JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors

April 27, 2022
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors
Apr. 27, 2022 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to submit a proposal regarding nomination of a candidate for the Board of Directors to be presented before JCR's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June, 2022.
The appointment of the new Members of the Board will be subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
1.
Candidates for New Directors
Name
Yutaka Atomi,M.D., Ph.D.
Career
Apr. 1970
Attending Surgeon, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Tokyo
Apr. 1982Chief of Medical Staff, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Tokyo
Jun.
1988Visiting Researcher, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
Jul.
1992Assistant Professor, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of
Medicine, The University of Tokyo
Oct.
1992Professor, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Kyorin University
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 46-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying ourscientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, MPS II (Hunter syndrome), acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler-Scheie and Scheie syndrome), Hunter syndrome, MPS IIIA and B (Sanfilippo disease), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values-reliability, confidence, and persistence-benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients.
This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target"
and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights, an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.
This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice.
Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.
