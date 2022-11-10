Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9618   KYG8208B1014

JD.COM, INC.

(9618)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-10 am EST
165.80 HKD   -3.66%
11:05aAlibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare
RE
11/09Jd Com : Auto Deepens Partnership with Continental Tires
PU
11/09Jd Com : Technology Sets Mortgage Loan Example with Biological Assets as Collateral
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare

11/10/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A delivery worker wearing a protective mask rides an electric scooter across a street ahead of Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As Alibaba Group wraps up the world's biggest online shopping festival on Friday, the operative word seems to be flat - potentially flat sales and flat in tone with the Chinese e-commerce giant not even holding its usual gala show.

The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Consumer sentiment is, however, at a low ebb - hit hard by China's stringent COVID curbs and a sharply slowing economy.

Alibaba has also sought for more than a year to play down hype surrounding the event as President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviours.

While Alibaba has said its Tmall marketplace would offer more than 17 million products, 3 million more than last year and that a record-matching 290,000 brands are participating, the festival is set to have its weakest sales growth ever.

A Bain & Co survey ahead of the event found just 24% of respondents planned to spend more this year. In a separate report, U.S. firm Yipit Data said transactions on Alibaba's Tmall during the Oct. 24-31 presales period, during which shoppers can put down deposits on items, were flat from last year.

Citi analysts said this week they were conservatively forecasting gross merchandise value (GMV) for the event to range between 545 billion yuan and 560 billion yuan ($75-77 billion), growth of 0.9% to 3.6%.

"While promotional campaigns have kicked off with decent buzz on consumer demand over the past week, we are cautious; spending sentiment is likely to remain soft," Citi's Alicia Yap wrote, citing disruptions to economic activity due to COVID curbs and rising job insecurity.

That compares with an 8.5% rise in GMV last year and a 26% jump in 2020. Before 2020, the festival was a one-day event.

But Citi predicts rival e-commerce giant JD.com, which also holds a Singles Day shopping event, to fare somewhat better as it is strong in consumer electronics and home appliance offerings which are expected to remain popular.

JD's GMV growth is likely to slow to between 4.6% and 8.9% compared to 28.6% last year, it said.

GALA GONE

This year is the first time that Alibaba won't host either a celebrity gala show, which in the past has featured appearances from Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift, or an event on Nov. 11 that culminates in a countdown to the final GMV tally.

The cancellations were due to COVID curbs, it said, although similar events have been held online in the past two years.

Singles Day has also had contend with the absence of one its two live-streaming mega sales gurus, Viya, who has been offline since being fined for tax evasion. Alibaba also decided not to feature the other, Li Jiaqi, in its marketing for its event.

Brands told Reuters they were being realistic about this year's prospects.

"The platform has definitely tried to cool down the expectations from brands," said Mauro Maggioni, Asia Pacific chief executive at high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose.

Alibaba has said loyal and VIP customers will be key to the event this year and that it is also focusing on developing merchants' loyalty programmes. Alibaba's membership program has more than 25 million members who spend an average of 57,000 yuan ($8,000) annually on its platforms.

"Alibaba has tried to make (the event) less about just dropping prices," said Mark Tanner, chief executive of Shanghai-based consultancy, China Skinny.

"But it seems most consumers, particularly in the current environment, just want cheaper goods."

($1 = 7.2431 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Brenda Goh and Edwina Gibbs)

By Casey Hall


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.55% 63 Delayed Quote.-47.01%
JD.COM, INC. -3.66% 165.8 Delayed Quote.-39.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.27% 7.17707 Delayed Quote.13.79%
All news about JD.COM, INC.
11:05aAlibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare
RE
11/09Jd Com : Auto Deepens Partnership with Continental Tires
PU
11/09Jd Com : Technology Sets Mortgage Loan Example with Biological Assets as Collateral
PU
11/04Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/04U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
RE
11/04Chinese Companies' US-Listed Shares Rise Amid Hopes for Easing COVID-19 Policy
MT
11/04JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 18, 2022
GL
11/04Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
DJ
11/03Jd Com : Luxury brands make debut amid JD.com Singles' Day Grand Promotion
PU
10/28Barclays Adjusts Price Target on JD.com to $59 From $66, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 064 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2022 8 542 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 13 928 M 13 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 480 B 66 301 M 66 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 307,58 CNY
Average target price 558,35 CNY
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-39.49%66 301
AMAZON.COM, INC.-48.33%878 770
JD.COM, INC.-39.40%66 301
COUPANG, INC.-44.55%28 779
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.24%21 295
ETSY, INC.-56.63%11 935