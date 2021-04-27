JCR Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes

Name New Title Current Title Director, Intellectual Property Director, Intellectual Property Yoshiki Yamamoto Dept. Dept. Administration Division Corporate Planning Division Senior Director, Administration Masaki Sumiyoshi Director, Human Resource Division Planning Dept. and Director, Human Resources Dept. Director, HR Development & Takanori Nakajima Director, Internal Control Dept. Compliance Dept. Administration Division Director, Accounting Department Director, Accounting Dept. Yoshihiro Ota and Corporate Strategy Dept. Administration Division (Finance)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company that is redefining expectations and expanding possibilities for people with rare and genetic diseases worldwide. We continue to build upon our 45-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients' lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler- Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Pompe disease, and more. JCR strives to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. Our core values - reliability, confidence, and persistence - benefit all our stakeholders, including employees, partners, and patients. Together we soar. For more information, please visit https://www.jcrpharm.co.jp/en/site/en/.

