JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

April 27, 2022

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Apr. 27, 2022 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that it resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today to submit a proposal for partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022.

Reasons for the amendments

(1) Article 16 (Disclosure via the Internet and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders) Since the revised provisions provided for in the proviso to Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the Act for Partial Amendment of the Companies Act (Act. No. 70 of 2019) will take effect on September 1, 2022, the Company proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation to prepare for the introduction of the system for providing reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format. 1) The proposed amended Paragraph 1 of Article 16 stipulates that measures will be taken to provide information contained in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format. 2) The proposed amended Paragraph 2 of Article 16 establishes a provision to limit the scope of the matters to be described in paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents. 3) Since the provisions regarding disclosure via the internet of reference documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted. 4) In line with the above additions and deletions, supplementary provisions concerning the effective date and related matters will be established.

(2) Article 19 (Number of Directors) The Company proposes to increase the maximum number of directors from ten (10) to eleven (11) to further strengthen and enhance the management oversight framework and facilitate business expansion and globalization.

Details of amendments

Details of the amendments are as follows.

Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendments (Disclosure via the Internet and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders) Article 16: When convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company may deem that it hasprovidedshareholderswithinformation concerning matters that should be described orpresentedinreferencedocuments for the GeneralMeeting businessofShareholders,reports,financialstatements and consolidatedfinancialstatementsintheevent that they are disclosed via the internet in accordance withtheMinistryofJusticeOrdinance. (Newly added) (Deleted) (Measures for Provision of Information in Electronic Format, etc.) Article 16: When convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company shall take measures to provide information contained in reference documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders in electronic format. 2: Of the items for which measureswillbetakentoprovideinformation in electronic format, the Company may exclude all or some of those items stipulated in the Ministry of Justice Ordinance from the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested paper-based documents by the record date for voting rights. (Number of Directors) Article 19: The number of directors shall not exceed ten (10). (Number of Directors) Article 19: The number of directors shall not exceed eleven (11). (Newly added) Supplementary Provisions (TransitionalMeasuresConcerningProvision of Materials for the General Shareholders Meeting in Electronic Format)

Article 1: The deletion of Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation (Disclosure via the Internet and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders) and the addition of the proposed amended Article 16 (Measures for Provision of Information in Electronic Format, etc.) shall become effective as of September 1, 2022.

2: Notwithstanding the provisions of the preceding paragraph, Article 16

ofthecurrentArticlesofIncorporation (Disclosure via the Internet and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents, etc. for the General Meeting of Shareholders) shall remain in effect with respect to a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on or before February 28, 2023.

3: These provisions shall be deleted on March 1, 2023, or on the date

whenthree

(3)monthshaveelapsed from the date of the General Meeting of Shareholdersdescribedintheprecedingparagraph, whichever is later.

Schedule

Date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to amend the Articles of Incorporation June 22, 2022 (planned)

Effective date of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation June 22, 2022 (planned)

