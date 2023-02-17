JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 90 million yen in consolidated operating profit with

1% change in major currency rates listed below

(Yen)

FY3/22 FY3/23 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q (Initial 1Q 2Q 3Q forecast) Chinese yuan 16.36 16.66 16.78 17.03 17.20 18.29 18.93 19.35 (CNY) Taiwan dollar 3.77 3.84 3.88 3.93 4.00 4.15 4.28 4.37 (TWD) Korean won 0.0951 0.0964 0.0959 0.0960 0.0940 0.0964 0.0996 0.1008 (KRW)

Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.