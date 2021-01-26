Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD Big Data: The Who, What and Where of Chinese Readers

01/26/2021 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

What books are Chinese people reading, and when and where do they read? To find answers to these questions, JD Big Data Research Institute studied the vast data of JD Books, JD's book sales department, and revealed a number of interesting findings.

The report launched on Jan. 19 in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency, China's largest news agency in the form of an online trivia gamewhere readers can test their knowledge and receive more information about reading habits.

'We looked at consumption data for the past ten years on JD Books,' said Fei Lu, senior researcher of the institute. 'We hope our findings will help people better understand their own reading behaviors and guide them to more books that are suitable and helpful for them.'

Below are some key findings of people in different reading scenarios:

On the subway

Middle school students and young professionals turn out to be earnest book-reading subway commuters, according to JD's big data.

Foreign language learning books are one of young people's favorites, accounting for more than 31% of buyers.

Office workers read a lot of success books, with male users buying 1.5 times more than female users. Meanwhile, office workers also consume more psychology-related books (61%) than other age groups possibly to strike a balance in life.

On the Plane

Business people waste no time, often reading management books on the plane. In addition, JD's data shows that people between 26 to 35 years-old make up more than half of the management books consumers on JD.com.

Taking flight also gives time for many mothers to read books on parenting. Women bought more than 76% of books in this category.

In the Library

While kids are thirsty for all kinds of knowledge, with sales of children books ranking second in the overall list of book sales on JD.com, adults are busy taking examinations. Data shows that people between 26 to 35 years-old bought more than 50% of examination-related books for adults.

The real pensive thinkers, however, appear to be those aged above 56, as they are the group of consumers who bought more philosophy books than any other age groups.

In the Coffee Shop

In terms of reading hobbies, the book consumption data generally reflected certain gender stereotypes: male users bought more books on success, management, IT and internet, while female users prefer more books on youth literature.

Among the readers of economics books, there are twice as many men as women. When it comes to painting books, both genders are almost the same.

In Bed

JD's big data shows that the peak hour for e-book reading is 9-10 p.m. Books on investment, management, literature and leisure are the most popular during this period.

Besides school related books, teenagers also like to read novels before going to sleep. For smaller kids, reading for them is always a good way to put them to bed. Data shows that more than 20% of users between 26 to 35 years-old have ordered children books online.

Over 10 years of its development since 2010, JD Books has grown to be China's leading e-commerce platform of selling books, with a comprehensive reading offerings of books, e-books, reading software and hardware, knowledge services and more.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
08:12aJD BIG DATA : The Who, What and Where of Chinese Readers
PU
08:03aJD COM : Deutsche Bank Starts JD.com at Buy With $114 Price Target
MT
07:46aECOMMERCE REPORT : Chinese Consumers Increasingly Motivated by Health-Consciousn..
PU
01/25JD COM : Health Won 2 Domestic Awards
PU
01/25JD COM : Bernstein Starts JD.com at Outperform With $120 Price Target
MT
01/25JD COM : Themed Calendars Gain Popularity among Consumers
PU
01/25JD COM : New, Fashionable PPE on JD.com
PU
01/25JD COM : In China and Abroad, ‘Silver Economy' Booms
PU
01/25JD COM : SEVEN FRESH Prepares CNY Meals for Customers
PU
01/22REMOTE ORDERS SPIKE AHEAD OF CHINESE : Customers in Lower-Tier Cities Sho &helli..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 250 M 3 902 M 3 902 M
Net cash 2020 89 116 M 13 772 M 13 772 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 988 B 152 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 668,75 CNY
Last Close Price 637,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.11.92%152 477
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.14%1 652 768
WAYFAIR INC.30.35%30 299
ETSY, INC.17.37%26 329
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.38%12 519
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL18.12%9 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ