    4975   JP3166200000

JCU CORPORATION

(4975)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
3065.00 JPY   -3.16%
JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02/17/2023 | 04:46am EST
February 3, 2023

Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022)

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: JCU CORPORATION

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

4975

URL: https://www.jcu-i.com/

Representative:

Masashi Kimura, Chairman & CEO

Contact:

Yoji Inoue, Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Office

Tel: +81-3-6895-7004

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

February 8, 2023

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

None

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 3, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022

20,702

16.0

7,320

10.5

7,398

9.7

5,154

11.5

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

17,841

15.7

6,626

33.8

6,743

35.1

4,620

35.8

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022:

7,639 (up 29.3%)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:

5,908 (up 104.6%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022

198.86

-

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

176.47

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Dec. 31, 2022

44,516

38,586

86.7

As of Mar. 31, 2022

40,892

33,166

81.1

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Dec. 31, 2022: 38,586

As of Mar. 31, 2022: 33,166

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY3/22

-

27.00

-

30.00

57.00

FY3/23

-

33.00

-

FY3/23 (forecasts)

33.00

66.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

26,500

9.3

9,100

1.2

9,100

(1.4)

6,300

(1.1)

243.46

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

1)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Dec. 31, 2022:

27,547,477 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2022:

27,541,754 shares

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Dec. 31, 2022:

1,794,629 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2022:

1,608,474 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022:

25,918,077 shares

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:

26,184,509 shares

Note 1: The quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items

Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results may differ substantially from these forecasts for a number of reasons.

JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Going Concern Assumption

9

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

9

Changes in Accounting Policies

9

Segment Information

9

Material Subsequent Events

11

1

JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (hereinafter the "period under review"), the domestic economy saw a recovery of consumer spending mainly in the service sector as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases. With a recovery in export, the manufacturing industry continued to show a modest recovery trend as seen, for example, in the resumption of capital investments that had been postponed.

Overseas, in China, consumer spending recovered and production in the manufacturing industry increased because strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June. However, as activity restrictions were reimposed in August, consumer spending stagnated, and production in the manufacturing industry declined. In Europe and the United States, not only the recovery of service spending following the relaxation of activity restrictions subsided, but also there have been impacts of soaring energy and resource prices, which needs close monitoring on an ongoing basis.

As for the business environment surrounding the JCU Group, although the shipments of smartphones and PCs decreased, with the 5G commercialization, IoT, and teleworking as keywords, the technological innovation and increased volume of data communications resulted in steady demand mainly for semiconductor package substrates for 5G related components, infrastructure such as data centers, and high -performance electronic devices. In the automotive industry, we saw an increase in automobile production mainly in China, where recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June.

The results of operations of the JCU Group were as follows.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Previous period

Current period

Year-over-year

(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)

% change

Net sales

17,841

20,702

Up 16.0%

Operating profit

6,626

7,320

Up 10.5%

Ordinary profit

6,743

7,398

Up 9.7%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,620

5,154

Up 11.5%

The results of operations by segment were as follows.

Chemicals Business

Chemicals for electronics industry

China:

While demand for PWBs for other high-performance

electronic devices subsided after having

increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, demand for chemicals increased thanks to the

production of PWBs for smartphones staying relatively strong.

Taiwan:

Demand for semiconductor package substrates for high-performance electronic devices and servers

remained strong, and demand for chemicals increased significantly.

Korea:

As a result of demand for the semiconductor market being slacked, demand for chemicals stayed

flat because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates continued reducing

inventories.

Chemicals for decoration

Japan:

The shortage of semiconductors and parts was alleviated, resulting in increases in automobile

production and demand for chemicals.

China:

Recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June, resulting in

an increase in automobile production. However, demand for chemicals stayed flat.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Previous period

Current period

Year-over-year

(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)

% change

Net sales

16,972

18,684

Up 10.1%

Segment profit

7,372

7,718

Up 4.7%

2

JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23

Machine Business

Net sales, orders received, and order backlog all increased substantially thanks to the resumption of the projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and an increase in demand for new investments in plating machines for the electronics industry.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Previous period

Current period

Year-over-year

(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)

% change

Net sales

868

2,018

Up 132.3%

Segment profit (loss)

(69)

318

-

Orders received

2,048

3,748

Up 83.0%

Order backlog

1,355

3,846

Up 183.7%

Other businesses

The Other businesses posted sales of 0 million yen (down 28.4% year over year) with a segment loss of 12 million yen (as compared with a segment loss of 12 million yen a year earlier).

  1. Explanation of Financial Position 1) Assets, liabilities and net assets Assets

Total assets at the end of the period under review increased 3,623 million yen (up 8.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 44,516 million yen.

Current assets increased 3,629 million yen (up 11.2%) to 36,136 million yen mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits, as well as increases in notes receivable-trade, accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets.

Non-current assets decreased 5 million yen (down 0.1%) to 8,379 million yen mainly due to decreases in investment securities and deferred tax assets, which were partially offset by an increase in property, plant and equipment.

Liabilities

Total liabilities at the end of the period under review decreased 1,796 million yen (down 23.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 5,929 million yen.

Current liabilities decreased 1,616 million yen (down 24.1%) to 5,095 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and also a decrease in income taxes payable as a result of the payment of income taxes.

Non-current liabilities decreased 180 million yen (down 17.8%) to 833 million yen mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.

Net assets

Total net assets at the end of the period under review increased 5,420 million yen (up 16.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,586 million yen. This was due to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment and also an increase in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent, which were partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings as a result of payment of cash dividends and an increase in treasury shares resulting from the share buyback.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

