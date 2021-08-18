JD News Roundup Vol. 17: Chinese Valentine's Day, Sephora Partnership and More

Welcome to volume 17 (August 9 - August 15) of our 2021 weekly digest. Here we consolidate a selection of JD news and give context on why it matters. If you have any questions or topics you are hoping we will explore, please email press@jd.com.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

JD RETAIL

Chinese Valentine's Day becomes primary driver for gift economy

Purchases of skincare, cosmetic products and jewelry have driven Chinese Valentine's Day (August 14) to become the biggest driver of China's gift economy, among all domestic shopping festivals. The search term 'send gifts' skyrocketed ahead of the holiday, with men under 35 catalyzing sales spikes for a variety of women's products purchased as gifts.

Additionally, JD's data revealed diverging attitudes toward luxury products between age groups, including a strong emphasis on packaging from younger consumers. Read more about our findings here.

JDDJ partners with Sephora to offer 1-hour delivery

Dada Group, China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced that JD Daojia (JDDJ) and Sephora China, the world's leading beauty retailer under LVMH, have established a close partnership to provide more consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services. When consumers order via the JDDJ app, beauty products will be delivered from the nearest Sephora store within one hour.

The move marks a new milestone for JDDJ in further expanding reach beyond grocery to provide consumers with more high-quality beauty products.

Victoria's Secret opens flagship store on JD.com

Victoria's Secret, the world's leading specialty retailer of intimate apparel, announced the launch of an official flagship store on JD.com on Aug 8 to bring its classic bras, panties, lingerie and T-shirts to JD.com's consumers.

JD LOGISTICS

JD and Volvo to partner on supply chain

In a new partnership announced August 10, JD Logistics and Volvo Cars will collaborate in building the supply chain service of the middle and high-end auto aftermarket, jointly working on the warehousing and transportation networks of Volvo's auto spare parts supply in China and more. Delivery lead time for Volvo's auto spare parts warehouses is expected to improve for over 50% of dealers, thanks to smart replenishment based on JD's big data. Additionally, Volvo will leverage JD's logistics network to provide doorstep delivery service for car owners who purchase auto accessories and related products at the brands' offline dealerships.

