Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce group JD.com said on Monday it is in the "very preliminary stages" of evaluating a possible offer for British electricals retailer Currys.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
