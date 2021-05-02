Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD Logistics Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO

05/02/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, has filed a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list its logistics business.

The company has appointed BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and UBS among the banks to advise on the initial public offering of JD Logistics Inc., a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

JD Logistics didn't disclose the amount it intends to raise or the timing of the IPO.

If successful, it will the second such listing by the e-commerce giant of its various businesses.

Late last year, the company listed its unit JD Health International Inc., an online health-care business and raised over $3.4 billion.

JD.com's IPO plan is the latest in a string of multi-billion deals that are happening in Hong Kong, many involving Chinese technology startups or other companies catering to China's increasingly affluent consumers.

According to the draft prospectus, the company's revenue for January-September of 2020 rose to 49.5 billion yuan ($7.65 billion) from CNY34.6 billion in the April-December period of 2019.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-21 1942ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.66% 121 End-of-day quote.-19.33%
JD.COM, INC. -0.60% 77.36 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.28% 348.45 Delayed Quote.32.13%
UBS GROUP AG -1.38% 13.925 Delayed Quote.11.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.4683 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:42pJD Logistics Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
06:57aJD COM  : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of jd logistics, inc. on the ma..
PU
04/30JD COM  : Record date for annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
04/30WRC CONNECTED 2021 : JD Welcomes Retail Fragmentation
PU
04/30JD COM  : Chatbot Lifesaving Program Selected as AI Application Example
PU
04/30PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 24 – Apr. 30)
PU
04/30JD COM  : Opens First SEVEN FRESH in Shenzhen
PU
04/29China Orders Tencent, 12 Others to Rectify Fintech Operations Under Antimonop..
MT
04/29MARKET CHATTER : JD.com's Logistics Arm Passes Listing Hearing in Hong Kong
MT
04/29Correction to Chinese Regulation Article
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 938 B 145 B 145 B
Net income 2021 15 090 M 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 315 M 19 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 773 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 701,01 CNY
Last Close Price 500,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-11.99%119 439
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.58%1 747 984
WAYFAIR INC.30.89%30 655
ETSY, INC.11.74%25 266
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.36%15 698
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.29%12 680
