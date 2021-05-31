Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD Logistics CEO Eyes External Business Growth: Financial Times

05/31/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ling Cao

JD Logistics (JDL) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) on Friday, May 28 with the ticker 2618.HK. JD Logistics CEO Yui Yu is confident the company's external business will continue its rapid rise, he told the Financial Times (FT).

According to FT, JDL's external customer base maintained a triple digit growth rate in the first quarter.

'In the future, JD Logistics will take 'driving superior efficiency and sustainability for the global supply chain' as its mission and use its technology-driven integrated supply chain to maximize its support of the real economy and the development of new businesses, and continue to provide clients with a high quality experience, and enable them to enjoy the most trustworthy service. We will also work with our partners to reduce social logistics costs and drive efficiency improvement for business and society,' Yu said in his remarks during the ceremony today at JD's headquarters in Beijing.

An executive from one of JDL's important partners, Skechers, told FT that JDL's services are both efficient and priced well.

The Skechers executive was among the representatives who participated in JDL's gong-ringing listing ceremony on stage, a group that included JDL's customers, clients, and frontline employees.

Skechers started its cooperation with JDL in 2019. JDL helped the U.S. lifestyle leader optimize its warehousing network planning and the inter-regional merchandise distribution for Skechers' e-commerce business in China.

As a result, Skechers' weighted average fulfillment costs were reduced by 11%, and its weighted average delivery time in China was reduced by approximately five hours.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
12:11aMARKET CHATTER : CMB-backed Digital Healthcare Startup ClouDr Mulls Hong Kong, U..
MT
12:10aJD LOGISTICS CEO EYES EXTERNAL BUSIN : Financial Times
PU
05/30JDT CHIEF ECONOMIST : 2B and 2G as the Next Wave of China's Digitalization
PU
05/30PHOTO GALLERY : A Glance of the New JD E-Space in Hefei
PU
05/28PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (May 22 – May 28)
PU
05/28JD COM  : Launches Shenzhen-Bangkok All-Cargo Charter Flight
PU
05/27JD COM  : Robotic Arm Sounds JDL's HKEX Listing Gong
PU
05/27JD COM  : Logistics Lists on HKEx
PU
05/27JD COM  : The Faces and Voices of the JD Logistics HKEx Listing Ceremony
PU
05/27JD COM  : Logistics Shares Surge 14% in Hong Kong Debut
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 956 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 13 730 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
Net cash 2021 127 B 19 917 M 19 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 728 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 665,91 CNY
Last Close Price 470,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-15.88%114 382
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.04%1 625 471
WAYFAIR INC.35.75%31 941
ETSY, INC.-7.41%20 938
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.93%16 282
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.10%11 616