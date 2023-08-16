Retailers and other consumer companies sank, led by consumer discretionary shares as traders assessed earnings from some of America's largest retailers for insights into the strength of consumer spending.

Target said shopper backlash over its Pride Month collection, as well as cautious consumers, pushed sales sharply lower in the most recent quarter. The retailer said it expected sales to decline again in the current quarter and lowered its profit goal for the full year. Shares rose as the quarterly earnings were better than Wall Street feared.

Meanwhile, TJX shares rose 4% after the discount retailer and parent to Marshalls, HomeGoods and TJ Maxx stores swept past estimates for the second quarter and raised its guidance.

JD.com said net profit rose in the second quarter, driven by higher revenue.

In deal news, supermarket chain Aldi agreed to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket from Southeastern Grocers. The acquisition is part of a larger divestiture by Southeastern Grocers and includes about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The financial terms of the two private companies' agreement weren't disclosed.

In economic news, new home construction rose 3.9% in July as builders sought to fill Americans' need for homes. Housing starts rose to a 1.45 million annual pace from 1.4 million in June, the government said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates rose for the third week in a row to their highest level since October 2022, as the U.S. economy shows signs of resilience.

The 30-year was averaging at 7.16% in mid-August, which pushed down demand for mortgages to the lowest level since February.

