Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/29 04:00:01 pm
88.69 USD   -2.98%
06:24aJD COM : Adopts Smart Delivery Vehicle in Shijiazhuang
PU
06:24aJD COM : Pet Brings Chinese New Year Warmth to Homeless Animals
PU
05:58aJD COM : Two European Jewelry Brands Join JD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Adopts Smart Delivery Vehicle in Shijiazhuang

02/01/2021 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yuchuan Wang

JD has rolled out a smart delivery vehicle in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, one of the latest epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Jan. 27th, the smart delivery vehicle packed to capacity drove from JD's Botian delivery station in Shijiazhuang (300 km south of Beijing), and delivered parcels to the community compound 'Nanshixincun' (南石新村).

[Link]

A customer in Shijiazhuang is typing the verification code to pick up his order from the smart delivery vehicle

Due to the epidemic, people in Shijiazhuang are relying even more on e-commerce. Xinyu Yang, the head of the delivery station, said his station has seen an increase of 1,000 parcels each day compared to the normal daily average, 'In the past, each courier delivers about 130 parcels a day, but now they need to deliver nearly 200.'

'What's more, there are some communities are under lockdown, so we've communicated with them to use the smart delivery vehicle to fulfill customers' orders,' Yang added.

The vehicle can be loaded with 24 parcels at a time. Couriers will disinfect the vehicle before it leaves the delivery station. It plans its own route based on autonomous driving technologies, and travels unsupervised to a designated pick up point. Once it arrives, it will make a phone call to the customer and send a message with a verification code to retrieve the orders.

The smart delivery vehicle is a demonstration of JD's level-4 autonomous driving technology on public roads without any human interference. It can automatically identify other vehicles, traffic lights, pedestrian and even pets on the road and avoid them accordingly. In Changshu, Jiangsu province, JD is helping to build a smart city based on autonomous driving.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:24aJD COM : Adopts Smart Delivery Vehicle in Shijiazhuang
PU
06:24aJD COM : Pet Brings Chinese New Year Warmth to Homeless Animals
PU
05:58aJD COM : Two European Jewelry Brands Join JD
PU
05:32aJD COM : OnePlus Opens Special Brand Area At JD Home Stores
PU
01/31JD AUTO REPORT : Car Sales and Auto Aftermarket to Move Online
PU
01/29JD COM : Movie Director Chuan Lu Produces Mini-Movie for JD ahead of Chinese New..
PU
01/29JD COM : to Rid Ski Enthusiasts of Equipment Woes with New Solution
PU
01/29PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (January 23 – January 29)
PU
01/29JD COM : SEVEN FRESH Provides Same-Day Delivery To Sealed-Off Communities
PU
01/29JD COM : Forms Health Sterilization Alliance with Home Appliance Brands
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 25 528 M 3 951 M 3 951 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 955 M 12 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 883 B 137 B 137 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 688,28 CNY
Last Close Price 569,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.0.90%137 459
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.56%1 608 715
WAYFAIR INC.20.60%28 032
ETSY, INC.11.90%25 103
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.00%12 456
ZOZO, INC.15.06%8 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ