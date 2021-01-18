JD com : Auction Keeps Selling Valuable Lots

by Martin Li

JD Auction has been continuously successfully selling hugely valuable and diversified lots.

One of the latest successful auctions saw assets of Quanzhou Shipyard Co., Ltd. in Fujian province sold at RMB 1.2 billion yuan after 87 bids and 75 delays by three bidders. The premium rate reached 76.9%.

The company's fixed assets, projects under construction and intangible assets were all included in the auction.

The intangible assets include the use rights for five land lots, as well as a 2.06-square kilometer sea area.

According to the relevant laws and regulations of China, it is necessary to obtain the right to use the sea area to engage in maritime navigation, undersea oil exploitation, marine aquaculture, fishing and more.

Among the other hugely valuable lots sold on JD Auction were an RMB 260 milllion yuan hydropower station, an RMB 800 million yuan airline, an RMB 3.8 billion yuan highway and RMB 2.48 billion yuan toll rights.

JD Auction provides both pre-auction and post-auction services, including VR aerial photography, and promotions targeting the most relevant investors.

The recent auctioned lots also included a poplar forest and a silver mine.

