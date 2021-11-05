Log in
JD Fresh Launches over 70 MSC Certified Sustainable Seafood Products

11/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Mengyang He

On October 28, JD Fresh launched more than 70 sustainable seafood products with MSC blue ecolabel (MSC states as Marine Stewardship Council) at the MSC sustainable seafood event in the conjunction to 26th Annual China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao, Shandong province. Guests from the Embassies of Canada and Denmark to China, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) and Norwegian Seafood Council shared the overview and best practices of the international sustainable fishing industry at the event.

MSC Certified Manila Clams

Featuring the MSC ecolabel, JD's newly launched over 70 seafood products are a result of the partnership with the MSC. Being an international non-profit organization established to address the problem of unsustainable fishing and safeguard seafood supplies for the future. According to Yan An, the representative of MSC China Program, seafood products with MSC ecolabel are estimated to have an annual retails value of US$ 12.9 billion (Year 2020), which provides a great foundation for the development of the sustainable fishing industry in the global market.

Yu Zhao, Managing Director of Seafood and Aquatic Products at JD Fresh

According to Yu Zhao, Managing Director of Seafood and Aquatic Products at JD Fresh, JD Fresh has sustained a compound annual growth rate of over 100% since its establishment in 2016, leading the industry in the Chinese market. In addition, its domestic cold chain coverage reached 83% in 2021, and its strict quality control and traceability system ensures food safety.

Yu Zhao also noted that as JD Fresh will offer more seafood products from MSC-certified sustainable fisheries in the future, the MSC ecolabel seafood products will help JD Fresh build a sustainable supply chain, standardize the sales of sustainable seafood, and raise awareness of marine conservation and green consumption for customers at large.

(hemengyang5@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
