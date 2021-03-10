Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 07:21:27 am
89.05 USD   -0.54%
07:05aJD DATA : Prosperous Consumer Trends in Lower-tier Markets
PU
05:52aJD COM  : Decathlon Launches Flagship Store on JD
PU
05:31aJD : Supporting Rural Revitalization will be a Long-Term Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD Data: Prosperous Consumer Trends in Lower-tier Markets

03/10/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron

JD Big Data Research Institute and Chinese data services enterprise Tianyancha partnered to release a report on lower-tier markets trends on Mar. 9, 2021. The report comes just as rural revitalization is front and center in China's annual Two Sessions meeting.

Here are a few highlights:

Looking at stats from just after the Chinese New Year holiday, only 47% of people who took trains from tier 1-2 cities to 3-6 tier cities bought return tickets after the festival period. The figure reached 82% for people who bought air tickets. Among the reasons for this trend are that people staggered their visits or prolonged time spent at home before returning. Another possibility, however, is that they are planning to stay and work in their hometowns.

This is indicated by a piece of data: One week before the Spring Festival, among local orders placed by consumers under age 45 in lower-tier markets, shopping frequency was 1.5 times higher after the Spring Festival than the two weeks before it. The main categories for high frequency purchases included work and production related items, home furnishing and decoration, auto and more.

Another indication of the fact that conditions in people's hometowns in lower-tier markets is improving is the reduction in the number of migrant children enrolled in tier 1 and 2 cities, despite the fact that enrollment of primary school-age students across the country has continued to rise since 2016. This is further verified by consumption data from JD regarding children's books.

A comparison of children's books and auxiliary teaching materials consumption across the country, in particular the annual order data from February 2016-2021, indicates that the growth rate of remote orders (where the sender and recipient city are different) in lower-tier cities have seen a downward trend, only increasing sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, the growth rate of local orders in this category in mid-to-lower tier markets has increased maintained a high growth rate, and the demand for these products in lower-tier markets has been at its highest in the last five years. This is an indication that in recent years more migrant workers have moved their children's future education plans from the big cities to their hometowns, possibly also reflecting an overall improvement in the employment opportunities available closer to home.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
07:05aJD DATA : Prosperous Consumer Trends in Lower-tier Markets
PU
05:52aJD COM  : Decathlon Launches Flagship Store on JD
PU
05:31aJD : Supporting Rural Revitalization will be a Long-Term Project
PU
05:23aOPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results This W..
MT
04:47aJD COM  : Asia No.1 Boosts Economic Development of Rural Area
PU
03/09JD COM  : Couriers Bring Parcels to Remote Village in Chongqing
PU
03/09MARKET CHATTER : JD.com Likely to Withdraw Fintech Unit's Shanghai IPO
MT
03/08JD COM  : Correction to JD Needs to Move Fast With Logistics IPO Article on Marc..
DJ
03/08MARKET CHATTER : JD Logistics to Form Express Delivery JV with China State Railw..
MT
03/08JD COM  : Wang Feng's Livestream On JD Attracts 1.1m Views
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 210 M 3 874 M 3 874 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 862 M 12 862 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 903 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,92 CNY
Last Close Price 582,54 CNY
Spread / Highest target 89,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.1.85%138 760
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.36%1 542 343
WAYFAIR INC.41.09%33 001
ETSY, INC.16.23%26 066
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.85%17 146
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.24%13 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ