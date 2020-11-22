JCurve : AGM Presentation

The information outlined in this AGM presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by JCurve Solutions Limited ("the Company") and is delivered for informational purposes only.
The Company has prepared the Presentation Materials based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No attempt has been made to independently verify the information contained in this Presentation. The Presentation does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor its shareholders, directors, officers, agents,
employees, or advisors give, has given or has the authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisors (all such information being referred to as "information") and liability therefore is expressively disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss howsoever arising from the use of this Presentation. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.
This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice or recommendations by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgement, analysis and assumption and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.
This Presentation may contain "forward looking statements". Where the Company expresses or implies an extension or belief as to future events or results such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have reasonable basis. However, "forward looking statements" are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such "forward looking statements". The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws.
All forward looking statements, forecasts and projections contained in this Presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Bruce Hatchman was appointed as the Chairman of JCurve Solutions on 27 November 2014.
Bruce is an experienced and successful finance professional. As the former Chief Executive of Crowe Horwath, Bruce has over 40 years' experience in providing audit and assurance, and M&A services to listed companies and other consulting services to large private enterprises. Bruce is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Mark Jobling joined the company on 8 April 2015 as a Non-Executive Director. Mark is a substantial shareholder of the Company and holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from Monash University.
Mark manages investments in a diverse range of industries including power technology and angel investing in Asian start-up companies and is currently based in Hong Kong.
Graham Baillie
Non-Executive Director
Reappointed August 2019
Graham Baillie originally joined the Company in 2007 as a non-executive Director and was appointed Chairman in 2012 before serving as the Managing Director for a short time and then Chairman. During this time, he saw the listing of JCurve Solutions Limited through Stratatel Limited.
Prior to Graham's involvement with the Company, he established and acted as CEO of Outsource Australia Pty Ltd (OSA - now known as Converga), developing the company nationally and internationally. Mr Baillie was also integral to the development of AUSDOC, and involved in establishing similar business operations in New Zealand, USA and United Kingdom.
JCURVE SOLUTIONS AGM PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020
3
YOUR COMPANY IS RESILIENT
The impact of COVID-19
Created a significant impediment to new business sales
Focus shifted to customer retention and reducing existing business expenditure rather than business growth
Focused on regular employee and customer communications
Business Continuity Plans were enacted for all offices with employees working from home
Delayed the progression of M&A opportunities with opportunities stalling at the start of the pandemic due to the need to visit target operations being prohibited
The recovery
We are resilient and resolute in our strategy to accelerate growth again
We are starting to see new business and M&A opportunities re-emerge
We are well placed to accelerate growth as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
Our resilience is driven by
Being a cloud-based business there was a seamless transition to operating under the Business Continuity Plans
Having strong levels of contracted recurring revenue
Sticky products and low churn
The actions taken to reduce the cost base of the JCurve Solutions team and our executed strategy of pivoting away from solely relying on the SME ERP market
Being geographically and operationally diverse
Having strong solid financial foundations (strong cash reserves and debt-free)
JCURVE SOLUTIONS AGM PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:18:04 UTC