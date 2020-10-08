Log in
JCurve : Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights

10/08/2020

9 October 2020

Manager of Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By E-Lodgement

Cancellation of Unlisted Performance Rights

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX: JCS) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed and are now cancelled.

Vesting

Vesting

Vesting

31/01/2021,

31/01/2022,

31/01/2023,

Unquoted performance rights issued

with 7.5

with 10.0

with 12.5

pursuant to the company's

cents share

cents share

cents share

Total

Equity Incentive Plan.

price hurdle

price hurdle

price hurdle

ASX: JCSAB

500,000

500,000

500,000

1,500,000

Below is updated capital structure of the Company:

ASX Code

Number

Ordinary Fully Paid

JCS

327,856,900

Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2021, with 7.5 cents share price hurdle

JCSAB

3,100,000

Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2022, with 10.0 cents share price hurdle

JCSAB

3,100,000

Performance Rights - Vesting 31/01/2023, with 12.5 cents share price hurdle

JCSAB

3,100,000

Performance Rights - Total

JCSAB

9,300,000

This release has been authorised by the JCS Board.

About JCurve Solutions

JCurve Solutions is a trusted technology solutions partner, listed on the ASX (JCS). The team at JCS utilise the power of the cloud to help customers make lasting, substantial improvements to their performance and grow into great businesses. Learn more: www.jcurvesolutions.com.

JCurve Solutions Limited

jcurvesolutions.com

ABN 63 088 257 729

Level 8, 9 Help Street, Chatswood, NSW 2067

+61 2 9467 9200 (International)

1800 528 783 (AU)

+65 6595 6600 (SG)

+63 2 669 5917 (PH)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCurve Solutions Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC

