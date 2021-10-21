JD Demonstrates 6 National Pavilions in Tianjin: One Step Closer to Int'l Products

by Mengyang He

On October 20, JD Worldwide demonstrated 6 National Pavilions from Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Peru, Germany, Finland, and Belgium during the 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit and Haihe International Consumption Carnival in Tianjin.

JD Worldwide National Pavilions are committed to creating a platform where local products from a variety of countries can be showcased to the Chinese consumer market. Since the inception of National Pavilions in 2020, JD Worldwide has worked with a dozen countries, building a bridge between overseas products and the Chinese market.

During the JD 618 Grand Promotion in 2021, the sales of JD Worldwide National Pavilions increased by more than 180% year-on-year. As JD Worldwide continues to cooperate with countries from Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Oceania, more National Pavilions are expected to continue to bring local authentic and high-quality products to Chinese consumers.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)