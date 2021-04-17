Log in
    9618   KYG8208B1014

JD.COM, INC.

(9618)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Used electronics trading platform Aihuishou to raise up to $1 billion in U.S. IPO - sources

04/17/2021 | 09:57pm EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese secondhand electronics trading platform Aihuishou is aiming to raise $500 million to $1 billion in a U.S. initial public offering by early June, said two people with direct knowledge.

The 10-year-old company, backed by online retailer JD.Com Inc, is targeting a valuation of $4 billion to $5 billion in the float, said the people.

Aihuishou has hired Bank of America and Goldman Sachs to work on the IPO and plans to file around mid-May, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

The company and the two banks declined to comment.

Aihuishou recycles second-hand mobile phones, computers, laptops, cameras and other electronics products from individuals and corporations and resells them on its website and apps, as well as offline stores in 140 cities, according to its website.

The company aims to attract investors with its environmental, social and governance (ESG)-friendly business nature, said one of the people.

It also counts International Finance Corporation and Tiger Global as investors, the website shows.

JD.Com disclosed in 2019 it would merge its own Paipai secondhand business into Aihuishou with certain exclusive traffic resources for the next five years, and additionally invest $20 million in cash in exchange for a non-controlling interest in the company.

In February, Aihuishou completed a $200 million pre-IPO fundraising in which JD.Com, its biggest shareholder, also invested, according to one of the people. The company declined to comment on the fundraising.

Chinese IPOs in the United States have been worth about $4.3 billion so far in 2021, according to Refinitiv.

There was $12.03 billion worth of deals in 2020, the data showed.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, additional reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Kane Wu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.06% 39.15 Delayed Quote.29.17%
JD.COM, INC. 0.66% 303 End-of-day quote.-11.40%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.11% 342.31 Delayed Quote.29.81%
All news about JD.COM, INC.
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 245 M 3 872 M 3 872 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 837 M 12 837 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 776 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 709,12 CNY
Last Close Price 502,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-11.40%119 547
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.75%1 711 838
JD.COM, INC.-11.84%119 547
WAYFAIR INC.42.21%33 359
ETSY, INC.23.26%27 730
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.51%15 418
