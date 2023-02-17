JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
Financial Results Briefing Material
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 2023
JCU CORPORATION
TSE Prime (Stock Code: 4975)
February 3, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q FY3/23
Chemicals Business
Machine Business
For electronic components
For automotive components
Accounting Period of 3Q FY3/23
JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to December 31, 2022
Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to September 30, 2022
China: While demand for PWBs for other high-performance electronic devices subsided after having increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, demand for chemicals increased thanks to the production of PWBs for smartphones staying relatively strong.
Taiwan: Demand for semiconductor package substrates for high-performance electronic devices and servers remained strong, and demand for chemicals increased significantly.
South Korea: As a result of demand for the semiconductor market being slacked, demand for chemicals stayed flat because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates continued reducing inventories.
Japan: The shortage of semiconductors and parts was alleviated, resulting in increases in automobile production and demand for chemicals.
China: Recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June, resulting in an increase in automobile production. However, demand for chemicals stayed flat.
Due to the resumption of postponed projects caused by the pandemic, and the increasing demand for new investment in plating machines in electronics industry, net sales, orders received, and order backlog increased significantly.
Summary of Financial Results for 3Q FY3/23
(Millions of yen)
3Q FY3/22
3Q FY3/23
YoY
% Change
Net sales
17,841
20,702
16.0%
Operating profit
6,626
7,320
10.5%
Ordinary profit
6,743
7,398
9.7%
Profit attributable to owners
4,620
5,154
11.5%
of parent
Net income per share
176.47 yen
198.86 yen
-
Foreign Exchange Rates
Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 90 million yen in consolidated operating profit with
1% change in major currency rates listed below
(Yen)
FY3/22
FY3/23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
(Initial
1Q
2Q
3Q
forecast)
Chinese yuan
16.36
16.66
16.78
17.03
17.20
18.29
18.93
19.35
(CNY)
Taiwan dollar
3.77
3.84
3.88
3.93
4.00
4.15
4.28
4.37
(TWD)
Korean won
0.0951
0.0964
0.0959
0.0960
0.0940
0.0964
0.0996
0.1008
(KRW)
Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.
Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit for 3Q FY3/23
