Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  JCurve Solutions Limited    JCS   AU000000JCS2

JCURVE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(JCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.027 AUD   0.00%
05:19pJCURVE : AGM Presentation
PU
10/21JCURVE : Cover Letter and Proxy Form - Annual General Meeting
PU
10/21JCURVE : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCurve : AGM Presentation

11/22/2020 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JCurve Solutions (ASX: JCS)

Annual General Meeting Presentation

23 November 2020 9:30am AEDT

www.jcurvesolutions.com

This release has been authorized by the JCS Board

1

ASX: JCS

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Disclaimer

The information outlined in this AGM presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by JCurve Solutions Limited ("the Company") and is delivered for informational purposes only.

The Company has prepared the Presentation Materials based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No attempt has been made to independently verify the information contained in this Presentation. The Presentation does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor its shareholders, directors, officers, agents,

employees, or advisors give, has given or has the authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisors (all such information being referred to as "information") and liability therefore is expressively disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss howsoever arising from the use of this Presentation. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.

This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice or recommendations by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgement, analysis and assumption and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.

This Presentation may contain "forward looking statements". Where the Company expresses or implies an extension or belief as to future events or results such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have reasonable basis. However, "forward looking statements" are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such "forward looking statements". The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws.

All forward looking statements, forecasts and projections contained in this Presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

JCURVE SOLUTIONS AGM PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020

2

YOUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bruce Hatchman

Non-Executive Chairman

Appointed November 2014

/bruce-hatchman

Bruce Hatchman was appointed as the Chairman of JCurve Solutions on 27 November 2014.

Bruce is an experienced and successful finance professional. As the former Chief Executive of Crowe Horwath, Bruce has over 40 years' experience in providing audit and assurance, and M&A services to listed companies and other consulting services to large private enterprises. Bruce is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

David Franks

Non-Executive Director & Secretary

Appointed September 2014

/david-franks

David Franks joined JCurve Solutions on 15 September 2014 as Company Secretary and a Non-Executive Director.

David is a Chartered Accountant, Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia, Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia, Justice of the Peace,

Registered Tax Agent and holds a Bachelor of Economics (Finance and Accounting) from Macquarie University.

Mark Jobling

Non-Executive Director

Appointed April 2015

/mark-jobling

Mark Jobling joined the company on 8 April 2015 as a Non-Executive Director. Mark is a substantial shareholder of the Company and holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from Monash University.

Mark manages investments in a diverse range of industries including power technology and angel investing in Asian start-up companies and is currently based in Hong Kong.

Graham Baillie

Non-Executive Director

Reappointed August 2019

Graham Baillie originally joined the Company in 2007 as a non-executive Director and was appointed Chairman in 2012 before serving as the Managing Director for a short time and then Chairman. During this time, he saw the listing of JCurve Solutions Limited through Stratatel Limited.

Prior to Graham's involvement with the Company, he established and acted as CEO of Outsource Australia Pty Ltd (OSA - now known as Converga), developing the company nationally and internationally. Mr Baillie was also integral to the development of AUSDOC, and involved in establishing similar business operations in New Zealand, USA and United Kingdom.

JCURVE SOLUTIONS AGM PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020

3

YOUR COMPANY IS RESILIENT

The impact of COVID-19

  • Created a significant impediment to new business sales
  • Focus shifted to customer retention and reducing existing business expenditure rather than business growth
  • Focused on regular employee and customer communications
  • Business Continuity Plans were enacted for all offices with employees working from home
  • Delayed the progression of M&A opportunities with opportunities stalling at the start of the pandemic due to the need to visit target operations being prohibited

The recovery

  • We are resilient and resolute in our strategy to accelerate growth again
  • We are starting to see new business and M&A opportunities re-emerge
  • We are well placed to accelerate growth as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

Our resilience is driven by

  • Being a cloud-based business there was a seamless transition to operating under the Business Continuity Plans
  • Having strong levels of contracted recurring revenue
  • Sticky products and low churn
  • The actions taken to reduce the cost base of the JCurve Solutions team and our executed strategy of pivoting away from solely relying on the SME ERP market
  • Being geographically and operationally diverse
  • Having strong solid financial foundations (strong cash reserves and debt-free)

JCURVE SOLUTIONS AGM PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:18:04 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about JCURVE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
05:19pJCURVE : AGM Presentation
PU
10/21JCURVE : Cover Letter and Proxy Form - Annual General Meeting
PU
10/21JCURVE : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10/08JCURVE : Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights
PU
07/23JCURVE : Business Update
PU
03/19JCURVE : Business Update
PU
02/19JCURVE : Half Year Accounts 31 December 2019
PU
02/19JCURVE : Appendix 4D 31 December 2019
PU
02/06JCURVE : Employee Incentive Plan and Appendix 3G
PU
2019JCURVE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,2 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
Net income 2020 -0,30 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2020 2,37 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,85 M 6,48 M 6,46 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart JCURVE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCurve Solutions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Canning Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Hatchman Non-Executive Chairman
Katrina Doring Chief Operating Officer
James Aulsebrook Chief Financial Officer
David James Franks Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JCURVE SOLUTIONS LIMITED-3.57%6
ACCENTURE PLC15.61%154 235
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.06%134 669
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.76%104 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.84%73 443
INFOSYS LIMITED50.91%63 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ