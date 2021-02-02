Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Aussie Motorcycle Makes Exclusive Debut on JD Auto

02/02/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

KTM launched its 390 ADVENTRE exclusively on JD Auto on Feb. 1. The Austrian motorcycle brand is poised to be the most fashionable New Year offering ahead of China's Spring Festival.

This compact single-cylinder travel-enduro machine has a sporty design, with the comprehensive equipment and proven performance credentials of the KTM ADVENTURE range, which makes it a perfect fit for young consumers.

According to JD's recently released 2021 Auto Consumption Ecosystem Report, people between 26 to 35 and 16 to 25 years-old accounted for 30% and 27% of overall motorcycle buyers on JD.com respectively in 2020.

Female motorcycle buyers on JD.com witnessed a 61% YOY growth last year. They now account for 39% of the overall buyers, the report said. KTM 390 ADVENTRE's comfortable, lightweight and good-looking package also gives it more attractions to female riders.

'The arrival of KTM 390 ADVENTRE once again proves JD's ability to deliver high-quality omnichannel sales and services for well-known automotive brands,' said a spokesperson of JD Auto, noting that JD users who make orders online will have the priority for order pick-up, and have opportunity to enjoy a 12-month interest-free loan via JD's financial services.

'People are gearing up to hit the road for more adventures when the spring comes in a few weeks. As a warm-up, they have now started to select their rides and parts on JD Auto,' added the spokesperson.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:48aJD COM : Jingxi Unveils New Consumption Trends during CNY
PU
05:48aJD BIG DATA : Consumers Buy International Brands for Chinese New Year
PU
05:26aJD COM : Aussie Motorcycle Makes Exclusive Debut on JD Auto
PU
05:26aJD COM : Health Opens Smart TCM Internet Hospital in Henan
PU
02/01JD C2M : Supply Chain's Journey from Mass Market to Niche Market
PU
02/01JD COM : Ranked on FORTUNE 2021 World's Most Admired Companies List
PU
02/01JD COM : Adopts Smart Delivery Vehicle in Shijiazhuang
PU
02/01JD COM : Pet Brings Chinese New Year Warmth to Homeless Animals
PU
02/01JD COM : Two European Jewelry Brands Join JD
PU
02/01JD COM : OnePlus Opens Special Brand Area At JD Home Stores
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 25 528 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 956 M 12 956 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 915 B 141 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 688,28 CNY
Last Close Price 590,23 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.3.83%141 457
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.64%1 677 294
WAYFAIR INC.24.45%28 929
ETSY, INC.14.54%25 694
MONOTARO CO., LTD.2.86%12 784
ZOZO, INC.34.76%9 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ