In July 2018, we started a Phase III clinical trial for an additional indication for GROWJECT® in patients with short stature homeobox-containing gene (SHOX) deficiency.
In March 2021, we initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a recombinant long-acting growth hormone (development code: JR-142).
3
