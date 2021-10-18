Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
GSSC: JD Logistics to Invest RMB 1 Billion for Green Supply Chain and Adopt Thousands of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

10/18/2021 | 01:02am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

JD Logistics announced that it will invest RMB 1 billion yuan in "Green Stream Initiative," its green supply chain project, during the sixth Global Smart Supply Chain summit held on Oct. 18. The company expects its carbon efficiency to be increased by 35% within five years.

As the first logistics company in China to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2019, JD Logistics will halve its carbon emissions by 2030 as compared to 2019.

[Link]Yui Yu, CEO of JD Logistics

JD Logistics advocated during the summit to collaborate with up- and downstream partners to promote the application of more recyclable packages and new energy vehicles, and transform the supply chain operations and management with digital technology.

The company will also open its logistics material lab to the public to incubate innovative projects to drive the development of environmental protection materials.

During the summit, JD Logistics also announced the 5.0 version of its Level-4 autonomous delivery vehicle.

With a new design, the vehicle is equipped with an upgraded radar and a wider angle camera that can check the environment without blind area. Supporting IP67, the 5.0 version autonomous vehicle can run amidst rain and fog. Moreover, the speed has been accelerated to 5m/s from 3m/s, and can be managed, monitored and fixed remotely.

In the next two to three years, JD Logistics will apply thousands of autonomous delivery vehicles.

Yui Yu, CEO of JD Logistics, explains that JD Logistics' integrated supply chain and logistics service will provide not only the solution for strategic planning but also execution, in addition to all the support for network building and operations.

As of June 30, 2021, the number of external integrated supply chain customers reached over 59,000. This August, JD Logistics began helping Volvo Cars to upgrade the auto aftermarket supply chain. Smart replenishment based on big data will be enabled for the streamlining of inventory management. Volvo's spare parts warehouses will be extended from 4 to 8 after the upgrade, with an expected improvement of the delivery lead time to over 50% of its dealers.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
