JCU : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Yoji Inoue, Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Office
Tel: +81-3-6895-7004
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
February 8, 2023
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
None
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 3, 2023 at 15:00 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022
20,702
16.0
7,320
10.5
7,398
9.7
5,154
11.5
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
17,841
15.7
6,626
33.8
6,743
35.1
4,620
35.8
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022:
7,639 (up 29.3%)
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
5,908 (up 104.6%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022
198.86
-
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
176.47
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Dec. 31, 2022
44,516
38,586
86.7
As of Mar. 31, 2022
40,892
33,166
81.1
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Dec. 31, 2022: 38,586
As of Mar. 31, 2022: 33,166
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY3/22
-
27.00
-
30.00
57.00
FY3/23
-
33.00
-
FY3/23 (forecasts)
33.00
66.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
26,500
9.3
9,100
1.2
9,100
(1.4)
6,300
(1.1)
243.46
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Dec. 31, 2022:
27,547,477 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
27,541,754 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Dec. 31, 2022:
1,794,629 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
1,608,474 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022:
25,918,077 shares
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
26,184,509 shares
Note 1: The quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items
Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results may differ substantially from these forecasts for a number of reasons.
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
5
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
7
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Going Concern Assumption
9
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
9
Changes in Accounting Policies
9
Segment Information
9
Material Subsequent Events
11
1
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (hereinafter the "period under review"), the domestic economy saw a recovery of consumer spending mainly in the service sector as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases. With a recovery in export, the manufacturing industry continued to show a modest recovery trend as seen, for example, in the resumption of capital investments that had been postponed.
Overseas, in China, consumer spending recovered and production in the manufacturing industry increased because strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June. However, as activity restrictions were reimposed in August, consumer spending stagnated, and production in the manufacturing industry declined. In Europe and the United States, not only the recovery of service spending following the relaxation of activity restrictions subsided, but also there have been impacts of soaring energy and resource prices, which needs close monitoring on an ongoing basis.
As for the business environment surrounding the JCU Group, although the shipments of smartphones and PCs decreased, with the 5G commercialization, IoT, and teleworking as keywords, the technological innovation and increased volume of data communications resulted in steady demand mainly for semiconductor package substrates for 5G related components, infrastructure such as data centers, and high -performance electronic devices. In the automotive industry, we saw an increase in automobile production mainly in China, where recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June.
The results of operations of the JCU Group were as follows.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)
% change
Net sales
17,841
20,702
Up 16.0%
Operating profit
6,626
7,320
Up 10.5%
Ordinary profit
6,743
7,398
Up 9.7%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,620
5,154
Up 11.5%
The results of operations by segment were as follows.
Chemicals Business
Chemicals for electronics industry
China:
While demand for PWBs for other high-performance
electronic devices subsided after having
increased with IoT and teleworking as keywords, demand for chemicals increased thanks to the
production of PWBs for smartphones staying relatively strong.
Taiwan:
Demand for semiconductor package substrates for high-performance electronic devices and servers
remained strong, and demand for chemicals increased significantly.
Korea:
As a result of demand for the semiconductor market being slacked, demand for chemicals stayed
flat because some manufactures of semiconductor package substrates continued reducing
inventories.
Chemicals for decoration
Japan:
The shortage of semiconductors and parts was alleviated, resulting in increases in automobile
production and demand for chemicals.
China:
Recovery in production started as strict activity restrictions were relaxed in early June, resulting in
an increase in automobile production. However, demand for chemicals stayed flat.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)
% change
Net sales
16,972
18,684
Up 10.1%
Segment profit
7,372
7,718
Up 4.7%
2
JCU CORPORATION (4975) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY3/23
Machine Business
Net sales, orders received, and order backlog all increased substantially thanks to the resumption of the projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and an increase in demand for new investments in plating machines for the electronics industry.
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Previous period
Current period
Year-over-year
(Apr. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Dec. 31, 2022)
% change
Net sales
868
2,018
Up 132.3%
Segment profit (loss)
(69)
318
-
Orders received
2,048
3,748
Up 83.0%
Order backlog
1,355
3,846
Up 183.7%
Other businesses
The Other businesses posted sales of 0 million yen (down 28.4% year over year) with a segment loss of 12 million yen (as compared with a segment loss of 12 million yen a year earlier).
Explanation of Financial Position 1) Assets, liabilities and net assets Assets
Total assets at the end of the period under review increased 3,623 million yen (up 8.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 44,516 million yen.
Current assets increased 3,629 million yen (up 11.2%) to 36,136 million yen mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits, as well as increases in notes receivable-trade, accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets.
Non-current assets decreased 5 million yen (down 0.1%) to 8,379 million yen mainly due to decreases in investment securities and deferred tax assets, which were partially offset by an increase in property, plant and equipment.
Liabilities
Total liabilities at the end of the period under review decreased 1,796 million yen (down 23.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 5,929 million yen.
Current liabilities decreased 1,616 million yen (down 24.1%) to 5,095 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade and also a decrease in income taxes payable as a result of the payment of income taxes.
Non-current liabilities decreased 180 million yen (down 17.8%) to 833 million yen mainly due to a decrease in long-term borrowings.
Net assets
Total net assets at the end of the period under review increased 5,420 million yen (up 16.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,586 million yen. This was due to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment and also an increase in retained earnings from profit attributable to owners of parent, which were partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings as a result of payment of cash dividends and an increase in treasury shares resulting from the share buyback.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JCU Corporation published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:45:05 UTC.