JD com : Adopts Smart Delivery Vehicle in Shijiazhuang

by Yuchuan Wang

JD has rolled out a smart delivery vehicle in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, one of the latest epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Jan. 27th, the smart delivery vehicle packed to capacity drove from JD's Botian delivery station in Shijiazhuang (300 km south of Beijing), and delivered parcels to the community compound 'Nanshixincun' (南石新村).

[Link]

A customer in Shijiazhuang is typing the verification code to pick up his order from the smart delivery vehicle

Due to the epidemic, people in Shijiazhuang are relying even more on e-commerce. Xinyu Yang, the head of the delivery station, said his station has seen an increase of 1,000 parcels each day compared to the normal daily average, 'In the past, each courier delivers about 130 parcels a day, but now they need to deliver nearly 200.'

'What's more, there are some communities are under lockdown, so we've communicated with them to use the smart delivery vehicle to fulfill customers' orders,' Yang added.

The vehicle can be loaded with 24 parcels at a time. Couriers will disinfect the vehicle before it leaves the delivery station. It plans its own route based on autonomous driving technologies, and travels unsupervised to a designated pick up point. Once it arrives, it will make a phone call to the customer and send a message with a verification code to retrieve the orders.

The smart delivery vehicle is a demonstration of JD's level-4 autonomous driving technology on public roads without any human interference. It can automatically identify other vehicles, traffic lights, pedestrian and even pets on the road and avoid them accordingly. In Changshu, Jiangsu province, JD is helping to build a smart city based on autonomous driving.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)