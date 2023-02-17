JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23

Machine Business

Net sales, orders received, and order backlog all increased substantially thanks to the resumption of the projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and an increase in demand for new investments in plating machines for the electronics industry.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Previous period Current period Year-over-year (Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021) (Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022) % change Net sales 868 2,018 Up 132.3% Segment profit (loss) (69) 318 - Orders received 2,048 3,748 Up 83.0% Order backlog 1,355 3,846 Up 183.7%

Other businesses

The Other businesses posted sales of 0 million yen (down 28.4% year over year) with a segment loss of 12 million yen (as compared with a segment loss of 12 million yen a year earlier).

Explanation of Financial Position 1) Assets, liabilities and net assets Assets

Total assets at the end of the period under review increased 3,623 million yen (up 8.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 44,516 million yen.

Current assets increased 3,629 million yen (up 11.2%) to 36,136 million yen mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits, as well as increases in notes receivable-trade, accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets.

Non-current assets decreased 5 million yen (down 0.1%) to 8,379 million yen mainly due to decreases in investment securities and deferred tax assets, which were partially offset by an increase in property, plant and equipment.

Liabilities

Total liabilities at the end of the period under review decreased 1,796 million yen (down 23.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 5,929 million yen.

Current liabilities decreased 1,616 million yen (down 24.1%) to 5,095 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and also a decrease in income taxes payable as a result of the payment of income taxes.

Non-current liabilities decreased 180 million yen (down 17.8%) to 833 million yen mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.

Net assets

Total net assets at the end of the period under review increased 5,420 million yen (up 16.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,586 million yen. This was due to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment and also an increase in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent, which were partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings as a result of payment of cash dividends and an increase in treasury shares resulting from the share buyback.