JD BANCSHARES INC.

JD BANCSHARES INC.

(JDVB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/29 10:54:38 am
49.49 USD   -1.02%
05:20pJD BANCSHARES : Bank is grateful for service of Victor “Vic” Stelly
PU
2020JD BANCSHARES : Declares 10% Stock Dividend
PU
2020JD BANC : OTC Markets Group Welcomes JD Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX
PR
JD Bancshares : Bank is grateful for service of Victor "Vic" Stelly

01/04/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Jennings, LA - JD Bank is saddened by the deaths of Board Member, Victor 'Vic' Stelly and his wife, Terry, on December 26, 2020. A lifelong community servant, Stelly joined the Board of Directors of both JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank in June 1999. During his 21 year board tenure, he actively served on several board committees and was the board liaison to our Advisory Board in Moss Bluff. Prior to being elected to the corporate Boards, Vic served as a member of the Moss Bluff Advisory Board.

'JD Bank has lost a valuable voice and guide on our mission of community banking, but we have lost dear friends in Vic and Terry. Our loss is small compared to that of the Stelly family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them,' said Dan L. Donald, Chairman of the Board, JD Bank and JD Bancshares, Inc.

'Vic Stelly was a visionary and valued leader; not only here at the Bank, but also at the state and community levels,' said Bruce W. Elder, JD Bank President & CEO. 'His contributions and insights will leave a lasting impact on JD Bank and we are grateful for his service to our organization.'

About JD Bank

Founded in 1947, JD Bank, Louisiana's Community Bank, offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. JD Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jdbank.comor call 800-789-5159. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender

Jeff Davis Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:19:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44,3 M - -
Net income 2019 8,95 M - -
Net cash 2019 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
Yield 2019 4,27%
Capitalization 84,9 M 84,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boyd R. Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan L. Donald Chairman
Dorene Gothreaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Brummett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bavo Gall Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
