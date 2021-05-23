JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021New! (1.33 MB)
05/23/2021 | 10:35pm EDT
Explorer in Surface Engineering
Financial Results Briefing Material
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
JCU CORPORATION
TSE First Section (Stock Code: 4975)
May 10, 2021
Summary of Financial Results for FY3/21
Overview of Financial Results
For electronic components
Accounting Period of FY3/21
JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to March 31
Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to December 31
Demand for components such as PWBs for base stations, servers, and tablets, PWBs for automobiles, and SSD substrates increased, but smartphone sales volume dropped, overall chemicals demand remained almost flat.
Chemicals demand rose substantially as demand for semiconductor package substrates used in 5G electronic components climbed and shipments of PWBs for communications devices rose in connection with the expansion of teleworking.
Although the demand for semiconductor package substrates has been increasing, demand for chemicals were generally unchanged due to the decline driven by the withdrawal of some PWB manufacturers from the HDI (high density interconnect) substrate business in the previous fiscal year.
For automotive components
In Japan: Although the automotive industry is on a recovery track, the rebound was not strong enough to offset the decline in the first half, and chemicals demand fell.
Overseas: Although production by automotive component manufacturers was on a recovery track, chemicals demand remained flat as the number of vehicles sold stayed at a low level due to the impact of tougher regulations and the US-China trade tensions.
Machine Business
Sales and the amount of orders received decreased substantially due to lower demand in capital investment by automotive component manufacturers.
2
Summary of Financial Results for FY3/21
Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
YoY
Results
Results
Results
% Change
Net sales
24,866
22,319
21,192
(5.1)%
Operating
7,072
6,297
6,799
8.0%
profit
Ordinary profit
7,192
6,240
6,922
10.9%
Profit
attributable to
4,963
4,416
4,708
6.6%
owners of
parent
Net income per
178.55 yen
163.97 yen
178.33 yen
-
share
3
Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet
Note: Certain line items are omitted.
(Millions of yen)
FY3/20
FY3/21
Current assets
24,249
26,724
Cash and deposits
12,929
16,674
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
8,282
7,195
Inventories
2,076
2,502
Non-current assets
8,790
8,499
Property, plant and equipment
5,635
5,312
Investments and other assets
3,113
3,124
Total assets
33,039
35,224
Current liabilities
5,773
6,050
Notes and accounts payable-trade
(incl. electronically recorded
2,173
2,237
obligations-operating)
Short-term borrowings
(incl. current portion of long-term
540
634
borrowings)
Non-current liabilities
1,938
1,470
Long-term borrowings
706
613
Total liabilities
7,712
7,520
Total net assets
25,327
27,703
Total liabilities and net assets
33,039
35,224
4
Foreign Exchange Rates
(Yen)
FY3/21
FY3/20
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Chinese yuan
15.78
15.61
15.39
15.38
15.48
(CNY)
Taiwan dollar
3.53
3.62
3.61
3.62
3.63
(TWD)
Korean won
0.0937
0.0914
0.0898
0.0897
0.0906
(KRW)
Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.
Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 60 million yen in
consolidated operating profit with 1 % change in major currency rates listed above
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.