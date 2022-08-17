JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023New! (1.65 MB)

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCU Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4975   JP3166200000

JCU CORPORATION

(4975)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-17 am EDT
3480.00 JPY   -0.43%
JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
PU
JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
JCU : Notice of the 62th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Summary 
Summary

JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Material

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 2023

JCU CORPORATION

TSE Prime (Stock Code: 4975)

August 3, 2022

Financial Results Briefing Material for 1Q FY3/23

1

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23

Business Chemicals

Business Machine

electronic For components

electronic For components

Accounting Period of 1Q FY3/23

JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to June 30, 2022

Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to March 31, 2022

China: Demand for PWBs for high-performance electronic devices other than smartphones increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, despite a decrease in shipments of smartphones. As a result, demand for chemicals remained unchanged.

Taiwan: Increase in demand for semiconductor package substrates for servers and high-performance electronic devices. Demand for chemicals significantly increased.

South Korea: Although the semiconductor market was brisk, demand for chemicals decreased because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates began to reduce inventories.

Japan: Due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain stagnation, automobile production was adjusted, and demand for chemicals decreased.

Overseas: Demand for automobiles continued to recover, and demand for chemicals increased thanks to a temporary improvement in shortage of semiconductors.

Due to the resumption of postponed projects caused by the pandemic, and the increasing demand for new investment in plating machines in electronics industry, net sales and order backlog increased significantly.

Financial Results Briefing Material for 1Q FY3/23

2

Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23

(Millions of yen)

Same period of

YoY

previous FY

1Q FY3/23

% Change

(1Q FY3/22)

Net sales

5,517

6,160

+11.7%

Operating profit

1,940

2,020

+4.1%

Ordinary profit

2,046

2,206

+7.8%

Profit attributable to

1,390

1,607

+15.6%

owners of parent

Net income per share

52.95 yen

61.97 yen

-

Financial Results Briefing Material for 1Q FY3/23

3

Foreign Exchange Rates

Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 90 million yen in consolidated

operating profit with 1% change in major currency rates listed above

(Yen)

FY3/22

FY3/23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(Initial

1Q

forecast)

Chinese yuan

16.36

16.66

16.78

17.03

17.20

18.29

(CNY)

Taiwan dollar

3.77

3.84

3.88

3.93

4.00

4.15

(TWD)

Korean won

0.0951

0.0964

0.0959

0.0960

0.0940

0.0964

(KRW)

Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.

Financial Results Briefing Material for 1Q FY3/23

4

Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit for 1Q FY3/23

(Millions of yen)

3,000

Positive factors

Negative factors

2,500

58

119

(243)

255

6

2,000

1,500

chemicalsofsalesin Increase

chemicalsofmarginprofit Lower

chemicalsforratesexchangeof Effects localfromconversionto (due JPY)to currencies

profitgrossin Increase BusinessMachinethe from

profitgrossIncreasein productspurchasedfrom

1,000

1,940

500

0

1Q FY3/22

Operating Profit

(YoY change)

+80

(115)

SG&A

2,020

1Q FY3/23

Operating Profit

Financial Results Briefing Material for 1Q FY3/23

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCU Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
