JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
News 


JD com : Adds New Air Cargo Route to Speed up Delivery Service

10/25/2020 | 04:40am EDT

by Yuchuan Wang

JD launched a new air cargo route from Wuxi to Tianjin to Shenzhen, using freight Boeing 737-300F, which is the third all-cargo aircraft rented by JD Logistics for its air transportation business. The first flight took off on October 25th at 12:00 am. The addition of the new route further accelerates JD's delivery services to customers in China's three key economic areas: the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Area, the Yangtze River Delta and the Great Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

Having 130 cubic meters of space, the cargo aircraft is provided by Zhongyuan Longhao Airlines. Customers in the East China and North China regions will be able to receive their parcels in under 24 hours. For example, a parcel sent from a city in the East China region in the afternoon can be with a customer in Beijing by the next day in the morning.

'Since the beginning of this year, we have been continuously launching air cargo routes,' said Wanyi Zhao, head of express delivery products for JD Logistics' East China region. 'The new Wuxi-Tianjin-Shenzhen flight will better meet the diversified needs of businesses and individuals for fast express delivery during the Singles' Day promotion period.'

Air transportation is a key competitive advantage for the express and logistics industries. JD has partnered with leading air cargo companies including China Southern Airlines, Air China Cargo and China Eastern Airlines. On May 7th this year, JD flew its first all-cargo aircraftfrom Shenzhen to Wuxi, and added the second aircraftduring this year's 618 Grand Promotion for the same route. With more than 60,000 air routes between cities, air delivery services can be operated in 245 cities.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 08:39:03 UTC

