  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9618   KYG8208B1014

JD.COM, INC.

(9618)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-11 am EST
192.50 HKD   +16.10%
12:27aChinese brands outnumber foreign names among Singles Day best-sellers
RE
11/11Alibaba keeps low profile again on China's Singles Day
AQ
11/11Chinese Travel, Consumption Stocks Rise as Beijing Eases Covid Rules
DJ
Chinese brands outnumber foreign names among Singles Day best-sellers

11/12/2022 | 12:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: An advertisement promoting Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival is pictured in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese consumers clutched their wallets tight in this year's Singles Day and continued seeking relatively economical home brands over pricier expensive labels, as strict COVID-19 curbs and economic uncertainty weighed on the shopping extravaganza.

From the evening of Oct. 31 through Thursday, more than 2,000 items generated sales exceeding 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) each on Tmall marketplace, more than half of them Chinese brands, according to data from the platform owned by e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba said Singles Day sales were in line with last year, when gross merchandise value rose 8.5%, the lowest since the company started the shopping event in 2009. For the first time, Alibaba did not announce sales data this year.

The shopping festival, which has expanded from a one-day online event into a lengthy spree, is seen as a barometer for consumer sentiment in the world's second-biggest economy.

Best-sellers this year included Chinese home appliance makers such as Haier, Midea and sportswear brand Anta, as well as international names such as Apple, L'Oreal and Nike.

Appliances outpaced other categories, while apparel remained the biggest drag, according to data by research firm YipitData on the pre-event period when shoppers can put down deposits on items.

COVID CURBS SPUR HOME ENTERTAINMENT, CAMPING

Despite of the rise of new domestic brands in the past few years, foreign brands still enjoy huge reputational advantages in sectors where product quality or safety are top considerations, said Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

Alibaba rival JD.com said that in the 28 hours from 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, Chinese brands accounted for 80% of the sales of the top 20 brands.

Cooke said this did not reflect a domestic dominance of the entire market, though, as JD.com is especially strong in high-value consumer electronics such as computers and smartphones, where Chinese makers have long held sway in the local market.

Repeated COVID lockdowns in cities across China drove consumers to spend on improving life quality at home.

Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for appliances with specific functions, said JD.com. Sales of televisions with gaming functions jumped more than 180% in the 28-hour Singles Day period that JD.com reports from a year earlier, while high-end floor washers surged 400%.

Sales of TCL TVs, Dyson hair driers and Midea refrigerators doubled, JD.com said.

People also wanted to entertain themselves: RTX gaming computer sales rose 75%, Microsoft Xbox more than tripled and XR glasses spiked 530% on JD.com.

Camping-related sales were strong as an outdoor trend continued, with sales of portable power stations soaring 10-fold on JD.com.

($1 = 7.1066 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 12.38% 70.8 Delayed Quote.-40.45%
APPLE INC. 1.93% 149.7 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
JD.COM, INC. 16.10% 192.5 Delayed Quote.-29.74%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.70% 247.11 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. 6.19% 45.63 End-of-day quote.-38.18%
NIKE, INC. 6.63% 106.09 Delayed Quote.-40.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.87% 7.08953 Delayed Quote.11.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 064 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2022 8 542 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 14 196 M 14 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 61,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 543 B 76 404 M 76 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 80,1%
