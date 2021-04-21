Log in
    JDVB

JD BANCSHARES INC.

(JDVB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 04/20 11:53:10 am
45 USD   --.--%
JD Bancshares : Bank, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

04/21/2021 | 10:36am EDT
Jennings, Louisiana - JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of
Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc., announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 20, 2021, the Board voted to pay a cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share on May 7, 2021 to the shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

The amount and payment of future dividends for the JD Bancshares, Inc. common stock is determined on a quarterly basis, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL RELEASE

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in
Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers
a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital
delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22
full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

Jeff Davis Bancshares Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD BANCSHARES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,8 M - -
Net income 2020 7,20 M - -
Net cash 2020 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 77,2 M 77,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,81x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce W. Elder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Brummett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan L. Donald Chairman
Bavo Gall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dorene Gothreaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
