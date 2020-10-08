JCurve : Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights

9 October 2020

Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed and are now cancelled.

Vesting Vesting Vesting 31/01/2021, 31/01/2022, 31/01/2023, Unquoted performance rights issued with 7.5 with 10.0 with 12.5 pursuant to the company's cents share cents share cents share Total Equity Incentive Plan. price hurdle price hurdle price hurdle ASX: JCSAB 500,000 500,000 500,000 1,500,000 Below is updated capital structure of the Company: ASX Code Number Ordinary Fully Paid JCS 327,856,900 Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2021, with 7.5 cents share price hurdle JCSAB 3,100,000 Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2022, with 10.0 cents share price hurdle JCSAB 3,100,000 Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2023, with 12.5 cents share price hurdle JCSAB 3,100,000 Performance Rights - Total JCSAB 9,300,000

This release has been authorised by the JCS Board.

About JCurve Solutions

JCurve Solutions is a trusted technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS utilise the power of the cloud to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their performance and grow into great businesses. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.