Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Auction Keeps Selling Valuable Lots

01/18/2021 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Martin Li

JD Auction has been continuously successfully selling hugely valuable and diversified lots.

One of the latest successful auctions saw assets of Quanzhou Shipyard Co., Ltd. in Fujian province sold at RMB 1.2 billion yuan after 87 bids and 75 delays by three bidders. The premium rate reached 76.9%.

The company's fixed assets, projects under construction and intangible assets were all included in the auction.

The intangible assets include the use rights for five land lots, as well as a 2.06-square kilometer sea area.

According to the relevant laws and regulations of China, it is necessary to obtain the right to use the sea area to engage in maritime navigation, undersea oil exploitation, marine aquaculture, fishing and more.

Among the other hugely valuable lots sold on JD Auction were an RMB 260 milllion yuan hydropower station, an RMB 800 million yuan airline, an RMB 3.8 billion yuan highway and RMB 2.48 billion yuan toll rights.

JD Auction provides both pre-auction and post-auction services, including VR aerial photography, and promotions targeting the most relevant investors.

The recent auctioned lots also included a poplar forest and a silver mine.

(bjlihao3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:19:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:20aJD COM : Auction Keeps Selling Valuable Lots
PU
01/15JD COM : 2021 Chinese New Year Promotion is around the Corner
PU
01/15JD COM : Fresh to Increase Inventory by 300% in Beijing and Hebei
PU
01/15JD COM : Logistics Provides RMB 100M Yuan Subsidies for Employees during CNY
PU
01/15JD COM : Facilitates Smooth Delivery of Traditional Dish 'Buddha Jumps Over the ..
PU
01/15PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (January 9 – January 15)
PU
01/15JD COM : Three Trends of 2020 Business Service Market Reflected by JD Business
PU
01/15JD COM : to Provide Transportation Support for Global Aid to Hebei
PU
01/15JD COM : Selected as a Franz Edelman Award Finalist by INFORMS
PU
01/15JD COM : Delivers Teaching Materials to Kids in Shijiazhuang
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 309 M 3 900 M 3 900 M
Net cash 2020 89 116 M 13 733 M 13 733 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 881 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 663,76 CNY
Last Close Price 568,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-0.15%136 033
AMAZON.COM, INC.-4.69%1 557 561
WAYFAIR INC.32.86%29 834
ETSY, INC.14.90%25 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.76%12 660
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL7.53%8 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ