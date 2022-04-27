JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes

News Release

April 27, 2022

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Apr. 27, 2022 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that the following organizational and personnel changes.

Organizational Changes (As of May 1)

(1) Reorganization of the Development Division The domestic development and global development sections will be structured into separate organizations. Each organization will focus on their respective duties, as part of efforts to expedite decision making and speed up development. The Development Division will continue to undertake domestic development duties. The Domestic Project Unit and the Domestic Clinical Operation Unit will be newly established under the jurisdiction of the Development Division. The International Project Unit, International Clinical Operation Unit, Medical Affairs Unit and Medical Writing Unit, which will be newly established, will undertake global development duties. In addition, the Post Marketing Surveillance duties of the Development Division will be transferred to the Pharmacovigilance Dept. of the Quality Assurance Division.

(2) Reorganization of the Research Division The Development & Analysis QA office will be reorganized into the Development & Analysis QA Unit and duties will be established, as part of efforts to deal with the integration of quality assurance of investigational products and to clearly define and streamline duties. As a result of the reorganization of the CMC* Development Research Institute, the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Unit will be abolished, and the CMC Development Research Institute will comprise two organizations, specifically the Bioprocess Unit and the Formulation Development Unit. *Chemistry Manufacuturing and Control

(3) Revisions to Organizations under the Direct Control of the President The organizational positions of the Corporate Strategy Dept., Global Business Strategy Dept., Business Development Dept., International Affairs Office, Internal Control Dept., and Administration Division, which were previously organizations under the direct control of the president, will be revised.

2. Change of Corporate Officers (As of June 22) Name New Title Current Title Yutaka Honda Senior Corporate Officer Executive Director, Administration Division and Director, General Affairs Dept. Corporate Officer (reporting to the president) Executive Director, Administration Division and Director, General Affairs Dept.

3. Personnel Changes (As of May 1)

Name New Title Current Title Yuji Sato, M.D., Ph.D. Executive fellow and Director, Medical Writing Unit. Executive fellow Sairei So, Ph.D. Director, International Project Unit Director, Planning Dept., Development Division Tatsuyoshi Yamamoto Director, Domestic Project Unit and Director, Domestic Clinical Operation System Unit, Japan Development Division Director, Clinical Operation Dept., Development Division

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 46-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler-Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients. Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.

