JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
News Release
April 27, 2021
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Translation
Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
Apr. 27, 2021 -- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that the following organizational and personnel changes effective from June 23, 2021.
Reorganization of the Corporate Planning Division and Office of the President
The Corporate Planning Division will be abolished. The Corporate Strategy Dept., Global Business Strategy Dept., and Business Development Dept. will be established to undertake mission-critical duties according to their respective roles and will be put under the direct control of the president. Moreover, the Legal Affairs Dept. and Intellectual Property Dept., which were previously under the Corporate Planning Division, will be transferred to the Administration Division. Corporate Communications/ IR duties will be transferred to the Administration Division, and the Corporate Communications/ IR Office will be established to carry out those duties.
Furthermore, the Office of the President will be abolished. The Secretarial Section under the Office of the President will be renamed as the Secretarial Office and will be put under the direct control of the president.
Reorganization of the Administration Division
The education and training duties of the HR Development & Compliance Dept. will be transferred to the Human Resources Dept. The HR Development & Compliance Dept. will be renamed as the Internal Control Dept. and will be put under the direct control of the president. The purpose of this reorganization is to strengthen the operation of Company- wide internal control systems, including risk management duties, and the compliance- related duties that the HR Development & Compliance Dept. has previously undertaken.
After assuming the separated education and training duties, the Human Resources Dept. will be renamed as the Human Resources Planning Dept. and will be put under the direct control of the president.
Reorganization of the Sales Division
The Growth Hormone ("GH") Promotion Group in the Sales Promotion Dept. will be reestablished as an independent organization named the GH Promotion Dept. The purpose of this reorganization is to further promote the area marketing strategies tailored to each area that JCR has previously implemented with respect to Gh products, a mainstay product category.
Reorganization of the Research Division
The Innovative Technology Research Institute will be established as an organization specialized in new platform technologies that will serve as the cornerstone of drug
discovery for the future.
Moreover, the Analytical R&D Center will be established. This new organization will integrate the analytical functions previously set up in the Research Division and Production Division and assume responsibility for the entire range of operations from the development of analytical methods to quality control testing in GMP* manufacturing.
*Good Manufacturing Practice
Reorganization of the Production Division
To deploy the resources of the manufacturing organizations flexibly and efficiently, JCR will rename the organizations listed below as follows: Seishin Plant → Seishin Production Unit Kobe Plant → Kobe 1st Formulation Unit / Kobe 2nd Formulation Unit Murotani Plant → Murotani API Unit
Kobe API Plant → Kobe API Unit
Moreover, the Quality Assurance Dept. and the HQ Quality Assurance Dept. will be integrated, and quality control functions will be transferred to each unit in the Production Division and to the Analytical R&D Center under the Research Division (See (4)). Quality assurance functions will be brought under the Quality Assurance Division (See (6))
Furthermore, the Production Planning Dept. will be abolished, and its duties will be transferred to the Production Management Dept.
Establishment of the Quality Assurance Division The Quality Assurance Division will be established to strengthen management as a new organization at the division level. The Regulatory Affairs Dept. and Pharmacovigilance Dept., which previously reported directly to the president, and the Quality Assurance Dept., which will combine the Production Division's Quality Assurance Dept. and the HQ Quality
Assurance Dept., will be set up under the Quality Assurance Division
2. Change of Corporate Officers
In order to revise corporate officer system, senior position is abolished from this year.
Name
New Title
Current Title
Corporate Officer
Director, Kobe Plant
Junichi Ando, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Quality
Production Division
Assurance Division
Corporate Officer
Senior Corporate Officer
Yutaka Honda
Executive Director,
Director, Office of the President
Administration Division (reporting
Executive Director, Corporate
to the president)
Planning Division
Senior Advisor, Administration
Senior Corporate Officer
Akihiro Haguchi
Executive Director,
Division
Administration Division
3. Personnel Changes
Name
New Title
Current Title
Director, Regulatory Affairs Dept.
Director, Regulatory Affairs Dept.
Quality Assurance Division
and Manager, Regulatory Affairs
Katsuya Daimon,
and Manager, Regulatory Affairs
Office
Ph.D.
Office
and Manager, Regulatory Audit
and Manager Regulatory Audit
Office
Office
Name
New Title
Current Title
Director, Pharmacovigilance
Director, Pharmacovigilance
Mariko Okada
Dept.
Dept.
Quality Assurance Division
Director, HQ Quality Assurance
Director, HQ Quality Assurance
Dept.
Toshiya Tomitsuka
Dept.
and Director, Quality Assurance
Quality Assurance Division
Dept.
Production Division
Senior Director, Sales Division
Hironori Yamaguchi
and Director, Sales Promotion
Senior Director, Sales Division
Dept.
Kazuhiro Koabayashi
Director, GH Promotion Dept.
Director, Sales Promotion Dept.
Sales Division
Sales Division
Director, Production Planning
Senior Director, Production
Dept.
Makoto Ashida
Division
Production Division
and Corporate Strategy Dept.
and Director, Human Resources
(Production)
Dept.
Administration Division
Kenji Isokawa
Director, Seishin Production Unit,
Director, Seishin Plant
Production Division
Production Division
Yukihiro Kuromoto
Director, Murotani API Unit,
Director, Murotani Plant
Production Division
Production Division
Yasushi Zenitani
Director, Kobe API Unit,
Director, Kobe API Plant
Production Division
Production Division
Scientific Expert Fellow,
Scientific Expert Fellow,
Research Division
Kenichi Takahashi,
Research Division
and Director, Biopharmaceutical
Ph.D.
and Director, Innovative
Innovation Research Unit, Drug
Technology Research Institute
Discovery Research Institute
Director, Drug Discovery
Toru Hirato, D.V.M
Research Institute
Senior Fellow, Research Division
Research Division
Director, CMC Development
Director, CMC Development
Kazutoshi Mihara
Research Institute
Research Institute
and Manager, Bioprocess Unit
Yasuki Hamazume,
Director, Analytical R&D center,
Fellow, Research Division
Ph.D.
Research Division
Naoki Kawata
Director, Corporate Strategy
Director, Corporate Planning
Dept.
Division (Corporate Planning)
Director, Global Business
Director, Corporate Planning
Masaaki Usui
Division (Product & Portfolio
Strategy Dept.
Strategy)
Director, Business Development
Associate Director, Corporate
Hiroshi Kagoshige
Planning Division (Business
Dept.
Development)
Hiroyuki Fukuya
Director, Legal Affairs Dept.
Director, Legal Affairs Dept.
Administration Division
Corporate Planning Division
Name
New Title
Current Title
Director, Intellectual Property
Director, Intellectual Property
Yoshiki Yamamoto
Dept.
Dept.
Administration Division
Corporate Planning Division
Senior Director, Administration
Masaki Sumiyoshi
Director, Human Resource
Division
Planning Dept.
and Director, Human Resources
Dept.
Director, HR Development &
Takanori Nakajima
Director, Internal Control Dept.
Compliance Dept.
Administration Division
Director, Accounting Department
Director, Accounting Dept.
Yoshihiro Ota
and Corporate Strategy Dept.
Administration Division
(Finance)
About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 45-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler- Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients. Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.
This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often
contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target"
and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the
legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing
and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights, an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.
This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under
development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice.
Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.