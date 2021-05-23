JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021New! (1.33 MB)

Log in
    4975   JP3166200000

JCU CORPORATION

(4975)
  Report
JCU : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

05/23/2021 | 10:35pm EDT
Explorer in Surface Engineering

Financial Results Briefing Material

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

JCU CORPORATION

TSE First Section (Stock Code: 4975)

May 10, 2021

Summary of Financial Results for FY3/21

Overview of Financial Results

For electronic components

Accounting Period of FY3/21

JCU (non-consolidated): April 1 to March 31

Overseas subsidiaries: January 1 to December 31

  • Demand for components such as PWBs for base stations, servers, and tablets, PWBs for automobiles, and SSD substrates increased, but smartphone sales volume dropped, overall chemicals demand remained almost flat.
  • Chemicals demand rose substantially as demand for semiconductor package substrates used in 5G electronic components climbed and shipments of PWBs for communications devices rose in connection with the expansion of teleworking.
  • Although the demand for semiconductor package substrates has been increasing, demand for chemicals were generally unchanged due to the decline driven by the withdrawal of some PWB manufacturers from the HDI (high density interconnect) substrate business in the previous fiscal year.

For automotive components

  • In Japan: Although the automotive industry is on a recovery track, the rebound was not strong enough to offset the decline in the first half, and chemicals demand fell.
  • Overseas: Although production by automotive component manufacturers was on a recovery track, chemicals demand remained flat as the number of vehicles sold stayed at a low level due to the impact of tougher regulations and the US-China trade tensions.

Machine Business

  • Sales and the amount of orders received decreased substantially due to lower demand in capital investment by automotive component manufacturers.

2

Summary of Financial Results for FY3/21

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY3/21

YoY

Results

Results

Results

% Change

Net sales

24,866

22,319

21,192

(5.1)%

Operating

7,072

6,297

6,799

8.0%

profit

Ordinary profit

7,192

6,240

6,922

10.9%

Profit

attributable to

4,963

4,416

4,708

6.6%

owners of

parent

Net income per

178.55 yen

163.97 yen

178.33 yen

-

share

3

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet

Note: Certain line items are omitted.

(Millions of yen)

FY3/20

FY3/21

Current assets

24,249

26,724

Cash and deposits

12,929

16,674

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

8,282

7,195

Inventories

2,076

2,502

Non-current assets

8,790

8,499

Property, plant and equipment

5,635

5,312

Investments and other assets

3,113

3,124

Total assets

33,039

35,224

Current liabilities

5,773

6,050

Notes and accounts payable-trade

(incl. electronically recorded

2,173

2,237

obligations-operating)

Short-term borrowings

(incl. current portion of long-term

540

634

borrowings)

Non-current liabilities

1,938

1,470

Long-term borrowings

706

613

Total liabilities

7,712

7,520

Total net assets

25,327

27,703

Total liabilities and net assets

33,039

35,224

4

Foreign Exchange Rates

(Yen)

FY3/21

FY3/20

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Chinese yuan

15.78

15.61

15.39

15.38

15.48

(CNY)

Taiwan dollar

3.53

3.62

3.61

3.62

3.63

(TWD)

Korean won

0.0937

0.0914

0.0898

0.0897

0.0906

(KRW)

Note: The average rate for the period is used to translate Chinese yuan, Taiwan dollar and Korean won, our major foreign currencies, to Japanese yen.

Foreign exchange sensitivity (as at the consolidated year): Changes of about 60 million yen in

consolidated operating profit with 1 % change in major currency rates listed above

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCU Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
