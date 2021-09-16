JCR Pharmaceuticals : Financial Summary Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021) (Japanese Standard)

(Notes) No revisions were made to the most recently announced financial results forecast.

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

2. Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Ordinary dividend: 7.00 yen

March 31, 2021 would be 4.50 yen and the annual dividend per share would be 12.00 yen.

been implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year, the 2nd quarter-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended

31, 2021 reflects the impact of this stock split, and the annual dividend is presented as "-". If the stock split is assumed to have

We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. The year-end dividend per share shown for the fiscal year ended March

(Notes) 1. No revisions were made to the most recently announced dividend forecast.

(diluted)" are based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. Calculations of "Earnings per share (basic)" and "Earnings per share

Preparation of supplemental information for this financial summary: None

Forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of financial results, contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumption that are judged as rational. The Company does not assure the achievement of these forecasts. In addition, actual financial results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various reasons. For assumptions underlying forecasts of financial results and notes regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results, please refer to "1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements, (3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results" on page 4 of the attached material.

Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts of financial results and other comments

The quarterly financial statements are outside of the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

(Note) We conducted a 4-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2020. Calculations for "Average number of shares during the period" are based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Average number of shares during the period (quarterly

Number of treasury stock as of the end of the period

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and important notes, (3) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements, (Changes in accounting policy)" on page 9 of the attached material.

Changes in accounting policy other than 1.

Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

Application of specific accounting practices for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in consolidation scope): None

(Notes on any significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ..............................................................

(2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income...

(3) Explanation on projections such as forecasts of consolidated financial results ......................................................

Translation - Original Text in Japanese

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (4552)

1. Qualitative information for quarterly financial statements

Explanation on financial results

Financial results for 1Q FY2021

Net sales amounted to 9,813 million yen (up 89.4% year on year).

Sales of our mainstay products, such as our recombinant human growth hormone product GROWJECT®, increased year on year due to an increase in sales volume, despite an NHI price revision in April 2021.

In addition, total net sales rose year on year as a result of sales launches for stock solution for AstraZeneca K.K.'s COVID-19 vaccine and IZCARGO® for I.V. infusion 10mg, which was added to the NHI price list in May 2021.

Profits increased year on year at every level, with operating income of 2,984 million yen (up 280.3%), ordinary income of 3,000 million yen (up 247.6%), and quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,532 million yen (up 99.8%).

In May 2021, we terminated an agreement concluded for first right of refusal pertaining to certain products currently in the preclinical stage of development upon mutual agreement of the parties. This resulted in a loss on contract termination of 1,000 million yen, which has been recorded as an extraordinary loss.

As a result of proactive R&D activities, R&D expenses totaled 1,754 million yen (up 620 million yen, or 54.7%, year on year).

Previous quarterly consolidated results Current quarterly consolidated results (cumulative) (cumulative) Rate of change (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Amount (million yen) Amount (million yen) % Net sales 5,181 9,813 89.4 Operating income 784 2,984 280.3 Ordinary income 862 3,000 247.6 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 767 1,532 99.8 [2] Main components of sales Previous quarterly consolidated results Current quarterly consolidated results (cumulative) (cumulative) Rate of change (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Amount (million yen) Amount (million yen) % Human growth hormone product 3,302 3,311 0.3 GROWJECT® Regenerative medical products 235 813 244.6 TEMCELL® HS Inj. Treatment for renal anemia 1,508 1,603 6.3 Epoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR] 903 644 (28.7) Darbepoetin Alfa BS Inj. [JCR] 604 958 58.5 Treatment for Fabry disease 112 154 37.4 Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion [JCR] Treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II － 224 － IZCARGOⓇ for I.V. Infusion AZD1222 stock solution － 3,671 － Income from contractual payment 10 10 0.0

2