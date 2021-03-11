Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(9618)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/10
341.4 HKD   +4.40%
JD com : China's JD.com quarterly revenue rises 31% on e-retail strength

03/11/2021 | 06:08am EST
A JD.com sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc reported a 31% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as more shoppers flocked to its website on the back of a broader shift to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While China has largely emerged from coronavirus lockdowns with most businesses resuming production, JD.com's domestic consumers continue to shop online for everything from daily groceries to luxury products.

The Beijing-based company's net revenue rose to 224.3 billion yuan ($34.58 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimate of 219.73 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to 24.33 billion yuan from 3.63 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.4868 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 210 M 3 881 M 3 881 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 887 M 12 887 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 901 B 138 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,92 CNY
Last Close Price 581,09 CNY
Spread / Highest target 89,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-0.18%138 451
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.96%1 539 720
JD.COM, INC.1.85%138 451
WAYFAIR INC.41.09%32 111
ETSY, INC.16.23%25 957
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.26%17 290
