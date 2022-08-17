JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023New! (806.09 KB)

Yoji Inoue, Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Office
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
August 4, 2022
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
None
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 3, 2022 at 15:00. (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022
6,160
11.7
2,020
4.1
2,206
7.8
1,607
15.6
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
5,517
12.1
1,940
40.8
2,046
43.9
1,390
42.9
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022:
2,815
(up 16.5%)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
2,416
(up 795.4%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022
61.97
-
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
52.95
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Jun. 30, 2022
41,720
35,203
84.4
As of Mar. 31, 2022
40,892
33,166
81.1
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Jun. 30, 2022: 35,203
As of Mar. 31, 2022: 33,166
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY3/22
-
27.00
-
30.00
57.00
FY3/23
-
FY3/23 (forecasts)
33.00
-
33.00
66.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
12,200
4.7
4,100
(5.8)
4,100
(7.5)
2,850
(7.4)
109.89
Full year
26,500
9.3
9,100
1.2
9,100
(1.4)
6,300
(1.1)
242.90
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Jun. 30, 2022:
27,541,754 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
27,541,754 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Jun. 30, 2022:
1,608,474 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
1,608,474 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022:
25,933,280 shares
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
26,256,942 shares
Note 1: The quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items
Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results may differ substantially from these forecasts for a number of reasons.
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
5
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
7
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Going Concern Assumption
9
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
9
Changes in Accounting Policies
9
Segment Information
10
1
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (hereinafter the "period under review"), the domestic economy saw a recovery of consumer spending thanks to eased behavioral restrictions, however, a decrease in export due to a temporary downward trend in overseas economies, the increased raw material costs that impaired the manufacturing industry, and the supply chain stagnation had a negative impact on business sentiment. Companies continued to show a modest recovery trend in their capital investments by resuming investments that had been postponed.
Overseas, in China, consumer spending was sluggish and production in the manufacturing industry declined due to strict activity restrictions in some regions. In Europe and the United States, although behavioral restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eased, Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused soaring energy and resource prices and supply-chain disruption, which needs close monitoring on an ongoing basis.
As for the business environment surrounding the JCU Group, although the shipments of smartphones decreased, with the 5G commercialization, IoT, and teleworking as keywords, the technological innovation and increased volume of data communications contributed to an increase in demand mainly for semiconductor package substrates for 5G related components, infrastructure such as data centers, and high-performance electronic devices. In the automotive industry, we saw an increase in demand and temporary improvement in semiconductor shortages mainly in China, however, automobile production and sales volume remained unchanged compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year in which the recovery trend was strong.
The results of operations of the JCU Group were as follows.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Jun. 30, 2022)
% change
Net sales
5,517
6,160
Up 11.7%
Operating profit
1,940
2,020
Up 4.1%
Ordinary profit
2,046
2,206
Up 7.8%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,390
1,607
Up 15.6%
The results of operations by segment were as follows.
Chemicals Business
Chemicals for electronics industry
China:
Demand for PWBs for high-performance electronic devices other than smartphones increased with
IoT and teleworking as keywords, despite a decrease in shipments of smartphones. As a result,
demand for chemicals remained unchanged.
Taiwan:
Demand for semiconductor package substrates
for high-performance electronic devices and
servers increased. Demand for chemicals increased significantly.
South Korea:
Although the semiconductor market was brisk, demand for chemicals decreased because some
manufactures of semiconductor package substrates began to reduce inventories.
Chemicals for decoration
Japan:
Due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain stagnation, automobile production was adjusted,
and demand for chemicals decreased.
China:
The recovery trend in the automotive industry continued, and demand for chemicals increased
thanks to a temporary improvement in shortage of semiconductors.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Jun. 30, 2022)
% change
Net sales
5,329
5,881
Up 10.4%
Segment profit
2,215
2,239
Up 1.1%
2
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
Machine Business
Net sales and order backlog increased substantially thanks to the resumption of the projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and an increase in demand for new investments in plating machines for the electronics industry.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Jun. 30, 2022)
% change
Net sales
187
278
Up 48.3%
Segment profit (loss)
(45)
21
-
Orders received
313
165
Down 47.1%
Order backlog
278
1,981
Up 612.3%
Other businesses
The Other businesses posted sales of 0 million yen (down 28.4% year over year) with a segment loss of 4 million yen (as compared with a segment loss of 4 million yen a year earlier).
Explanation of Financial Position 1) Assets, liabilities and net assets Assets
Total assets at the end of the period under review increased 828 million yen (up 2.0%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 41,720 million yen.
Current assets increased 919 million yen (up 2.8%) to 33,426 million yen mainly due to increases in cash and deposits and notes receivable-trade, which were partially offset by decreases in accounts receivable-trade and contract assets.
Non-current assets decreased 91 million yen (down 1.1%) to 8,293 million yen mainly due to a decrease in deferred tax assets, which was partially offset by increases in buildings and structures, net, and construction in progress.
Liabilities
Total liabilities at the end of the period under review decreased 1,209 million yen (down 15.7%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 6,516 million yen.
Current liabilities decreased 1,151 million yen (down 17.2%) to 5,560 million yen. This was mainly due to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade, income taxes payable as a result of the payment of income taxes, and provision for bonuses.
Non-current liabilities decreased 57 million yen (down 5.6%) to 956 million yen mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.
Net assets
Total net assets at the end of the period under review increased 2,037 million yen (up 6.1%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 35,203 million yen. This was due to increases in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent and foreign currency translation adjustment, which were partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings as a result of payment of cash dividends.
3
