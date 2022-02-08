Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Alcon's Flagship Store Ranks in JD.com's “Top 100 Stores” of 2021

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

Alcon, the world's largest eye care devices company from the United States, was named one of JD.com's "Top 100 Stores" of 2021 on January 11th, after gaining straight-A reporting cards in 26 consecutive rounds of JD's bi-weekly store management examinations within a year.

Every two weeks throughout the year, JD certifies high-performing stores in its marketplace based on 28 customer-experience-oriented criteria including product/service quality, operational status and more, and designates stores that achieve these demanding standards as JD's "Top Stores."

Alcon's flagship store on JD.com with its annual "Top Store" certificate

Since its launch in 2019, Alcon's flagship store on JD.com has offered a wide array of product for vision care, as well as reliable and convenient services to customers in China. Various contact lenses and solutions are available to meet a variety of needs. The store's most popular product is the DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses, which feature water gradient technology. This lens material has a gradual increase in water content approaching 100% water at the surface, so all that touches the eye is a cushion of moisture.

Alcon's flagship store was the first to offer a free trial of contact lenses on JD, which proved to be an effective move to quickly connect with local consumers and expand the market in China. Catering to customers' need for more personalized products, Alcon joined hands with Pop Mart, the trendy collectable art toys brand, for a marketing IP campaign on JD.com last December 15th, which drew over 4 million visitors to its store over the themed day.

Alcon and Pop Mart's joint marketing campaign on JD.com

Aside from products, excellent services are vital for the store's success. Alcon ensures most customers receive their orders within one day by leveraging JD's warehousing and delivery services. At the same time, Alcon's customer care representatives must all complete rigorous training in order to give clear and professional answers to customers' inquires, thereby enhancing users' trust in the online store. Thirdly, Alcon's flagship store has integrated a number of JD's after-sales service functions such as speedy product returns, flash refunds, shipment insurance and other services that guarantee a nice customer experience.

Certified "Top Stores" on JD will be rewarded with more traffic support and other platform resources, according to Xiangying Kong, JD Retail's head of platform ecosystem department, with the goal of improving their operating efficiency and fostering a fair, high-quality, and effective space for premier merchants to thrive.

Alcon China's spokesperson noted that the company plans to strengthen its partnership with JD Retail and JD Health in 2022, delivering new products and better services for vision care among a growing customer base.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:48pJD COM : Alcon's Flagship Store Ranks in JD.com's “Top 100 Stores” of 2021
PU
12:12pWHEN TIGER EMBRACES THE OLYMPICS : JD Report on Spring Festival 2022 Consumption Trends
PU
11:32aJD COM : Cloud Shows Its AI Capability During Chinese Spring Festival Gala 2022
PU
02/03China Logistics Property Gets $1.6 Billion Takeover Bid from JD.com
MT
02/03JD COM : Among FORTUNE 2022 World's Most Admired Companies with Outstanding Social Respons..
PU
02/02JD.com CEO to Donate 62 Million Shares to Charity
MT
02/02Tech Up As Alphabet Rallies, But Meta Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/02JD COM : Named to FORTUNE 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List
PU
01/31JD COM : App Hosted 69.1 Billion Interactions and Gifted $240 Million During the Spring Fe..
PU
01/30JD COM : Chinese New Year Grand Promotion Comes with Huge Carbon Reduction
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 139 M 494 M 494 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 307 M 17 307 M
P/E ratio 2021 275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 740 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 465,15 CNY
Average target price 652,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.4.40%112 939
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.27%1 607 292
ETSY, INC.-38.04%17 199
WAYFAIR INC.-25.65%14 766
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.-9.83%9 035
ZOZO, INC.-14.48%8 000