  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JCU Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4975   JP3166200000

JCU CORPORATION

(4975)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
3065.00 JPY   -3.16%
04:56aJcu : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
PU
04:46aJcu : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
01/30Tranche Update on JCU Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 7, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
Financial Results Briefing Material

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 2023

JCU CORPORATION

TSE Prime (Stock Code: 4975)

February 3, 2023

Financial Results Briefing Material for 3Q FY3/23

1

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q FY3/23

Chemicals Business

Machine Business

For electronic components

For automotive components

Accounting Period of 3Q FY3/23

JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to December 31, 2022

Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to September 30, 2022

  • China: While demand for PWBs for other high-performance electronic devices subsided after having increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, demand for chemicals increased thanks to the production of PWBs for smartphones staying relatively strong.
  • Taiwan: Demand for semiconductor package substrates for high-performance electronic devices and servers remained strong, and demand for chemicals increased significantly.
  • South Korea: As a result of demand for the semiconductor market being slacked, demand for chemicals stayed flat because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates continued reducing inventories.
  • Japan: The shortage of semiconductors and parts was alleviated, resulting in increases in automobile production and demand for chemicals.
  • China: Recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June, resulting in an increase in automobile production. However, demand for chemicals stayed flat.
  • Due to the resumption of postponed projects caused by the pandemic, and the increasing demand for new investment in plating machines in electronics industry, net sales, orders received, and order backlog increased significantly.

Financial Results Briefing Material for 3Q FY3/23

2

Summary of Financial Results for 3Q FY3/23

(Millions of yen)

3Q FY3/22

3Q FY3/23

YoY

% Change

Net sales

17,841

20,702

16.0%

Operating profit

6,626

7,320

10.5%

Ordinary profit

6,743

7,398

9.7%

Profit attributable to owners

4,620

5,154

11.5%

of parent

Net income per share

176.47 yen

198.86 yen

-

Financial Results Briefing Material for 3Q FY3/23

3

Foreign Exchange Rates

Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 90 million yen in consolidated operating profit with

1% change in major currency rates listed below

(Yen)

FY3/22

FY3/23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(Initial

1Q

2Q

3Q

forecast)

Chinese yuan

16.36

16.66

16.78

17.03

17.20

18.29

18.93

19.35

(CNY)

Taiwan dollar

3.77

3.84

3.88

3.93

4.00

4.15

4.28

4.37

(TWD)

Korean won

0.0951

0.0964

0.0959

0.0960

0.0940

0.0964

0.0996

0.1008

(KRW)

Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.

Financial Results Briefing Material for 3Q FY3/23

4

Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit for 3Q FY3/23

(Millions of yen)

9,000

Positive factors

Negative factors

(YoY change)

8,000

53

395

1,114

7,000

(75)

(405)

6,000

5,000

4,000

6,626

3,000

2,000

1,000

offorratesEffectsexchangechemicals to(duelocalfromconversion toJPY)currencies

ingrossprofitIncrease frompurchasedproducts

ingrossprofitIncrease thefromMachineBusiness

ofLowersaleschemicals

ofLowerprofitmarginchemicals

0

3Q FY3/22

(388)

SG&A

+694

7,320

3Q FY3/23

Operating Profit

Operating Profit

Financial Results Briefing Material for 3Q FY3/23

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCU Corporation published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
