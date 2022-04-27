Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4552   JP3701000006

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(4552)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 07:00:00 am BST
2401.00 JPY   +1.14%
08:35aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
08:25aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
08:25aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors

04/27/2022 | 08:25am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

April 27, 2022

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Translation

Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors

Apr. 27, 2022 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to submit a proposal regarding nomination of a candidate for the Board of Directors to be presented before JCR's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June, 2022.

The appointment of the new Members of the Board will be subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

1.

Candidates for New Directors

Name

Yutaka Atomi, M.D., Ph.D.

Career

Apr. 1970

Attending Surgeon, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Tokyo

Apr. 1982 Chief of Medical Staff, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Tokyo

Jun.

  • 1988 Visiting Researcher, Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco

    Jul.

  • 1992 Assistant Professor, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of

    Medicine, The University of Tokyo

    Oct.

  • 1992 Professor, First Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Kyorin University

    Apr.

  • 2004 Dean, School of Medicine, Kyorin University

    Apr. Jun.

  • 2010 President, Kyorin University

  • 2013 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.)

    Jun.

  • 2017 Outside Director, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.) (current)

    Apr. Jun. Apr.

  • 2018 President Emeritus, Kyorin University (current)

  • 2018 President, Pancreas Research Foundation of Japan

  • 2019 President, International Medical Research Foundation (current)

    Jun.

  • 2019 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sanki Engineering Co., Ltd. (current)

Name

Philippe Fauchet OBE

Career

Oct. 1984

Entered Roussel UCLAF S.A., FranceSep. Jun.

  • 1996 Entered Sanofi S. A.

  • 2001 Appointed President and Representative Director, Sanofi-Synthelabo K.K. (currently Sanofi K.K)

    May

  • 2005 Appointed President and Representative Director, Sanofi-Aventis K.K. (currently Sanofi K.K)

    Jan.

  • 2010 Appointed President and Representative Director, GlaxoSmithKline K.K.

    Jun. Apr.

  • 2013 Appointed Director, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • 2017 Appointed Chairman and Representative Director, GlaxoSmithKline K.K.

    Nov. Feb. May Mar. Sep.

  • 2017 Resigned as Director, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • 2019 Stepped down as Chairman, GlaxoSmithKline K.K.

  • 2019 External Director, Bonac Corporation (current)

  • 2020 External Director, Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. (current)

  • 2020 External Director, Rezolute, Inc.(RZLT) (current)

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 46-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, MPS II (Hunter syndrome), acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler-Scheie and Scheie syndrome), Hunter syndrome, MPS IIIA and B (Sanfilippo disease), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients.

Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target"

and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights, an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.

This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice.

Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Investors & Media:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications

ir-info@jcrpharm.co.jp

Disclaimer

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
08:35aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
08:25aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
08:25aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Boa..
PU
04/19Japan Index Retraces Gains; Nissan JV Partially Suspends Production in China
MT
04/19JCR Pharmaceuticals and Teijin Terminate Co-Development and Licensing Contract
MT
04/18JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : Teijin and JCR Cease JTR-161 Dental Pulp Stem Cell Research
PU
03/30Japan Index Comes under Pressure; JCR Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Sign Licensing and All..
MT
03/30JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29JCR Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Sign Licensing and Alliance Deal for Gene Therapies Deve..
MT
03/28JCR PHARMACEUTICALS : R＆D meeting (document)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 841 M 391 M 310 M
Net income 2022 15 578 M 122 M 96,9 M
Net cash 2022 13 211 M 104 M 82,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 294 B 2 306 M 1 827 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
EV / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 374,00 JPY
Average target price 2 827,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Ashida Chairman & President
Hiroyuki Sonoda MD, GM-Research & Head-Corporate Strategy
Yutaka Honda Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Toshihiro Ishikiriyama Independent Outside Director
Takashi Suetsuna Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.6.74%2 306
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.96%485 637
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.95%300 155
ABBVIE INC.15.35%275 858
PFIZER, INC.-16.97%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.39%255 211