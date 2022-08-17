JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023New! (1.65 MB)

Accounting Period of 1Q FY3/23

JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to June 30, 2022

Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to March 31, 2022

■ China: Demand for PWBs for high-performance electronic devices other than smartphones increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, despite a decrease in shipments of smartphones. As a result, demand for chemicals remained unchanged.

■ Taiwan: Increase in demand for semiconductor package substrates for servers and high-performance electronic devices. Demand for chemicals significantly increased.

■ South Korea: Although the semiconductor market was brisk, demand for chemicals decreased because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates began to reduce inventories.

■ Japan: Due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain stagnation, automobile production was adjusted, and demand for chemicals decreased.

■ Overseas: Demand for automobiles continued to recover, and demand for chemicals increased thanks to a temporary improvement in shortage of semiconductors.

■ Due to the resumption of postponed projects caused by the pandemic, and the increasing demand for new investment in plating machines in electronics industry, net sales and order backlog increased significantly.