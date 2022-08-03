Former U.S. Treasury secretaries back drugs, climate, tax bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Five former U.S. Treasury
secretaries - four Democrats and one Republican -- on Wednesday
voiced support for a proposed $430 billion drugs, energy and tax
bill, saying that it would reduce costs for middle-class
families.
The statement from former secretaries Robert Rubin, Larry
Summers, Jacob Lew, Tim Geithner and Henry Paulson echo a letter
https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Inflation-Reduction-Act-Letter-to-Congress-20220802.pdf
sent by current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to
congressional leaders on Tuesday that the bill would not raise
taxes for Americans earning less than $400,000.
The statement excluded Steven Mnuchin, the most recent
former secretary, who served in former president Donald Trump's
Republican administration. Paulson, the lone Republican in the
group, has championed environmental causes, including
transitioning to clean energy.
Republicans have argued that the bill would break President
Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on that level because of a
Joint Committee on Taxation analysis of distributional effects https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/jct_distributional_effects_inflation_reduction_act.pdf
of income and taxes from the legislation, known as the
"Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."
The JCT analysis shows that higher taxes paid by
corporations would indirectly raise the effective tax burdens of
Americans with incomes of $200,000 or less by $16.7 billion in
2023, through income reduction effects.
The former Treasury secretaries, in a statement issued by
Summers' Harvard University office, said the bill was "financed
by prudent tax policy that will collect more from top earners
and large corporations.
"Taxes due or paid will not increase for any family making
less than $400,000/year. And the extra taxes levied on
corporations do not reflect increases in the corporate tax rate,
but rather the reclaiming of revenue lost to tax avoidance and
provisions benefiting the most affluent," they said.
The secretaries also said the JCT analysis selectively
presented distributional effects of the bill, but neglected to
show its benefits to middle-class families from reduced
prescription drug prices to more affordable energy.
"This legislation will help increase American
competitiveness, address our climate crisis, lower costs for
families, and fight inflation — and should be passed immediately
by Congress," the former secretaries said.
Summers last year was critical of the Biden administration's
$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief package,
arguing that it was excessive and would stoke persistent
inflation.
The proposed legislation would provide new federal funding
for a significant reduction in U.S. carbon dioxide emissions
that contribute to climate change and allow Medicare, the
federal health insurance program for the elderly and disabled,
to negotiate lower pharmaceutical prices.
The bill would be financed by a new 15% domestic corporate
minimum tax large firms with more than $1 billion in book
income, while closing some credits and deductions benefiting
wealthy Americans.
