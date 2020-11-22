JCurve : AGM Presentation

The information outlined in this AGM presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by JCurve Solutions Limited ("the Company") and is delivered for informational purposes only.

The Company has prepared the Presentation Materials based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No attempt has been made to independently verify the information contained in this Presentation. The Presentation does not purport to contain all information that a prospective investor may require. While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor its shareholders, directors, officers, agents,

employees, or advisors give, has given or has the authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisors (all such information being referred to as "information") and liability therefore is expressively disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss howsoever arising from the use of this Presentation. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.