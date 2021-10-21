Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD Demonstrates 6 National Pavilions in Tianjin: One Step Closer to Int'l Products

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Mengyang He

On October 20, JD Worldwide demonstrated 6 National Pavilions from Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Peru, Germany, Finland, and Belgium during the 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit and Haihe International Consumption Carnival in Tianjin.

The 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit and Haihe International Consumption Carnival

JD Worldwide National Pavilions are committed to creating a platform where local products from a variety of countries can be showcased to the Chinese consumer market. Since the inception of National Pavilions in 2020, JD Worldwide has worked with a dozen countries, building a bridge between overseas products and the Chinese market.

During the JD 618 Grand Promotion in 2021, the sales of JD Worldwide National Pavilions increased by more than 180% year-on-year. As JD Worldwide continues to cooperate with countries from Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Oceania, more National Pavilions are expected to continue to bring local authentic and high-quality products to Chinese consumers.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
10/20JD COM : Opens Pre-Singles Day Shopping Event Earlier
MT
10/19KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY : China Fines Douyin, Kuaishou For Publishing JD.com's Micro Loan Ad
MT
10/19JD Logistics Pledges $156 Million to Build Green Supply Chain
MT
10/18JD Logistics Targets 100 Planes by 2030 to Boost Cross-Border Cargo Capability
MT
10/18JD COM : Logistics Spotlights Air Cargo and Automated Warehouses for Global Expansion
PU
10/18Dada Group and JD.Com Launch Nearby Tab on JD.Com App Homepage
CI
10/18JD COM : Getting Geared up for 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion
PU
10/18GSSC : JD Logistics to Invest RMB 1 Billion for Green Supply Chain and Adopt Thousands of ..
PU
10/14JD COM : Seven Ways to Facilitate Elderly People in China
PU
10/14CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Yet to Secure Buyer For Remaining Anbang Assets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 951 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 6 763 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 18 133 M 18 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 849 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 320 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 546,84 CNY
Average target price 628,95 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-2.70%132 756
AMAZON.COM, INC.5.75%1 729 525
ETSY, INC.31.03%29 508
WAYFAIR INC.9.78%25 756
ALLEGRO.EU SA-41.79%12 835
MOMO.COM INC.262.64%11 428