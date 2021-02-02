JD com : Aussie Motorcycle Makes Exclusive Debut on JD Auto

by Vivian Yang

KTM launched its 390 ADVENTRE exclusively on JD Auto on Feb. 1. The Austrian motorcycle brand is poised to be the most fashionable New Year offering ahead of China's Spring Festival.

This compact single-cylinder travel-enduro machine has a sporty design, with the comprehensive equipment and proven performance credentials of the KTM ADVENTURE range, which makes it a perfect fit for young consumers.

According to JD's recently released 2021 Auto Consumption Ecosystem Report, people between 26 to 35 and 16 to 25 years-old accounted for 30% and 27% of overall motorcycle buyers on JD.com respectively in 2020.

Female motorcycle buyers on JD.com witnessed a 61% YOY growth last year. They now account for 39% of the overall buyers, the report said. KTM 390 ADVENTRE's comfortable, lightweight and good-looking package also gives it more attractions to female riders.

'The arrival of KTM 390 ADVENTRE once again proves JD's ability to deliver high-quality omnichannel sales and services for well-known automotive brands,' said a spokesperson of JD Auto, noting that JD users who make orders online will have the priority for order pick-up, and have opportunity to enjoy a 12-month interest-free loan via JD's financial services.

'People are gearing up to hit the road for more adventures when the spring comes in a few weeks. As a warm-up, they have now started to select their rides and parts on JD Auto,' added the spokesperson.

