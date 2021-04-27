Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4552   JP3701000006

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(4552)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

April 27, 2021

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Translation

Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Apr. 27, 2021 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that the following organizational and personnel changes effective from June 23, 2021.

1. Organizational Changes (Attached organizational chart)

  1. Reorganization of the Corporate Planning Division and Office of the President
    The Corporate Planning Division will be abolished. The Corporate Strategy Dept., Global Business Strategy Dept., and Business Development Dept. will be established to undertake mission-critical duties according to their respective roles and will be put under the direct control of the president. Moreover, the Legal Affairs Dept. and Intellectual Property Dept., which were previously under the Corporate Planning Division, will be transferred to the Administration Division. Corporate Communications/ IR duties will be transferred to the Administration Division, and the Corporate Communications/ IR Office will be established to carry out those duties.
    Furthermore, the Office of the President will be abolished. The Secretarial Section under the Office of the President will be renamed as the Secretarial Office and will be put under the direct control of the president.
  2. Reorganization of the Administration Division
    The education and training duties of the HR Development & Compliance Dept. will be transferred to the Human Resources Dept. The HR Development & Compliance Dept. will be renamed as the Internal Control Dept. and will be put under the direct control of the president. The purpose of this reorganization is to strengthen the operation of Company- wide internal control systems, including risk management duties, and the compliance- related duties that the HR Development & Compliance Dept. has previously undertaken.
    After assuming the separated education and training duties, the Human Resources Dept. will be renamed as the Human Resources Planning Dept. and will be put under the direct control of the president.
  3. Reorganization of the Sales Division
    The Growth Hormone ("GH") Promotion Group in the Sales Promotion Dept. will be reestablished as an independent organization named the GH Promotion Dept. The purpose of this reorganization is to further promote the area marketing strategies tailored to each area that JCR has previously implemented with respect to Gh products, a mainstay product category.
  4. Reorganization of the Research Division
    The Innovative Technology Research Institute will be established as an organization specialized in new platform technologies that will serve as the cornerstone of drug

discovery for the future.

Moreover, the Analytical R&D Center will be established. This new organization will integrate the analytical functions previously set up in the Research Division and Production Division and assume responsibility for the entire range of operations from the development of analytical methods to quality control testing in GMP* manufacturing.

*Good Manufacturing Practice

  1. Reorganization of the Production Division
    To deploy the resources of the manufacturing organizations flexibly and efficiently, JCR will rename the organizations listed below as follows:
    Seishin Plant → Seishin Production Unit
    Kobe Plant → Kobe 1st Formulation Unit / Kobe 2nd Formulation Unit Murotani Plant → Murotani API Unit
    Kobe API Plant → Kobe API Unit
    Moreover, the Quality Assurance Dept. and the HQ Quality Assurance Dept. will be integrated, and quality control functions will be transferred to each unit in the Production Division and to the Analytical R&D Center under the Research Division (See (4)). Quality assurance functions will be brought under the Quality Assurance Division (See (6))
    Furthermore, the Production Planning Dept. will be abolished, and its duties will be transferred to the Production Management Dept.
  2. Establishment of the Quality Assurance Division
    The Quality Assurance Division will be established to strengthen management as a new organization at the division level. The Regulatory Affairs Dept. and Pharmacovigilance Dept., which previously reported directly to the president, and the Quality Assurance Dept., which will combine the Production Division's Quality Assurance Dept. and the HQ Quality
    Assurance Dept., will be set up under the Quality Assurance Division

2. Change of Corporate Officers

In order to revise corporate officer system, senior position is abolished from this year.

Name

New Title

Current Title

Corporate Officer

Director, Kobe Plant

Junichi Ando, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Quality

Production Division

Assurance Division

Corporate Officer

Senior Corporate Officer

Yutaka Honda

Executive Director,

Director, Office of the President

Administration Division (reporting

Executive Director, Corporate

to the president)

Planning Division

Senior Advisor, Administration

Senior Corporate Officer

Akihiro Haguchi

Executive Director,

Division

Administration Division

3. Personnel Changes

Name

New Title

Current Title

Director, Regulatory Affairs Dept.

Director, Regulatory Affairs Dept.

Quality Assurance Division

and Manager, Regulatory Affairs

Katsuya Daimon,

and Manager, Regulatory Affairs

Office

Ph.D.

Office

and Manager, Regulatory Audit

and Manager Regulatory Audit

Office

Office

Name

New Title

Current Title

Director, Pharmacovigilance

Director, Pharmacovigilance

Mariko Okada

Dept.

Dept.

Quality Assurance Division

Director, HQ Quality Assurance

Director, HQ Quality Assurance

Dept.

Toshiya Tomitsuka

Dept.

and Director, Quality Assurance

Quality Assurance Division

Dept.

Production Division

Senior Director, Sales Division

Hironori Yamaguchi

and Director, Sales Promotion

Senior Director, Sales Division

Dept.

Kazuhiro Koabayashi

Director, GH Promotion Dept.

Director, Sales Promotion Dept.

Sales Division

Sales Division

Director, Production Planning

Senior Director, Production

Dept.

Makoto Ashida

Division

Production Division

and Corporate Strategy Dept.

and Director, Human Resources

(Production)

Dept.

Administration Division

Kenji Isokawa

Director, Seishin Production Unit,

Director, Seishin Plant

Production Division

Production Division

Yukihiro Kuromoto

Director, Murotani API Unit,

Director, Murotani Plant

Production Division

Production Division

Yasushi Zenitani

Director, Kobe API Unit,

Director, Kobe API Plant

Production Division

Production Division

Scientific Expert Fellow,

Scientific Expert Fellow,

Research Division

Kenichi Takahashi,

Research Division

and Director, Biopharmaceutical

Ph.D.

and Director, Innovative

Innovation Research Unit, Drug

Technology Research Institute

Discovery Research Institute

Director, Drug Discovery

Toru Hirato, D.V.M

Research Institute

Senior Fellow, Research Division

Research Division

Director, CMC Development

Director, CMC Development

Kazutoshi Mihara

Research Institute

Research Institute

and Manager, Bioprocess Unit

Yasuki Hamazume,

Director, Analytical R&D center,

Fellow, Research Division

Ph.D.

Research Division

Naoki Kawata

Director, Corporate Strategy

Director, Corporate Planning

Dept.

Division (Corporate Planning)

Director, Global Business

Director, Corporate Planning

Masaaki Usui

Division (Product & Portfolio

Strategy Dept.

Strategy)

Director, Business Development

Associate Director, Corporate

Hiroshi Kagoshige

Planning Division (Business

Dept.

Development)

Hiroyuki Fukuya

Director, Legal Affairs Dept.

Director, Legal Affairs Dept.

Administration Division

Corporate Planning Division

Name

New Title

Current Title

Director, Intellectual Property

Director, Intellectual Property

Yoshiki Yamamoto

Dept.

Dept.

Administration Division

Corporate Planning Division

Senior Director, Administration

Masaki Sumiyoshi

Director, Human Resource

Division

Planning Dept.

and Director, Human Resources

Dept.

Director, HR Development &

Takanori Nakajima

Director, Internal Control Dept.

Compliance Dept.

Administration Division

Director, Accounting Department

Director, Accounting Dept.

Yoshihiro Ota

and Corporate Strategy Dept.

Administration Division

(Finance)

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 45-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler- Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients. Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often

contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target"

and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the

legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing

and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights, an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.

This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under

development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice.

Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Investors & Media:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications ir-info@jcrpharm.co.jp

###

Effective June 23, 2021

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Organizational Chart

Meeting of Shareholders

Board of Directors

Chairman

President, CEO

Audit &

Supervisory

Board

Office of Audit &

Supervisory Board

Members

East Japan Sales Dept.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Sales Dept.

Central Japan Sales Dept.

Corporate Strategy Dept.

Global Business Strategy Dept.

Business Development Dept.

International Affairs Office

HR Planning Dept.

Internal Control Dept.

Internal Audit Dept.

Administration Division

Accounting Dept.

General Affairs Dept.

Legal Affairs Dept.

Intellectual Property Dept.

Corporate Communications

/ IR Office

Tokyo Office

Information Systems Office

Secretarial Office

Business

Management Committee

Kinki Sales Dept.

Sales Division

West Japan Sales Dept.

Cell Regeneration Medical Sales Dept.

GH Promotion Dept.

Sales Promotion Dept.

Marketing Dept.

Seishin Production Unit

Kobe 1st Formulation Unit

Kobe 2nd Formulation Unit

Production

Murotani API Unit

Division

Kobe API Unit

Production Management Dept.

Logistics Management Dept.

Clinical Operation Dept.

Development

Planning Dept.

Division

Data Science Dept.

Research

Research Management Dept.

Division

Innovative

Technology

Exploratory Research Unit

Research

Institute

Drug Discovery

Pharmacology & Toxicology Unit

Research

Regenerative Medicine Unit

Institute

Translational Research Unit

CMC

Bioprocess Unit

Development

Formulation Research Unit

Research

Institute

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Unit

Analytical R&D

Analytical Development Unit

Center

QC Testing Unit

Regulatory Affairs Dept.

Quality

Assurance

Pharmacovigilance Dept.

Division

Quality Assurance Dept.

Disclaimer

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
03:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
03:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : Notice Regarding Change of Directors and Nomination of Ca..
PU
03:03aJCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : Notice on Change of Representative Directors
PU
04/20JCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : JR-141 for Hunter Syndrome Notice on the Publication of t..
PU
03/31JCR Pharmaceuticals' Scheie Syndrome Drug Receives Orphan Drug Designation fr..
MT
03/30JCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : EMA grants Orphan Drug Designation to JR-171 for the Trea..
BU
03/30JCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : EMA grants Orphan Drug Designation to JR-171 for the Trea..
PU
03/30JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29JCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : JR-141 for Hunter Syndrome Notice on the Publication of t..
PU
03/26JCR PHARMACEUTICALS  : Raises Forecasts for FY20
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 769 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 5 400 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net cash 2021 4 403 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,4x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 371 B 3 429 M 3 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 333,33 JPY
Last Close Price 3 000,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shin Ashida Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hiroyuki Sonoda Director & General Manager-Research
Akihiro Haguchi Senior Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Toshihiro Ishikiriyama Independent Outside Director
Takashi Suetsuna Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.23.10%3 429
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.28%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.5.03%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.22%197 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ