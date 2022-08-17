JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023New! (806.09 KB)

JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23

Machine Business

Net sales and order backlog increased substantially thanks to the resumption of the projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and an increase in demand for new investments in plating machines for the electronics industry.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Previous period Current period Year-over-year (Apr. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021) (Apr. 1, 2022 - Jun. 30, 2022) % change Net sales 187 278 Up 48.3% Segment profit (loss) (45) 21 - Orders received 313 165 Down 47.1% Order backlog 278 1,981 Up 612.3%

Other businesses

The Other businesses posted sales of 0 million yen (down 28.4% year over year) with a segment loss of 4 million yen (as compared with a segment loss of 4 million yen a year earlier).

Explanation of Financial Position 1) Assets, liabilities and net assets Assets

Total assets at the end of the period under review increased 828 million yen (up 2.0%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 41,720 million yen.

Current assets increased 919 million yen (up 2.8%) to 33,426 million yen mainly due to increases in cash and deposits and notes receivable-trade, which were partially offset by decreases in accounts receivable-trade and contract assets.

Non-current assets decreased 91 million yen (down 1.1%) to 8,293 million yen mainly due to a decrease in deferred tax assets, which was partially offset by increases in buildings and structures, net, and construction in progress.

Liabilities

Total liabilities at the end of the period under review decreased 1,209 million yen (down 15.7%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 6,516 million yen.

Current liabilities decreased 1,151 million yen (down 17.2%) to 5,560 million yen. This was mainly due to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade, income taxes payable as a result of the payment of income taxes, and provision for bonuses.

Non-current liabilities decreased 57 million yen (down 5.6%) to 956 million yen mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.

Net assets

Total net assets at the end of the period under review increased 2,037 million yen (up 6.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 35,203 million yen. This was due to increases in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent and foreign currency translation adjustment, which were partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings as a result of payment of cash dividends.