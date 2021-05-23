JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021New! (1.33 MB)

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

Sales and the amount of orders received decreased substantially due to lower demand in capital investment by automotive component manufacturers.

Overseas: Although production by automotive component manufacturers was on a recovery track, chemicals demand remained flat as the number of vehicles sold stayed at a low level due to the impact of tougher regulations and the

In Japan: Although the automotive industry is on a recovery track, the rebound was not strong enough to offset the decline in the first half, and chemicals demand fell.

Although the demand for semiconductor package substrates has been increasing, demand for chemicals were generally unchanged due to the decline driven by the withdrawal of some PWB manufacturers from the HDI (high density interconnect) substrate business in the previous fiscal year.

Chemicals demand rose substantially as demand for semiconductor package substrates used in 5G electronic components climbed and shipments of PWBs for communications devices rose in connection with the expansion of teleworking.

Demand for components such as PWBs for base stations, servers, and tablets, PWBs for automobiles, and SSD substrates increased, but smartphone sales volume dropped, overall chemicals demand remained almost flat.

Overview of Financial Results

Summary of Financial Results for FY3/21

Investments and other assets

Note: Certain line items are omitted.

Foreign Exchange Rates

(Yen) FY3/21 FY3/20 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Chinese yuan 15.78 15.61 15.39 15.38 15.48 (CNY) Taiwan dollar 3.53 3.62 3.61 3.62 3.63 (TWD) Korean won 0.0937 0.0914 0.0898 0.0897 0.0906 (KRW)

Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.

Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 60 million yen in

consolidated operating profit with 1 % change in major currency rates listed above

5