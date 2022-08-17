JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023New! (1.65 MB)
08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Material
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 2023
JCU CORPORATION
TSE Prime (Stock Code: 4975)
August 3, 2022
1
1
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23
Business Chemicals
Business Machine
electronic For components
electronic For components
Accounting Period of 1Q FY3/23
JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to June 30, 2022
Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to March 31, 2022
■ China: Demand for PWBs for high-performance electronic devices other than smartphones increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, despite a decrease in shipments of smartphones. As a result, demand for chemicals remained unchanged.
■ Taiwan: Increase in demand for semiconductor package substrates for servers and high-performance electronic devices. Demand for chemicals significantly increased.
■ South Korea: Although the semiconductor market was brisk, demand for chemicals decreased because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates began to reduce inventories.
■ Japan: Due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain stagnation, automobile production was adjusted, and demand for chemicals decreased.
■ Overseas: Demand for automobiles continued to recover, and demand for chemicals increased thanks to a temporary improvement in shortage of semiconductors.
■ Due to the resumption of postponed projects caused by the pandemic, and the increasing demand for new investment in plating machines in electronics industry, net sales and order backlog increased significantly.
2
2
Summary of Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23
(Millions of yen)
Same period of
YoY
previous FY
1Q FY3/23
% Change
(1Q FY3/22)
Net sales
5,517
6,160
+11.7%
Operating profit
1,940
2,020
+4.1%
Ordinary profit
2,046
2,206
+7.8%
Profit attributable to
1,390
1,607
+15.6%
owners of parent
Net income per share
52.95 yen
61.97 yen
-
3
3
Foreign Exchange Rates
Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 90 million yen in consolidated
operating profit with 1% change in major currency rates listed above
(Yen)
FY3/22
FY3/23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
(Initial
1Q
forecast)
Chinese yuan
16.36
16.66
16.78
17.03
17.20
18.29
(CNY)
Taiwan dollar
3.77
3.84
3.88
3.93
4.00
4.15
(TWD)
Korean won
0.0951
0.0964
0.0959
0.0960
0.0940
0.0964
(KRW)
Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.
4
4
Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit for 1Q FY3/23