JD Bancshares : Bank Mortgage Department Welcomes Kristi Lyons to SWLA Team

04/26/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Jennings, LA - JD Bank is pleased to announce that Kristi Lyons has joined the Mortgage Department as a Mortgage Loan Originator. Her office is located in Moss Bluff at our branch located at 120 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. 'Kristi is an experienced Mortage Lender who is committed to helping the people of SWLA get into their dream home.' said Lisa Johnson, VP Mortgage Department Manager. 'We are excited to have her as part of our growing team.'

Lyons began her banking career as a consumer lender in 2013 and was promoted to a Mortgage Loan Originator and underwriter in 2015. 'Helping people on their path to home ownership is truly rewarding, and I love being a part of the process,' said Lyons.

For more than 70 years, JD Bank home lenders have brought their resources and knowledge to help local people purchase a home, including Conventional Mortgages, Rural Development, FHA and VA Loans, and Construction Loans. Our construction loans include land, interim and permanent financing. JD Bank will take you from buying the property, through building your dream home, and after completion, into the permanent financing for your home.

About JD Bank

Founded in 1947, JD Bank, Louisiana's Community Bank, offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. JD Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jdbank.comor call 800-789-5159. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender

Disclaimer

Jeff Davis Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
