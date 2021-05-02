JD Logistics Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO

By P.R. Venkat



JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, has filed a draft prospectus with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list its logistics business.

The company has appointed BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and UBS among the banks to advise on the initial public offering of JD Logistics Inc., a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

JD Logistics didn't disclose the amount it intends to raise or the timing of the IPO.

If successful, it will the second such listing by the e-commerce giant of its various businesses.

Late last year, the company listed its unit JD Health International Inc., an online health-care business and raised over $3.4 billion.

JD.com's IPO plan is the latest in a string of multi-billion deals that are happening in Hong Kong, many involving Chinese technology startups or other companies catering to China's increasingly affluent consumers.

According to the draft prospectus, the company's revenue for January-September of 2020 rose to 49.5 billion yuan ($7.65 billion) from CNY34.6 billion in the April-December period of 2019.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-21 1942ET