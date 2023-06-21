Advanced search
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
37.17 USD   -6.73%
06:31aJD.com Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
06/20How generative AI will transform the economy
MS
06/20Wall St eyes lower open as Fed worries weigh; PayPal climbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

06/21/2023 | 06:31am EDT
BEIJING, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:

  1. as a special resolution, THAT the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association (the “Current M&AA”) be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association in the form as attached as Exhibit B to the notice of the annual general meeting of shareholders dated May 22, 2023 (the “Amended M&AA”) for the purposes of, among others, (i) bringing the Current M&AA in line with applicable amendments made to Appendix 3 to Hong Kong Listing Rules; and (ii) making other consequential and housekeeping changes in conjunction with the proposed adoption of the Amended M&AA.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in announcements made on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Sean Zhang
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com

Media Relations
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com 


