MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/25 04:00:00 pm
74.67 USD   +2.68%
JD Health Lodges Application for Hong Kong IPO

09/27/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

The healthcare arm of JD.com Inc. has filed an application for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, a little more than three months after JD.com raised US$3.8 billion through a listing in the city.

BofA Securities and UBS are among the banks acting as the joint sponsor for JD Health International Inc.'s IPO, according to an application filed by the company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late Sunday.

JD Health didn't disclose the size of the offering nor the timing of the IPO launch.

Hong Kong's IPO market has been active in recent months, drawing several Chinese companies involved in businesses from pharmaceuticals to property to tobacco.

JD Health is an online healthcare platform and online retail pharmacy provider. More than 150 million users had purchased pharmaceutical and healthcare products or used healthcare services on the platform as of June, the application showed.

JD.com through its unit JD Jiankang, owns an 81.04% stake in JD Health.

For the six months ended June 30, JD Health had revenue of 8.78 billion yuan (US$1.29 billion) compared with CNY4.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital needs and business development.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 2.68% 74.67 Delayed Quote.111.95%
UBS GROUP AG -2.97% 9.678 Delayed Quote.-20.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.8215 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 730 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2020 22 561 M 3 307 M 3 307 M
Net cash 2020 81 910 M 12 007 M 12 007 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 795 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 553,94 CNY
Last Close Price 509,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.111.95%116 523
AMAZON.COM, INC.67.50%1 550 319
WAYFAIR INC.225.04%28 020
ETSY, INC.167.00%14 114
MONOTARO CO., LTD.76.87%12 158
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL51.78%9 584
