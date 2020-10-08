JCurve : Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights
0
10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
9 October 2020
Manager of Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
By E-Lodgement
Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights
JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed and are now cancelled.
Vesting
Vesting
Vesting
31/01/2021,
31/01/2022,
31/01/2023,
Unquoted performance rights issued
with 7.5
with 10.0
with 12.5
pursuant to the company's
cents share
cents share
cents share
Total
Equity Incentive Plan.
price hurdle
price hurdle
price hurdle
ASX: JCSAB
500,000
500,000
500,000
1,500,000
Below is updated capital structure of the Company:
ASX Code
Number
Ordinary Fully Paid
JCS
327,856,900
Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2021, with 7.5 cents share price hurdle
JCSAB
3,100,000
Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2022, with 10.0 cents share price hurdle
JCSAB
3,100,000
Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2023, with 12.5 cents share price hurdle
JCSAB
3,100,000
Performance Rights - Total
JCSAB
9,300,000
This release has been authorised by the JCS Board.
About JCurve Solutions
JCurve Solutions is a trusted technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS utilise the power of the cloud to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their performance and grow into great businesses. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.
JCurve Solutions Limited
jcurvesolutions.com
ABN 63 088 257 729
Level 8, 9 Help Street, Chatswood, NSW 2067
+61 2 9467 9200 (International)
1800 528 783 (AU)
+65 6595 6600 (SG)
+63 2 669 5917 (PH)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC