JD News Roundup Vol. 15: JD Ranks 59th on Fortune 500

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

JD Cracks Top 100 in Global Fortune 500

For the first time, JD.com has been ranked in the Top 100 of the latest Fortune Global 500 released on August 2, 2021, rising 43 places in one year-and continuing to be one of the world's leading companies in the internet services and retailing industry.

Fortune writes of JD: 'With nearly 500 million customers, JD.com's revenue soared 40% to $32 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the previous year, buoyed by resurgent demand from Chinese customers emerging from the pandemic and new partnerships with popular brands like Starbucks and sports retailer Decathlon.'

JD RETAIL

BVLGARI partners with JD in Innovative Cooperation Model

JD.com and LVMH's luxury brand BVLGARI, established in 1884, have launched an innovative cooperation model, as announced on August 2. Through the model customized by JD for BVLGARI, consumers can type in 'BVLGARI' or the brand's related products in the search bar in the JD app, and then enter BVLGARI's official JD mini program to enjoy the brand's full range of products. It's the first time the Italian luxury brand has ever worked with an online third-party platform.

'JD Luxury has rich experience in providing tailored solutions for luxury brands,' said Kevin Jiang, president of International Fashion and Lifestyle. 'The cooperation between BVLGARI and JD through a customized and innovative model is a brand new exploration for both of us, and both sides will explore in-depth cooperation in the future to enhance the consumer experience and better meet the personalized needs of consumers while purchasing luxury goods online.'

JD Spotlights E-Sports at ChinaJoy Expo

JD launched its biggest ever 3,000-square-meter exhibition at the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, a.k.a ChinaJoy2021, which took place from July 30 to August 2 in Shanghai. The exhibit was designed to showcase the latest gaming industry trends, what motivates China's Gen-Z consumers, as well as the tremendous marketing opportunities arising from these developments, according to JD's planning team for ChinaJoy.

The company's Big Data Institute also released a new report highlighting several trends in China's e-sports industry, including the rise of female gamers (with 40% of Nintendo consoles purchased by women); rapidly increasing market penetration in lower-tier cities; and strong growth across all categories in the industry.

JD LOGISTICS

JDL Self-developed Drones Played Role in Henan Flood Relief

Although flooding conditions in China's Henan province have calmed, we are proud of JD's logistics teams and couriers who sprung into action during the worst of the disaster. Go behind the scenes of the account of one JDL employee who traveled 10 hours in a truck to deploy JD's self-developed logistics drone in the delivery of emergency supplies to stranded workers.

Auto Giant Geely to Leverage JD's Supply Chain

JD and Geely signed a partnership agreement on Jul. 26 stating that the automotive company will leverage JD.com's integrated supply chain abilities for its business and cooperate in supply chain consulting, intelligent forecasting, omni-channel warehousing, internal logistics, smart warehousing, commercial vehicle technology opening-up and more.

JD TECHNOLOGY

JD Cloud Awarded for Low-Carbon Efforts

JD Cloud won an innovation award for its low-carbon data center in Suqian of Jiangsu province and has been certified as an excellent carbon disclosure internet and tech company, in the latest evaluation of data centers' carbon emission performance organized by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and others on July 13.

'The fast development of digital transformation in many industries has driven up energy consumption for data centers,' said Liqiang Gao, president of JD Cloud. 'We have been adopting technological innovation and clean energy in operating JD's data centers across China to go digital and green in our carbon reduction efforts.'

