JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice Regarding Change of Directors and Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors

News Release April 27, 2021 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Translation Notice Regarding Change of Directors and Nomination of Candidates for New Members of the Board of Directors Apr. 27, 2021 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to submit a proposal regarding the change of Directors and nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors to be presented before JCR's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June, 2021. The change of Directors and appointment of the new Members of the Board will be subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 1. Promoting Director Senior Vice President Toru Ashida (Current Vice President) Vice President Mathias Schmidt, PD, Ph,D. (Current Senior Executive Director) Vice President Hiroyuki Sonoda, Ph.D. (Current Senior Executive Director) 2. Assignment of Responsibility to Director Name New Areas of responsibility/ Current Areas of responsibility/ Concurrent position Concurrent position Sales and Administration Corporate Strategy and Sales Toru Ashida Division Executive Director, Sales Division Executive Director, Sales Division Clinical Development, Global Mathias Business Strategy and Business Global Strategy Schmidt, PD, Development ArmaGen, Inc. CEO Ph,D. ArmaGen, Inc. CEO JCR USA, Inc. President and CEO JCR USA, Inc. President and CEO Hiroyuki Research and Development Division Research and Corporate Strategy Executive Director, Research Division Sonoda, Executive Director, Research Division Director, Drug Discovery Research, Ph.D. Research Division 3. Candidates for New Directors Name Yoshio Hiyama, Ph.D. Career Apr. 1998 Entered Daiichi Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (currently Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.)

Oct. 1999 PMD-VAC Co., Ltd (secondment), Manager, Regulatory Affairs Group Apr. 2005 (ditto) Marketing Supervisor General and General Manager Oct. 2011 Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd (returned), Group Manager, R&D Group in Vaccine Planning Dept. Jul. 2012 Japan Vaccines Co. Ltd. (secondment), Marketing Supervisor General and Quality and Safety management director Mar. 2019 Dissolution of Japan Vaccines Co, Ltd. Apr. 2019 Entered JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Assistant director, Production Division Apr. 2020 Marketing Supervisor General (current post), Pharmacovigilance Dept. director and PMS office manager Sep. 2020 Corporate Planning Division director (Vaccine Business), and Pharmacovigilance Dept. assistant director (current post) 4. Retiring Director Hiroshi Yoshimoto (current position: Representative Director, Senior Vice President, Head of Production Division and Executive Director, Production Division) Mr. Yoshimoto will be appointed "Senior Advisor" at a Board Meeting as scheduled on June, 2021. Members of the Board of Internal Directors (Planned after a Board Meeting on June, 2021) Title Name Areas of responsibility/ Concurrent position Representative Director Shin Ashida - and Chairman, President & CEO Senior Vice President Toru Ashida Sales and Administration Executive Director, Sales Division Vice President Mathias Schmidt, Clinical Development, Global Business PD, Ph.D. Strategy and Business Development ArmaGen, Inc. CEO JCR USA, Inc. President and CEO Vice President Hiroyuki Sonoda, Research and Corporate Strategy Ph.D. Executive Director, Research Division Senior Executive Director Yoshio Hiyama, Production and Quality Assurance Ph.D. Executive Director, Production Division About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 45-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler- Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives

to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients. Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target" and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights, an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions. This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice. Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future. Contact: Investors & Media: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications ir-info@jcrpharm.co.jp ###